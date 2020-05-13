Israeli Troops Abduct Dozens of Palestinians including Women and Children

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

May 12, 2020 8:19 PM

Israeli troops reportedly abducted, late on Monday evening and early on Tuesday morning, dozens of Palestinian residents, throughout the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) reported that Israeli troops began their abduction campaigns, in the West Bank town of Ya’bad, near Jenin city, where Israeli soldiers rounded up 16 residents, including a little girl and two women.

In a statement, the society noted that among those abducted are several sets of family members, including Yazzan and Kamal Abu Shammala, along with Mohammad Abu Baker and Marcile Abu Baker.

Local sources in Ya’bad said that the Israeli invasion of the town, was met with strong resistance by local civilians, who responded with stone throwing, since the early hours of Tuesday.

The invasion of Ya’bad came shortly after an Israeli soldier was pronounced dead during an Israeli attack on the town.

The abduction by Israeli soldiers included some 12 residents, including Nazmi Abu Baker, his wife Suheila and little girl, Eman, as well as their grandson, Ali.

They also included resident Rebhi Abu Baker, his wife Jojoud and three other family members, Mohammad, Khaled and Ahmad. Three more residents, identified as Ahmad Qabaha, Haitham Abu Baker and R’afat Abu Baker.

In the West Bank town of Silwad, east of Ramallah city, Israeli troops abducted Palestinian ex-prisoner, Abdelrahman Hammad, 19. While other Israeli troops abducted Feras Abu Snaina, 21, from the West Bank city of Hebron.

In addition, in the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, one more resident was abducted and then released.

In the internationally-recognized occupied East Jerusalem, where more than 100,000 Palestinians live, Israeli troops invaded the Silwan neighborhood, late on Monday evening, and abducted 13 Palestinian youths.

The PPS confirmed that the 13 youths were taken to the Almaskoubiya detention center. The society identified the abducted youths as Amir Mattar, Mohammad Mattar, Ali Jaber, Mahmoud Jaber, Amir Jaber, Yazzan Jaber, Dawood Tawil, Wessam Karky, Montaser Abu Nab, Qusay Abu Nab, Mohammad Abu Nab, Omar Alzaghal and Ahmad Shuwayat.

The PPS held Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the well-being of Palestinian prisoners, in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic, inside Israel and across the West Bank.

The society denounced what it termed a deliberate Israeli collective punishment against the Palestinian people, by means of the invasion of Ya’bad town, as well as abduction campaigns, throughout the West Bank.

It is important to note, that the Palestinian woman being detained by Israeli forces in the photo was not provided a face-mask for her protection, but rather it was used as a blindfold.

This exposes the absence of concern or consideration by the occupation army, for the health and safety of the Palestinian people.

Image: Mu’tasem Saqf al-Heit

