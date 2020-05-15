SECURITY FORCES FOIL PLOT BY TURKISH ISIS WIVES TO BURN AL-HAWL CAMP

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) security forces have foiled a plot by Turkish ISIS wives to burn the notorious al-Hawl camp in northeast Syria, the Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported on May 13.

A security official in the al-Hawl camp told the news agency that the women wanted to use the fire as a cover to escape from the camp.

“We received information that ISIS women, bearing the Turkish citizenship, are stocking large quantities of gasoline and alcohol in their tents in the al-Muhajireen [the foreigners] section and preparing to set the camp on fire in order to provoke chaos and use it as a cover to escape,” the official told the ANHA.

The three Turkish women were apprehended by the camp’s security forces. Text messages with ISIS cells in Turkey and other parts of Syria were found on the women’s mobile phones.

Click to see full-size image. Source: hawarnews.com

More than 67,000 people, including 40,000 family members of ISIS fighters, are being held in the camp, that’s located in the eastern al-Hasakah countryside. The camp is controlled by the SDF, which is supported by the U.S.-led coalition.

This was not the first attempt by ISIS wives to set fire to the al-Hawl camp. On April 20, a similar plot was foiled when a hideout filled with fuel was uncovered in the camp. Another hideout was found on May 7.

ISIS wives in al-Hawl regularly try to escape. They are also adopting the role of the group’s “Hosbah” [religious police], attacking and even murdering anyone who disagrees with their ideology in the camp.

