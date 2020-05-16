Daesh terrorists Confess Terrorism Done In Coordination With US Occupation Forces — In Gaza

SANA, May 14: “Through a security operation, that was launched in cooperation with Syrian citizens in al-Badyah (Syrian semi-desert), an ambush has targeted a group from Daesh terrorist organization, including 6 persons. The security operation ended up with killing three of the groups and arresting the three others. …The three terrorists, in […]
