Daesh terrorists Confess Terrorism Done In Coordination With US Occupation Forces — In Gaza

Posted on May 16, 2020 by Zara Ali

SANA, May 14: “Through a security operation, that was launched in cooperation with Syrian citizens in al-Badyah (Syrian semi-desert), an ambush has targeted a group from Daesh terrorist organization, including 6 persons. The security operation ended up with killing three of the groups and arresting the three others. …The three terrorists, in […]

via Daesh terrorists Confess Terrorism Done In Coordination With US Occupation Forces — In Gaza

Filed under: America, American Aggression, American crimes, American Empire, American Hegemony, American Lies, American Wars, Daesh, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: