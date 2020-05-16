It Is the Curse of Yemeni Children: Al Saud’s Economy Dries up – إنها لعنة أطفال اليمن.. ضرع آل سعود يجف

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source: Al-Alam Website

Translated by: Al-Masirah Network

Saudi Finance Minister Abdullah Al-Jadaan has tried to justify the position of King Salman and his son towards the responsibility for the deteriorating economic and living conditions of the Saudi citizens, by placing full responsibility on the coronavirus, which has been a guest of the Saudis since only a couple of months.

Jadaan considered stopping the cost of living allowance starting from June, raising the value-added tax rate from 5% to 15% starting from July 1, canceling, extending or delaying some items of operating and capital expenditures for a number of government agencies and reducing the credits of a number of initiative programs and projects in 2020, as additional measures to address the financial and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jadaan also blamed the virus for the decrease in oil revenues for Saudi Arabia, which reached half or more due to the significant drop in the price of a barrel, which fell from $ 60 to $ 20, pushing Saudi Arabia to borrow 220 billion riyals this year.

What Jadaan tried to cover up is known to the Saudis before others, corona is innocent of the deteriorating economic and living conditions of Saudi Arabia, innocent as the wolf of the son of Jacob is. The virus cannot blow up the Saudi budget in two months and make it borrow and remove subsidies from the poor. The one who brought Saudi Arabia to what it has now reached is Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman personally and nobody else. We have not discovered this fact, but it is a clear fact for everyone and no two persons disagree on it.

Three disastrous mistakes committed by bin Salman and he still insist on them with incomprehensible obstinacy, the first is his major crime of waging war on the Yemeni people for six years, the second mistake is granting the keys of the Saudi treasury to a greedy person like US President Donald Trump to ensure America’s support for him in reaching a government. As for the third mistake, it is involuntary and it is due to a disease that bin Salman suffers from, which is a paranoia, driving him to play with major powers, believing that he leads a superpower.

Among the most catastrophic consequences of this disease was competing with Russia on oil markets, when he wanted to punish it by dumping the oil markets in an unprecedented manner, bringing the oil prices to less than zero!

Among these three mistakes, the aggression against Yemen remains the biggest, most serious and most influential mistake on the deteriorating economic situation of Saudi Arabia. The curse of the children of Yemen, whose bodies were torn apart by the Saudi aggression, and turned those who kept them alive into skeletons, would not only deplete the treasury of Al Saud, but would also destroy their regime on their heads.

When we say that the curse of the children of Yemen will continue to chase the Al Saud family until they are blown up, as it blew up their treasures, we say that from facts we see on the ground.

At a time when the sound mind says that the Al Saud should stop their aggression against the children of Yemen after six years of futile war that took lives and exhausted wealth without success, we see the mind of bin Salman instructing him to do just the opposite.

At a time when the countries of the world agree on the necessity of stopping wars and conflicts to face the threat of the corona epidemic, we see him ordering the intensification of raids on civilian areas, penetrating the blood of Yemen’s children and depriving them of life after depriving them of food and medicine.

At a time when facts are pressuring bin Salman to make a wise decision to stop the war on Yemen and save his country from the inevitable bankruptcy, we see his “genius” under this pressure giving ideas to reduce the costs of the aggression on Yemen, including the expulsion of members of the government of the resigned Yemeni President and the fugitive, Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, from luxurious hotels that they lived in during the past years, to modest small apartments, most of the services that were provided to them such as open food services in hotels and restaurants were cut!

As long as this backward and arrogant mindset is the one that rules Saudi Arabia, the measures announced by Al-Jadaan recently will not be the last, but it will be a link from a long series of austerity measures that will be announced successively. It will shake, not the Saudi economy, whose signs of its collapse appear with the collapse of oil prices and the halt of Hajj and Umrah, only, but the entire Saudi entity. It is the curse of the children of Yemen.



إنها لعنة أطفال اليمن.. ضرع آل سعود يجف

حاول وزير المالية السعودي عبد الله الجدعان تبرير ساحة الملك سلمان وابنه من مسؤولية تدهور الاوضاع الاقتصادية والمعيشية للمواطن السعودي، عبر القاء المسؤولية كاملة على عاتق فيروس كورونا الذي لم يحل ضيفا على السعوديين الا منذ شهرين فقط.

العالم – يقال ان جدعان اعتبر ايقاف بدل غلاء المعيشة بدءاً من شهر حزيران/يونيو، ورفع نسبة ضريبة القيمة المضافة من 5% إلى 15% بدءاً من الأول تموز/يوليو، وإلغاء أو تمديد أو تأجيل بعض بنود النفقات التشغيلية والرأسمالية لعدد من الجهات الحكومية وخفض اعتمادات عدد من مبادرات برامج ومشاريع عام 2020، بانها اجراءات اضافية لمواجهة الآثار المالية والاقتصادية الناتجة عن جائحة فيروس كورونا.

كما القى جدعان على كورونا ايضا مسؤولية انخفاض الإيرادات النفطية للسعودية التي وصلت إلى النصف او اكثر بسب الانخفاض الكبير فى سعر البرميل الذى هبط من 60 دولارا إلى 20 دولارا، وهو ما سيدفع السعودية الى ان تقترض 220 مليار ريال هذه السنة.

ما حاول الجدعان التستر عليه يعرفه السعوديون قبل غيرهم ، فكورونا بريئة من تدهور الوضع الاقتصادي والمعيشي للسعودية كبراءة الذئب من دم ابن يعقوب، فكورونا لا يمكنها ان تنسف ميزانية السعودية في شهرين وتجعلها تقترض وترفع الدعم عن الفقراء، فالذي اوصل السعودية الى ما وصلت اليه الان هو ولي العهد محمد بن سلمان شخصيا ولا احد غيره، وهذه الحقيقة لم نكتشفها نحن، بل هي حقيقة واضحة للجميع ولا يختلف عليها اثنان.

ثلاث اخطاء كارثية ارتكبها ابن سلمان ومازال يصر عليها بعناد غير مفهوم، الاول جريمته الكبرى المتمثل بشنه الحرب على الشعب اليمني ومنذ ست سنوات، والخطا الثاني منحه مفاتيح الخزينة السعودية الى شخص جشع مثل الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب لضمان دعم امريكا له في الوصول الى حكم ، اما الخطأ الثالث فهو خطأ غير ارادي ويعود الى مرض يعاني منه ابن سلمان وهو مرض جنون العظمة، الذي يدفعه الى ان يلعب مع الكبار، اعتقادا منه انه يقود دولة عظمى، كما يحلو لذبابه الالكتروني ان يصفوا السعودية، ومن اكثر تداعيات هذا المرض كارثية كانت منافسته لروسيا على اسواق النفط وذلك عندما اراد معاقبتها عبر اغراق اسواق النفط بشكل غير مسبوق فاوصل اسعار النفط الى اقل من صفر!!.

امام هذه الاخطاء الثلاثة يبقى خطا العدوان على اليمن هو الخطا الاكبر والافدح والاكثر تاثيرا على تدهور الوضع الاقتصادي للسعودية، فلعنة اطفال اليمن التي مزق العدوان السعودي اجسادهم وحول من تبقي منهم على قيد الحياة الى هياكل عظمية، لن تستنزف خزينة ال سعود فحسب بل ستهد اركان نظامهم على رؤوسهم وما ذلك على الله بعزيز.

عندما نقول ان لعنة اطفال اليمن ستبقى تطارد آل سعود حتى تنسفهم كما نسفت خزائنهم، فاننا ننطلق بذلك من حقائق نراها على الارض، ففي الوقت الذي يقول العقل السليم ان على ال سعود ان يوقفوا عدوانهم على اطفال اليمن بعد ست سنوات من الحرب العبثية التي ازهقت الارواح واستنزفت الثروات دون طائل، الا اننا نرى عقل ابن سلمان يأمره بعكس ذلك تماما، ففي الوقت الذي تتفق دول العالم على ضرورة وقف الحروب والنزاعات لمواجهة خطر وباء كورونا، نراه يأمر بتكثيف الغارات على المناطق المدنية ويوغل بدماء اطفال اليمن ويحرمهم من الحياة بعد ان حرمهم من الطعام والدواء.

في الوقت الذي تضغط الحقائق والوقائع على ابن سلمان لدفعه الى اتخاذ قرار حكيم بوقف الحرب على اليمن وانقاذ بلاده من الافلاس المحتم، نرى “عبقريته” تتفتق تحت هذا الضغط عن افكار للتقليل من نفقات العدوان على اليمن، منها طرد اعضاء حكومة الرئيس اليمني المستقيل والهارب عبد ربه منصور هادي من الفنادق الفاخرة التي كانوا يعيشون فيها خلال السنوات الماضية، الى شقق صغيرة متواضعة، كما تم قطع اغلب الخدمات التي كانت تقدم لهم مثل خدمات الطعام المفتوح في الفنادق والمطاعم!!.

ما دامت هذه العقلية المتخلفة والمتعجرفة هي التي تحكم السعودية، فإن الاجراءت التي اعلن عنها الجدعان مؤخرا لن تكون الاخيرة بل ستكون حلقة من سلسة طويلة من الاجراءات التقشفية التي سيعلن عنها تباعا وستهز ليس الاقتصاد السعودي الذي بدات بوادر انهياره تظهر مع انهيار اسعار النفط ووقف الحج والعمرة فحسب، بل الكيان السعودي بأكمله.. انها لعنه اطفال اليمن.

سعيد محمد

