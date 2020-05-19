Iran passes law about confronting Israel: full details

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-05-18

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – On Monday, the Iranian Parliament approved a draft law dubbed “Facing Israeli hostile measures against regional and international security.”

During the meeting, the Parliament approved Articles 1 and 2 of the said draft law.

Article 1 of this law states, “In the framework of the general policies of the system and the benefit of regional and international capabilities, all state agencies are committed to confronting the hostilities of the Zionist entity against the oppressed Palestinian people, Islamic countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and its destructive role in undermining peace and security regionally and internationally, widespread and systematic violations of human rights, including war crimes, terrorist acts, electronic warfare, the use of heavy and prohibited weapons against civilians, the imposition of a human blockade, and the establishment of settlements, and the displacement of the Palestinian people, plans to annex other parts of the Palestinian territories, and the continued occupation of Palestine and parts of Syria (the Golan), Lebanon, and the occupied territories.”

Article 2 states that the necessary arrangements be made to establish an Iranian virtual embassy or consulate (in Jerusalem) within six months of the adoption of this law and to submit the results to the Council of Ministers for approval, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is committed to take the necessary measures in consultation with other countries.

Iran has been increasingly aggressive in its policies towards Israel over the last decade, as they have enhanced their military capabilities and aided paramilitary groups in several countries.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria Golan Heights, Uncategorized, War on Iran | Tagged: Alquds, Israeli Crimes, land theft, Zionist entity |