Statement of Leaders of Resistance Axis on Al-Quds Int’l Day

Translated by Staff, Live Coverage

Resistance Axis leaders and several figures are giving televised statements on the occasion of the al-Quds International Day organized by the International Committee to Revive al-Quds International Day in cooperation with Islamic Radios and Televisions Union [IRTVU].

The first statement was delivered by head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Movement, Ismail Haniyeh.

Hanyieh started his statement by shedding light on the situation in al-Quds saying it “is temporarily suffering three sieges,” warning “Israelis” of committing any stupid move in dealing with al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hanyieh then called for a comprehensive move in facing the so-called “deal of the century”, adding that “Al-Quds is suffering one of the most dangerous stages”.

Elsewhere in his statement, the Hamas leader said, “Iran has not hesitated to support the resistance in all its types”.

“We salute the Islamic Republic for its support for the Palestinian Cause and we salute Imam Khomeini, who launched the International al-Quds Day”, Haniyeh said.

The Hamas leader concluded his statement by reiterating that “al-Quds is the capital of the state of Palestine on all of its land, from its sea to its river”.

The second statement was delivered by al-Quds Bishop Atallah Hanna.

Hanna began his statement by insisting that “al-Quds must be liberated”.

He added, “We call for toppling all schemes and conspiracies against our Holy City in particular and the Palestinian Cause in general”.

Bishop Hanna further said, “Al-Quds in particular is a cause that directly concerns both the Christians and Muslims in this world”.

“We will not abandon Al-Quds, which was and will remain the capital of Palestine, despite all deals and schemes, all normalization and conspiracies,” the cleric added.

Moreover, Hanna addressed the Arabs saying, “The Zionists attack al-Quds on daily basis and every hour. The ‘Israelis’ seek to undermine its history and identity”.

The third statement was delivered by Head of the Sunni Endowment of Iraq Sheikh Abd al-Latif al-Humaym.

Sheikh al-Humaym asserted that “al-Quds is the key to liberation”, stressing that “unlike any other day, al-Quds Day is an eternal and historic one”.

“Terrorism is made by the Zionist,” Sheikh al-Humaym said, adding, “We confront the occupier with determination and stubbornness, because al-Quds will not return to us except by fighting, and we confirm that it will not be a memory of the past”.

He further declared, “Nobody thinks that al-Quds could be bought or sold, and no one thinks that the way to liberate it is close”.

Sheikh al-Humaym concluded his statement by emphasizing that “normalization with the Zionist entity is Haram [forbidden], because it resembles a betrayal of the nation’s principles by all standards”.

The fourth statement was delivered by Bahrain’s top Shia cleric His Eminence Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim in his statement said, “The International al-Quds Day is now more than necessary to preserve the nation and its unity,” and “The choice of the Bahraini people is resistance in face of the occupation”.

“Remembering Martyr Qassem Soleimani is remembering al-Aqsa Mosque, its sanctity and importance. He is a resemblance to the Palestinian Cause,” Ayatollah Qassim said.

However, the Bahraini cleric warned, “Seeking to establish an alliance with ‘Israel’ serves the enemies of the Arab nation”, explaining that “Today, we witness an escalation in media talk demanding normalization and submission to the American and Zionist will”.

The fifth statement was delivered by Secretary General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq Movement Sheikh Qais al-Khazali.

For his part, Sheikh Qais al-Khazali began his statement by hailing the Martyr Leaders, “The blood of martyr leaders will destroy the American and ‘Israeli’ interests”.

“This aggressive ‘Israeli’ entity is not only harmful to Palestine and the Palestinian people, but to the entire Arab and Islamic world,” al-Khazali declared.

He went on to say, “Imam Khomeini’s announcement of al-Quds Day is a renewal to the memory of this Cause and a reminder to the whole world about it”.

Sheikh al-Khazali remembered martyrs General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis saying that their assassination was “an ‘Israeli’ decision in particular”.

“Ending the US military presence in Iraq and the region is an imperative thing and a matter of time,” said the SG of Iraq’s Asaib Ahl al-Haq.

The Iraqi leader concluded his speech declaring, “Ending the ‘Israeli’occupation to our Arab lands after the ending of the American military presence in our region is an inevitable issue”.

The sixth statement was delivered by Head of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

Sayyed al-Houthi began his statement by condemning “all forms of normalization with the ‘Israeli’ enemy, considering them as prohibited by Islam”.

According to Sayyed al-Houthi, “the main reason behind the assassination of martyr Soleimani is his role in confronting the ‘Israeli’ enemy and the American hegemony, as well as standing by the peoples of the region”.

Sayyed al-Houthi further called for the liberation of the Palestinian detainees stating, “We are ready to raise the level of the deal by adding another Saudi pilot and 5 other officers to previous ones we have captured”.

The seventh statement was delivered by the Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Ziyad Nakhalah.

Al-Nakhalah said, “Imam Khomeini’s announcement of al-Quds Day is for rising the nation and achieving its unity in face of ‘Israel’”.

He explained that “Al-Quds International Day is a day to renew the pledge to al-Quds – that: we are coming!”

Al-Nakhalah slammed governments that prevent their people from reviving al-Quds Day saying that this acts is “under the pretext that it is an Iranian occasion”, stressing that to al-Quds would not be given up in favor of “Israel”.

In the conclusion of his statement, the SG of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine said, “They are talking about the rights of the Jews in Palestine and not talking about the rights of the Palestinian people in Palestine”.

Finally, the eighth statement was delivered by Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Sayyed Nasrallah began his statement by hailing al-Quds day as “one of the blessed announcements of late Imam Khomeini”.

His Eminence said, “Today, due to faith, steadfastness, patience, honesty, sincerity and communication between countries and powers of the Axis of Resistance, we find ourselves closer to al-Quds and to its liberation”.

“Al-Quds Day expresses Iran’s firm commitment to the Palestinian Cause,” Hezbollah SG stated.

Sayyed Nasrallah explained that the image of people normalizing with the enemy “is not the true image of our nation, but rather it is of those who were concealing their stance; and today they have been exposed”.

Moreover, martyr Qassem Soleimani was not absent from Sayyed Nasrallah’s statement, as His Eminence said, “We miss this year the martyr of al-Quds, Hajj Qassem Soleimani, who was a major pillar of the resistance in the region”.

In the statement, the Secretary General assured Hezbollah’s commitment to the Palestinian Cause and explained, “The Zionist officials are terrified of the Axis of Resistance’s victories and anxious from the defeat of their and the US’ allies”

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say, “We will continue in the path of martyr Soleimani and vow to achieve his aspirations. We will proceed in this path and be present on the fronts, as he taught us”.

Elsewhere in his statement, His Eminence said, “All the conspiracies to divide us have failed, and the meeting between us confirms that attempts to isolate Palestine also failed”.

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah made a pledge to martyr Hajj Soleimani as well as to all the martyrs and all the Mujahedeen, that “the day to liberate al-Quds is coming”.

“We assure the spirit of martyr Soleimani that we will complete his path and achieve his dreams and his most precious aspirations, regardless of psychological wars, sanctions, sieges and threats,” Hezbollah SG declared.

Sayyed Nasrallah also said, “We are paving the ground for the day – that will inevitably come – when we will all pray in al-Quds”.

As a conclusion, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Today, I appeal to all the people of our nation to revive al-Quds Day in ways that are appropriate: be it in the media or in the cultural, political, social and artistic terms, with taking into consideration all required preventive measures amid Covid-19”.

“This year, al-Quds Day must be strongly present in our conscience, minds, hearts, emotions, will, culture, programs and actions”, Sayyed Nasrallah ended his statement.

