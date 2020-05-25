Adel Samara & Gilad Atzmon discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Quds Day 2020

Posted on by samivesusu

MAY 23, 2020 BY GILAD ATZMON

We elaborated on the true meaning of the Israeli occupation and the philosophy that drives the Israeli regime. Things went slightly out of hand towards the end of the show when I pointed out that if Israel defines itself as the ‘Jewish State,’ we should also allow ourselves to question what the J words (Jews, Judaism, Jewishness etc.) stand for.

Source: https://urmedium.com/c/presstv/17411

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, Iran, Jews, Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: al-Quds International Day, Arab Zionists, Arabs, Corona’s “Great Lockdown”, Jewish terror state, Jewishness, Judaism, Khomeini |