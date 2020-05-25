HORAS AL-DIN RELIGIOUS LEADER WARNS GREATER IDLIB JIHADISTS FROM ‘INTERNATIONAL AGREEMENTS’

Horas Al-Din Religious Leader Warns Greater Idlib Jihadists From ‘International Agreements’

 24.05.2020

South Front

Horas al-Din’s senior Sharia official, Sami al-Oraydi, has warned of what he accepting “international agreements” by militant groups in Syria’s Greater Idlib.

In a video message titled “Makman Al-D’a” [the source of illness], al-Oraydi said Jihadi groups that seek international agreements or follow the promises of political leaders are no different from parties which use the democracy to achieve their goals.

“Dealing with infidels in war and peace, positive and negative should be subjected to Sharia standards and the complete obedience to God,” al-Oraydi said in the message that was released on May 24.

The commander added that Jihadists in Idlib shouldn’t make excuses for accepting international agreements calling this a “scheme.” He also warned that “obeying criminals and depending on the oppressors will not bring any good.”

This statement was likely aimed against Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was approaching Turkey and attempting to hide its links with al-Qaeda. The group reportedly accepted a deal with Ankara that allowed to open the M4 highway.

In the last few months, tensions between Horas al-Din and HTS grew. The two groups were involved in several small-scale incidents.

Both Horas al-Din and HTS don’t appear to be interested in a full-on confrontation. However, HTS attempts to dominate Greater Idlib could eventually push it into the confllict with Horas al-Din. This would further destabilize both terrorist groups.

