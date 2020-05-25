PCHR: Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (07 – 13 May 2020)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Israeli forces continued to violate Palestinians’ human rights and commit crimes against civilians and their properties, conducting raids into Palestinian cities without regard to the state of emergency declared across the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) since 06 March 2020, in the efforts put forward to combat the spread of coronavirus. Military raids are conducted without proper attention to prevention and safety standards to mitigate the risk of transmitting coronavirus to Palestinian territory, as the virus is widespread throughout Israel. PCHR’s concerns over Israeli raids still stand, as those raids undermine preventive measures adopted by the government.

Meanwhile, settlers backed up by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) continued to seize more civilian property and attack civilians and their property. This week, Israeli forces launched an arrest campaign against prominent Palestinian figures who work for the Palestinian Authority (PA), in a continuation of Israeli systematic efforts to combat the presence and work of the PA in occupied East Jerusalem. PCHR reiterates its concern over the Israeli occupation’s policy of banning any preventive measures by the Palestinian Authority in occupied East Jerusalem, especially that Israel has adopted lenient measures in the city despite its responsibility for it under international law as an occupying power.

This week, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) documented 168 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. The restrictions imposed under the state of emergency have hindered our fieldwork team’s ability to cover all incidents in the oPt and were forced to collect information via phone from trusted local sources. As such, this report is an in-comprehensive record of Israeli violations of human rights against Palestinians in the oPt, as IOF continues its attacks against civilians despite the exceptional circumstances that have overcome the whole world in the face of a life-threatening viral pandemic.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: IOF killed Zaid Qaisiya (16) early on Wednesday, 13 May 2020; and wounded 24 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, in excessive use of force in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The child was killed after he was shot with a live bullet in the head while on the rooftop of his 4-storey home; as a result, he fell to the ground. Additionally, 7 injuries were documented including 4 children, one of whom was arrested, in two raids into al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron.

In Kufur Qaddoum, IOF suppressed a protest and wounded 6 civilians. One Palestinian was shot and wounded in occupied East Jerusalem as IOF alleged he attempted a stabbing attack. In the Gaza Strip, 4 fishermen were shot and wounded with rubber bullets in two separate incidents in the northern Gaza sea.

Dozens of civilians suffocated due to inhalation of tear-gas fired by IOF during its raids into Palestinian cities. IOF committed 4 shootings against agricultural lands eastern Gaza Strip, and 6 shootings were reported against Palestinian fishing boats off the western Gaza Strip shore.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 72 incursions into the West Bank. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, inciting fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 89 Palestinians were arrested, including 19 children, 3 women and a journalist.

The largest number of attacks and arrests were at Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin, as up to the writing of this report, IOF continue to raid the village since Tuesday, 12 May 2020, after IOF announced that one of its soldiers were killed after being hit with a stone from one of the rooftops. IOF have since conducted raids, and a large arrest campaign involving entire families, abused the civilian population, closed streets and fired heavy live fire in measures that align with Israel’s collective punishment policy. PCHR documented 34 arrests, including 2 women and 6 children.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted two incursions into eastern Khan Younis and Central Gaza; and arrested 2 fishermen at northern Gaza sea.

Restrictions on Journalistic Work

Israeli Intelligence Services handed Palestine TV correspondent in Jerusalem, Christeen Khaled al-Rinawi (31), a decision signed by the Israeli Public Security Minister, Gilad Erden, extending the closure of Palestine TV’s office in East Jerusalem, and ban its activities in Jerusalem and Israel for six additional months.

Collective Punishment Policy

As part of the collective punishment policy adopted by the Israeli forces against the families of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israeli soldiers or/and settlers, IOF demolished Palestinian detainee’s, Qassam Abdul Karim al-Barghouthi family home in Kobar village, north of Ramallah, at dawn on Monday, 11 May 2020.

On Friday, 01 May 2020, IOF Mohamed ‘Alaa Jameel Risha’s (19) family a demolition notice. Risha was arrested and wounded after carrying out a stabbing attack on 28 April 2020 in Kafar Saba city in Israel.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: IOF continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank. PCHR documented 6 violations, including: 5 demolition notices of a house, 3 barracks and a yard in Nablus; 8 notices to halt construction of 8 houses, a park, walls and electric poles in Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem; iron bridges and digging equipment confiscated in Hebron; and a decision to confiscate Ibrahim Mosque lands in Hebron for a project intended to create Jewish majority in the city, by building an elevator, cafeterias and special route to facilitate raids by Jewish persons to the mosque. Additionally, the foundation of an under-construction house was razed in Jericho.

PCHR also documented 5 settler attacks: a raid into al-Gabt area, 30 olive trees destroyed; anti-Arab vandalism in Ramallah; assault on a Palestinian in occupied East Jerusalem; and houses attacked and vandalized, assault on a civilian a theft of his sheep in Nablus; 24 olive trees sabotaged in Qalqilia.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement: The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons or goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

1.Violation of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity; Shooting and Other Violations

At approximately 08:30 on Friday, 08 May 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily fired live and rubber bullets at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (2 nautical miles). As a result, 3 fishermen were injured: Majed Fadel Hasan Baker (59), was shot with a rubber bullet in his head, Mohammed Omran Sabri Baker (26), was shot with a rubber bullet in his hand, and Mohammed Suhail Baker (25) sustained bruises as a result of pumping water at the oat. The wounded fishermen were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital for medical treatment.In the same incident, 2 fishing boats were damaged; the first one , property of Hasan Baker, sustained several bullets that damaged it and its engine, while the second boat, property of Sabri Mahmoud Sa’ied Baker, sustained several bullets that damaged it and its engine as well. The fishermen were able to pull the damaged boats. The Israeli naval forces’ shooting and chasing continued until 11:00, causing fear and panic among the fishermen and forcing them to flee.Fisherman Mohamed ‘Imran Sabri, told PCHR’s fieldworker that:”At approximately 05:00, 3 of my brothers and I headed to the sea for fishing by boat. At approximately 09:00, Israeli gunboats chased the boat and opened fire at us. An Israeli gunboat approached the boat, ordered us to take off our clothes, and pumped wastewater at us, noting that we were sailing within the allowed fishing area (less than 3 nautical miles). As a result, I sustained rubber bullet wounds and bruises while the boat’s engine sustained damage and stopped working. The chasing and shooting continued for 3 hours before the fishermen were able to help us and take us to seaport.”

At approximately 11:20 on the same Friday, IOF stationed at “Eyal” crossing, north of Qalqilia, suppressed a protest in which dozens of civilians participated. IOF chased the young men, who gathered in the area and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear-gas canisters at them. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 14:30 on the same Friday, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kufur Qaddoum village, north of Qalqilia, suppressed a protest in which dozens of civilians participated against settlement activities and demanded to open the village’s street, which has been closed since 2003. IOF chased the young men, who gathered in the area and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear-gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians sustained rubber-coated steel bullet wounds, 2 of them in the head and the 2 others in the back and thigh.

At approximately 14:50 on the same Friday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds. As a result, the shepherds had to leave the area fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:00 on the same Friday, IOF closed the main entrance to Aboud village with iron gate. In response, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in the vicinity and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli soldiers stationed at the village entrance. The soldiers chased the protestors between houses and indiscriminately fired sound bombs and tear-gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Later, IOF withdrew from the village; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 16:50 on Saturday, 09 May 2020, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kufur Qaddoum village, north of Qalqilia, suppressed a protest in which dozens of civilians participated. IOF chased the young men, who gathered in the area, clashed with them and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 30-year-old young man was shot with a rubber bullet in his leg and a 21-year-old young man was shot with a rubber bullet in his right hand.

At approximately 18:50 on the same Saturday, IOF stationed at the annexation wall, adjacent to Zeta village, north of Tulkarem, fired live bullets at a number of Palestinian workers when they attempted to enter Israel through the wall’s gate. As a result, a 28-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet in his right leg. He was transferred to Thabet Thabet Hospital for medical treatment.

At approximately 07:00 on Sunday, 10 May 2020, IOF assigned to guard the annexation wall, adjacent to Far’oun village, north of Tulkarem, opened fire at a number of Palestinian workers. As a result, a 50-year-old civilian, from al-Fare’ah refugee camp, south of Tubas, was shot with a live bullet in his left leg. He was taken to Tulkarem Hospital for medical treatment.

At approximately 07:50 on the same Sunday, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily fired live and rubber bullets at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). IOF also confiscated the fishing nets of some boats. As a result, fishermen panicked and sailed back to the shore fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Sunday, Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at a group of Palestinian youngsters, who were present in Ein al-Deblah area, adjacent to al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. As a result, 3 children were wounded and one of them was arrested: a 16-year-old child was shot with a live bullet in his left foot. The arrested child was identified as Morad Bassam al-Bayed (12). He was taken to Soroka Medical Center in Israel. No information about al-Bayed’s injury. As a result, of that, Israeli soldiers closed al-Fawar refugee camp’s entrance with an iron gate and banned vehicles’ movement.

At approximately 19:30 on the same Sunday, IOF stationed along the border fence, adjacent to Faroun village, south of Tulkarem, fired live bullets at a number of Palestinian workers when they attempted to enter Israel for work through the wall’s gate. As a result, 3 civilians sustained live bullet wounds in their lower extremities. They were taken to Dr. Thabet Thabet hospital for medical treatment.

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 11 May 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and sporadically fired live and rubber bullets at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (2 – 4 nautical miles). The attacks continued on and off until 08:00 on the same day. As a result, fishermen panicked and had to sail back to the shore; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 04:20 on Monday, 11 May 2020, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Qifin village, northeast of Tulkarem. They raided and searched Awni Ra’ed Awni Mas’as Ta’mah’s (29) house. They searched the house and arrested Ta’mah. At the same time, IOF raided and searched a house owned by the family of Arqam Riyad Khalid Harshah (25) in the same area. IOF opened fire at Harshah claiming that he attempted to run away. As a result, he was shot and injured with a live bullet in his left foot. IOF also damaged the vehicle of Harshah’s father and broke his cell phone after he quarrelled with the Israeli force. IOF arrested Riyad Harsha before they withdrew from the village. It should be noted that Harshah is a former prisoner.

At approximately 08:00 on the same Monday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire and tear gas canisters at agricultural lands, east of al-Fukhari village, adjacent to the border fence; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 12 May 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen panicked and had to sail back to the shore; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:45 on the same Tuesday, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). As a result, fisherman Nidal Ashraf Mahmoud al-Hessi (24), from Jabalia was shot and injured with a live bullet in his left shoulder when he was on board a fishing boat. Al-Hessi was taken to the Indonesian Hospital for medical treatment and his injury was classified as minor. The attack caused fear among other fishermen who sailed back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:30 on the same Tuesday, Israeli soldiers stationed at Qalediyah military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, opened fire at Ibrahim Ahmed Balal, from Yatta village, south of Hebron, alleging that he attempted to carry out a stab attack at the checkpoint. As a result, Balal was shot with a live bullet in his abdomen. He was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in West Jerusalem for medical treatment.Israeli media claimed that Balal arrived at the vehicles side at the checkpoint, jumped out of a van and attempted to stab an Israeli guard stationed at the checkpoint with a screwdriver. However, the security guards noticed him and opened fire at him.Association of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs said that the health condition of Balal was initially serious, but did improve. The association clarified after its lawyer visited the wounded prisoner that he is currently at Shaare Zedek Medical Center as he sustained a live bullet in his abdomen. The Prisoners’ Association emphasized that the Israeli Magistrates Court in Jerusalem decided to expand the detention of Balal until next Monday, claiming pending investigation.

At approximately 19:40, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Buraij in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00, IOF that was patrolling near the entrance to Tarmas’iya village, northeast of Ramallah, heavily beat Mohammed Nassar Shehadah (27), from Abu Falah nearby village, by their rifles after they forcibly stepped him out of his vehicle when he was driving back home. As a result, he sustained minor wounds in his head and hand.

In a new crime of excessive use of lethal force, on Wednesday, 13 May 2020, IOF killed a Palestinian child and wounded 4 others, including a child, during their incursion to al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. The child was killed after he was shot with a live bullet in his head when he was at the roof of his 4-storey house, causing his fall on the ground.According to PCHR’s investigation, at approximately 05:20 on Wednesday morning, IOF moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron, using a Palestinian vehicle. They stationed in Jabrin neighborhood and about 20 soldiers stepped out of the military vehicles that immediately left the camp. The soldiers knocked on a number of houses and threatened civilians as they were searching for the family of Anas Ayman Atiya al-Haliqawi (20). The soldiers raided Anas’s house and arrested him.In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers while the latter responded with sound bombs and tear-gas bombs. The young men continued throwing stones. When Israeli soldiers arrived at the main street in the center of the camp, at approximately 05:45, and about 250 meters away, a soldier fired several live bullets at a roof of a 4-storey house, overlooking the main street where child Zaid Fadel Mohammed Qaisiyah (16) and his 2 relatives were watching the incidents. Zaid was shot with a live bullet in his head and fell on the ground. A number of the neighbors arrived after the 2 girls shouted and transferred him via a civilian vehicle to Abu al-HHasan al-Qasem Hospital in Yatta, south of Hebron, where his death was pronounced.In the meantime, clashes increased between stone throwers and Israeli soldiers when the latter withdrew to the east of the camp towards al-Hadab area, adjacent to the camp. Israeli soldiers stationed in al-Jorn area indiscriminately fired live bullets at stone throwers. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullets throughout their bodies. They were transferred via ambulances belonging to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron and Abu al-Hasan al-Qasem in Yatta. The wounded civilians were as follows: a 19-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet in the right and left knees ,a 17-year-old child was shot with a live bullet in his right thigh, causing a femur fracture, a 19-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet in the abdomen was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a 19-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet in the chest and he too was admitted to the ICU in al-Ahli Hospital. Israeli soldiers withdrew from the camp at approximately 06:30, taking with them Anas al-Haliqawi.

At approximately 06:30 on Wednesday, 13 May 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Buraij in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, adjacent to the border fence; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:30 on Wednesday, 13 May 2020, , Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen were forced to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00 on the same Wednesday, family of fishermen Mohammed Abdul Razeq Saeed Baker (49) and Mahmoud Aziz Redwan Baker (23) received a phone call from the Israeli Intelligence Service informing them that Mohammed and Mahmoud are under arrest and they were taken to Asqalan investigation center.According to the statement of Thabet Mohammed Abdul Razeq Baker (25), Mohammed’s son: “At approximately 16:00 on Tuesday, 12 May 2020, my father, Mohammed Baker left with fisherman Mahmoud Baker for fishing using a fishing hook and took a boat owned by my father. We later were surprised with a phone call from the Israeli Intelligence Service informing us that my father and Mahmoud were arrested without any other information about how or when they were arrested. It should be noted that the Israeli naval forces chased the boat north of Gaza Strip shore on Tuesday, evening and Wednesday morning.

Continued Attacks on Ya’bad Village

Up to the writing of this report, IOF continue to violate Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin, since Tuesday dawn, 12 May 2020, after an Israeli soldier killed when a rock was dropped on his head from a house roof. IOF conducted incursions and large-scale arrests, including whole families; assaulted village residents; closed roads; and heavily opened fire under collective punishment measures.

PCHR documented the arrested of 34 Palestinians, including 2 women and 6 children. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 03:00 on Tuesday, 12 May 2020, IOF moved into Ya’bad village. Meanwhile, the village residents gathered and confronted them with stones and empty bottles. IOF immediately fired toxic tear-gas canisters, sound bombs, and rubber bullets. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear-gas inhalation and received treatment at the scene. During that, IOF raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 4 civilians, including 2 siblings, and withdrew later. The detainees were identified as: Marseel Lotfi Abu Baker (22), ‘Ali Mohamed Nazmi Abu Baker (21), and the two siblings Yazan (22) and Anas (23) Kamel Abu Shammalah.

At approximately 08:20, IOF declared the death of a soldier when a rock was dropped on his head during its incursion at dawn, into Ya’bad village. IOF moved into the village for the second time amidst heavy fire of live ammunition and sound bombs. A number of Palestinian civilians gathered and threw stones at Israeli vehicles. Clashes erupted between IOF and civilians, as many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. An Israeli force stationed near Asfour family house. IOF claimed that the soldier was standing next to Asfour’s house when he was killed. Therefore, IOF raided and searched the house in addition to many houses in the area and assaulted their inhabitants. At approximately 13:00 on the same day, IOF arrested 15 civilians; 13 of them are members of Asfour family, including 2 women and 6 children. IOF also arrested Haitham Farid Abu Baker (18), Nasser Bassam Abu Baker (18), from their houses, and Ahmed Na’el Farasini (22), from the street (PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees).

During the IOF’s incursion, Palestinian civilians were locked in rooms inside their houses, mainly ‘Asfour family, and subjected to assault and interrogation before being taken to an unknown destination. IOF also arrested Hitham Fareed Abu Baker (18) and Naser Bassam Abu Baker (18) from their homes, and arrested Ahmed Nael Faraseny (22) from the street.

At approximately 19:30, IOF moved into Ya’boud village again and raided houses, including ‘Asfour family house. They closed some sub-roads amidst clashes and heavily firing of live ammunition, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. IOF continued to move into Ya’bad village until Wednesday morning, 13 May 2020. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested 12 civilians, most of them are siblings.

2. Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 07 May 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Kharas village, west of Hebron. They patrolled the street between civilian’s houses, then they raided and searched Tha’er Aziz Halahla’s (41) house and put him with his family in one room before arresting him. It should be noted that Halahla spent almost about 14-months in the Israeli prisons, and at the end of 2018, he was released after spending 20-months under the administrative detention.

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Kahel village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Ahmed Ali Hasan Zuhour’s (39) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hebron, and stationed in the northern area of the city. They raided and searched Bashar Arafat al-Qawasmah’s (33) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of al-Eizariya village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Tha’er Abdul Naser Nakhleh (30), the Secretary of Fatah movement in al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. IOF took him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that Nakleh who was a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons, is a lecturer in political science at al-‘Asriya College, and he currently supervises sterilization, prevention and quarantine of returning workers from Israel, in Jalazoun camp.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Amateen village, north of Qalqilya; Ta’nq and Rummana villages, west of Jenin; Tal and Ma’dama villages, in Nablus governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 08 May 2020:

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron, and stationed in Wad Risha neighborhood. They raided and searched Nimir Ahmed Abu Juhaisha’s (44) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed near the UNRWA schools in the city. IOF deployed between the civilian’s houses, they raided and searched two of them and arrested two children; Salem Fadi Jawabra (14) and Ayham Jamil Jawabra (16).

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into Shu’fat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Hakam Sary Mohammed Ali’s (20) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Shwaika suburb, north of Tulkarem; Azoun village, east of Qalqilia; Tal and Ma’dama villages in Nablus governorate. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 09 May 2020:At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Silwan village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Mofeed Khadour’s (23) house and arrested him.At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Tawr neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched the former prisoner Daniel Zuhair Abu Nasra’s (19) house and arrested him.At approximately 10:00, IOF stationed at Za’tara temporary military checkpoint, southwest of0020 Nablus governorate, arrested Mohammed Dawoud al-Namrouti’s (26) house, from Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. IOF took him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that al-Namrouti is a student at the American Arab University in Jenin.Around the same time, IOF stationed at one of the temporary military checkpoints on al-Ibrahimi Mosque in the city center of Hebron’s Old City, arrested Haneen Ali Farajallah (20), from Ethna village. IOF claimed that she was in possession of a knife, and she was taken to “Kiryat Arba’” settlement’s investigation center east of the city.IOF carried out (3) incursions in Kufur Qaddoum, north of Qalqilia; Farqoua’a village, northeast of Jenin; and Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, south of Jericho. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 10 May 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Bit Sourik village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Adham Aref Abdul Nabi Qandil’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Qutna village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Wael Mahmoud Abdul Rahman al-Faqih’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 08:30, IOF moved into Beit Hanina, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched the Journalist Anan Eisa Najeeb’s (47) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:45, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on Yetsahar rotary, on the southwestern entry of Nablus. IOF arrested Sameer Jamil Mahmoud Abu Asab (46), from al-Quds street, west of the city, who works with the Palestinian Police. Sameer was driving his own car along with his sister, Fatma Abu Asab (33) and her two daughters; Enas (11 months) and Rafat (6 days), heading to his house to have Iftar with the family. IOF ordered him to turn back because the checkpoint was closed. When he was turning back, he saw a settler’s car behind him, so he asked him to give him a way to reverse, but the Israeli soldier immediately attacked him in his car. IOF took him out of the car and severely beaten him to his head until the blood covered his face, then they threw him on the ground for more than 3 hours. One of the Palestinian civilians who was there took Fatma and her daughters to the family house, while Palestinian military liaison came and took Sameer to Rafidia Governmental Hospital for treatment at approximately 18:30.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into Bab Hatta neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mustafa Eyad Ghazala (17) and Mohammed Khaled Sharifa (21), and arrested them.

Monday, 11 May 2020:

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched Jamal Mohammed Banat’s (38) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched Firas Zeyad Abu Sunaina’a (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into several neighborhoods in Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians: al-Sheikh Anan Omar Rafiq al-Shami (38), Zaher Arif al-Shishtari (56), a leader at the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and he suffers chronic diseases, Sa’ed Mansour al-Masri (42), and Sultan Mohammed al-Qamari (25).

At approximately 08:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved 100-meters to the east of Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. They levelled and combed lands before they were redeployed inside the border fence again after hours.

At approximately 09:00, the Israeli Intelligence Services summonsed the Palestine TV correspondent in Jerusalem, Christeen Khaled al-Rinawi (31), via a phone call to refer to al-Maskoubeya police station in West Jerusalem. As soon as she arrives, they handed her a decision signed by the Israeli Public Security Minister, Gilad Erden, extending the closure of Palestine TV’s office in East Jerusalem, and ban its activities in Jerusalem and Israel for six more months.It should be noted that al-Rinawi was summonsed 5 times in the last 6 months due to her work as a correspondent at Palestine TV in Jerusalem. Furthermore, on 20 November 2019, the Israeli Authorities closed the office of Palestine TV in al-Sawana neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and arrested the Palestine TV’s staff, then they handed them a decision of banning them from working inside the occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Anas Mohammed Abu al-Hums (24), while passing through Street No.1 in the central occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into Silwan in the south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched dozens of houses and arrested (13) civilians including 4 children after they severely beaten them, then they took them to “Salah al-Deen Street” police station to investigate with them in charge of “throwing stones and fireworks”. The arrestees are: Mohammed Abdullah Abu Nab (22), Omar Jamil al-Zughul (16), Ahmed Hammoud Shuyat (17), Yazan Hamed Jaber (22), Ameer Jawad Jaber (17), Ali Eyad Jaber, Mohammed Omar Mattar (23), Ameer Omar Mattar, Wissam Sa’eed al-Karaki (26), Muntaser Nidal Abu Nab (18), Ameer Abdul Rahman (16), Dawoud Nidal al-Taweel, and Qusai Wael Abu Nab (19).

At approximately 23:30, IOF stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint, southwest of Nablus, arrested Tamer (33) and his brother Nayef Khaled Nayef (31), from Kafr Qalil, southeast of Nablus. IOF took them to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Azmout and Sabastia in Nablus, Birzeit and Burham, north of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

3. Collective Punishment PolicyAs part of the collective punishment policy adopted by the Israeli forces against the Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israeli soldiers or/and settlers, on Monday, at dawn, 11 May 2020, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) demolished a house belonging to Palestinian detainee, Qassam Abdul Karim al-Barghouthi in Kobar village, north of Ramallah.

According to investigation conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Human rights (PCHR), IOF reinforced with more than 25 military SUVs, armored personnel carriers, and a bulldozer, moved into Kobar village, north of Ramallah. They stepped out of their military vehicles, deployed in the village streets and between houses, topped houses’ roofs, and closed the entrance leading to the house of Palestinian detainee, Qassam Abdul Karim al-Barghouthi (26) and indiscriminately fired tear-gas canisters in the village neighborhoods. Large number of Israeli forces raided the above-mentioned house to implement the demolition decision received by the family on 11 February 2020. IOF accuses al-Barghouthi, who has been detained since 26 August 2019, of participation in bombing attack that occurred in “Ein Bubin” area, adjacent to Deir Bzai’a village, west of Ramallah on 24 August 2019, which caused the killing of an Israeli female soldiers and wounding her father and brother.

At approximately 03:30 at dawn, IOF started demolishing the 2-story house, which was built on an area of 180 square meters where al-Barghouthi and his parents and brother lived. IOF completely demolished the upper floor and caused cracks in the lower floor. At approximately 05:40 on the same day, IOF withdrew of the village amidst heavily firing tear gas canisters. Clashes erupted between IOF and Palestinian young men; no casualties were reported.

It should be noted that IOF raided the al-Barghouthi’s house on 02 January 2020, in which they searched the house in barbarian way and damaged its contents. Also, the engineering unit took the house measurements and made holes in the internal walls in order to demolish it. IOF also raided the house before on 07 November 2019.

4. Settlement Expansion and Settler Violence in the West Bank

a. Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 11 May 2020, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Sahel area, south of Salem village, northeast of Nablus. The Israeli Civil Administration officers hanged 4 demolition notices on an under-construction house and 3 barracks, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C. The notified facilities belong to:1. Nadeem Rabeeh Rohi Ishteih: a 250-square-meter barrack.

2. ‘Abed al-Men’iem Rohi Hamed Ishteih: a 200-square-meter barrack.

3. Mubarak Fayiz Ishteih: a 300-square-meter barrack.

4. Saif al-Deen Ghaleb Mohamed Ishteih: a 170-square-meter under-construction house.

2. ‘Abed al-Men’iem Rohi Hamed Ishteih: a 200-square-meter barrack. 3. Mubarak Fayiz Ishteih: a 300-square-meter barrack. 4. Saif al-Deen Ghaleb Mohamed Ishteih: a 170-square-meter under-construction house. Around the same time, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Dowar area, south of Hewarah village, southeast of Nablus. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Ra’oul Lotfi Mousa a notice to stop levelling a yard located near his shops, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

On Monday, 11 May 2020, Israeli authorities ordered the halt of construction of 8 houses, a park, retaining walls, and electric utility poles in Nahaleen village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Deputy of Nahaleen Municipality Mayor, Hani Fanoun, said that IOF notified to stop working in 8 inhabited houses and other under-construction houses in Bakous area, south of the village. He clarified that the inhabited houses belong to: Mahmoud ‘Abdullah Najajrah (3 storey), ‘Esam Mahmoud Shakarnah (1 storey), and Amjad Yousef Ghayada (1 sotrey); while the under-construction houses belong to: Lotfi Fares Najajrah, Hazza’ As’ad Najajrah, ‘Adel Rateb Najajrah, Hisham Na’iem Shakarnah, and Diad Isma’il Shakarnah (1 storey). Also, Saleem Rashad Najajrah and Saber Mahmoud Mostafa’s retaining walls and electric utility poles were notified. It should be noted that, Israeli authorities have lately increased the policy of lands’ confiscation and seizure in Nahaleen village in favor of settlement expansion, as the village is surrounded by several settlements and 90% of its lands are classified as Area C, according to Oslo Accords.

At approximately 14:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Farsh al-Hawa area in western Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers confiscated Sarhan Naser al-Deen’s excavation tools used for reclaiming his agricultural land, under the pretext of working in Area C.

On Tuesday, 12 May 2020, the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) issued a decision to seize Palestinian land near Ibrahimi Mosque for establishing an elevator and a ramp for the illegal settlers to reach the mosque. This comes upon instructions issued by the Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, on 04 May 2020, stressing the need to complete the project within 60 days. The project includes the construction of a parking lot, an elevator, and a ramp for the illegal settlers who storm the mosque. According to Israeli media, COGAT has informed the Hebron’s municipality and the PA about the Civil Administration’s intent to push forward with plans for the project and complete it within 60 days. The project had previously been approved by the Israeli judicial system, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz. This settlement project threatens to seize historic facilities near al-Ibrahimi Mosque and withdraw the building and planning power from Hebron’s municipality and grant it to the Israeli Civil Administration.

On Wednesday, 13 May 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Fasayel village, north of Jericho. IOF were deployed in the village while military construction vehicles demolished 160-square-meter under-construction house foundations. Also, Israeli Civil Administration officers dismantled Suliman Musallam Sawarka’s 160-square-meter barrack used for breeding livestock, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

b. Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 21:00 on Thursday, 07 May 2020, at least 8 Israeli settlers, from “Hlmish” settlement, which is established on the north-western lands of Ramallah, moved into al-Ghibt area in the outskirt of Um Safa village, northwest of the city. Palestinian young men confronted the settlers and threw stones at them before their withdrawal and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:00 on Thursday, 07 May 2020, an Israeli settler beat a bus driver, Montaser Ahmed ‘Issa (23), with a stick and unleashed his dog at him while ‘Issa’s bus was stopping in a bus station near “Pisgat Zeev” settlement, which is established on Beit Haninah village’s lands, north of occupied East Jerusalem. As a result, he sustained serious wounds throughout his body. ‘Issa said that while he was stopping in a buse station adjacent to“Pisgat Zeev” settlement, Israeli man and woman got into the bus with a dog. ‘Issa asked the man to step the dog out of the bus because he would be held accountable.‘Issa added: ” the man cursed me and beat me with a broomstick used for cleaning the bus. I attempted to flee, but the man unleashed his dog at me, causing serious wounds throughout my body”. ‘Issa clarified that he asked security officers staying in the bus station to help him, but in vain. The man stole ‘Issa’s cell phone and money. Issa’s friend helped him and phoned the ambulance, which took him to the hospital. ‘Issa fainted while he was on his way to the hospital, where he received treatment.

On Friday, 08 May 2020, at least 15 Israeli settlers, from “Shillo” settlement, which is established on the north-eastern lands of Ramallah, cut olive trees and broke their twigs in Abu Hanoun area in Kherbit Jab’iet, east of al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. Also, the settlers damaged barbed wires surrounded Rohi Merweh al-Na’san and Sameer Khaled Abu ‘Alia’s agricultural lands, and entered and damaged around 30 olive trees planted 5 years ago.

On Saturday, 09 May 2020, an Israeli settler, from ” Ya’qoub Dalia” settlement, stole a crops from an agricultural land in Kherbit Bir al-‘Ad, east of Yatta, south of Hebron.

On Wednesday, 13 May 2020, Israeli settlers, from ” Givat Asaf” settlement, which is established on Ramallah’s eastern lands, moved into Biten village, east of the city. The settlers vandalized the village’s walls and houses before their withdrawal.

Read the full PCHR here.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Alquds, Gaza, IOF, Israeli Crimes, Occupied W Bank, PCHR, Prisoners of Zion |