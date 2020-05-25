Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Palestine (14 – 20 May 2020)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Posted by PCHR

14 – 20 May 2020

Palestinian killed in Hebron for alleged attempt to ram Israeli soldiers with his car

11 Palestinian civilians sustained wounds, including a child, in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

11 shootings reported against agricultural lands and 4 times at Palestinian fishing boats in eastern and western Gaza Strip

In 72 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 66 civilians arrested, including 7 children and 2; 1 limited incursion into eastern Gaza

2 houses and residential barracks demolished; and 8 cease-construction notices distributed to 8 houses, and confiscation of lands in the West Bank

Settlers attacks in the West Bank: Palestinian child stabbed, 3 civilians assaulted; 70 olive trees cut, and lands razed.

IOF established 69 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 17 Palestinians on said checkpoints

Summary

This week, IOF killed a Palestinian man alleging that he rammed soldiers with his car in Hebron; and continued its attacks on Yabad village, arresting civilians in a manifestation of the Israeli collective punishment policy. Furthermore, this week witnessed increased settler attack, as settlers stabbed a boy, razed lands and cut olive trees.

This week, PCHR documented 174 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. The restrictions imposed under the state of emergency have hindered our fieldwork team’s ability to cover all incidents in the oPt and were forced to collect information via phone from trusted local sources. As such, this report is an incomprehensive record of Israeli violations of human rights against Palestinians in the oPt, as IOF continues its attacks against civilians despite the exceptional circumstances that have overcome the whole world in the face of a life-threatening viral pandemic.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: IOF shot and wounded 11 Palestinian civilians in excessive use of force; 2 fishermen at northern Gaza sea; 3 during suppression of civilian protest in Nablus; 3 in occupied East Jerusalem; a child in Hebron and 2 in Jericho and Yabad village in Jenin.

In Gaza, 11 shootings against agricultural lands eastern Gaza Strip were reported, as well as 4 shootings during Israeli naval forces chasing of Palestinian fishing boats at Gaza sea.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 72 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 66 Palestinians were arrested, including 7 children and 2 women. IOF maintained its collective punishment practices in Yabad village, southwest of Jenin, conducting 7 raids and arresting 12 civilians, including a mother and her daughter who were arrested twice.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Buraij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: IOF continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, PCHR documented 7 violations, including: scheme to confiscate dozens of dunums of Palestinians’ agricultural lands, southwest of Jenin, for the expansion of a settlement and establishment of resort for settlers. A barracks was destroyed, a barn and a well in the Jordan Valley; a residential barracks and 3 cattle-raising tents in eastern Ramallah; notice to halt construction at 8 houses and an agricultural room; two houses demolished and an agricultural room in Bethlehem; notice to halt work in an agricultural land in Salfit and a cottage confiscated in Hebron.

PCHR also documented 10 settler attacks: throwing stone and assaulting a civilian, 30 olive trees cut, lands set on fire in Nablus; lands razed in the Jordan Valley; 40 olive trees cut in Bethlehem; Palestinian car sabotaged in Ramallah; child stabbed in eastern Jerusalem; 15 dunums of land razed in Tulkarm; assault on a civilian and his child in Hebron.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 06:00 on Thursday, 14, May 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area ( 3 nautical mils). Israeli gunboats also fired a number of artillery shells in the vicinity of the fishing boats. The attack continued until 09:00 on the same day. The attack caused fear among other fishermen who sailed back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30 on the same Thursday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds. As a result, the shepherds had to leave the area fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:30 on the same Thursday, Israeli soldiers stationed at military checkpoint established at Beit ‘Awa village’s entrance, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron, fired live bullets at a vehicle, claiming that its driver carried out a run-over attack against a soldier, who was near a military watchtower, and wounding him as stated by the Israeli army. the shooting resulted in the injury of the vehicle driver, Baha’a Eden Mohammed Abdullah ‘Awawdah (19) with several live bullets. Israeli authorities declared later the death of Baha’a, who was from Deir Samet village, adjacent to the place of incident, and kept his dead body under their custody. IOF also summoned Baha’s father for investigation in the military watchtower and released him an hour later. IOF did not allow Baha’s father to see his son’s dead body and there was no eyewitnesses to see what really happened at the checkpoint.

At approximately 16:30 on the same Thursday, Israeli soldiers stationed along border fence, east of Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern al-Shokah village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00 on the same Thursday, an Israeli infantry unit moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, deployed between houses and patrolled the streets. A number of Palestinian youngsters gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers chased stone-throwers and indiscriminately fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 16-year-old child was shot with a live bullet in his foot. He was taken to the Governmental Hospital in Hebron. IOF later withdrew from the camp; no arrests or incursions were reported.

At approximately 02:00 on Friday, 15 May 2020, IOF reinforced with military vehicles moved into Aqabet Jaber refugee camp, north of Jericho. They raided and searched several houses, 2 of them owned by ‘Ali Na’el Abu al-‘Asal and Yusuf Qatash. Another Israeli force deployed patrolled the camp streets. Dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in the camp streets and threw stones, empty bottles and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli soldiers and the latter responded with rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 19-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet in his foot. Israeli soldiers continued chasing the young men and heavily attacked 3 young men namely: Fathi Mohammed Mo’aiqel, Mohammed Nader Qatash, and Mohammed Hamidat. As a result, the 3 young men sustained minor wounds and they received medical treatment on the field. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 05:30, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip chased and opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area ( 3 nautical miles). IOF also fired live and rubber bullets at a fishing boat. As a result, 2 fishermen, from al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, namely:

Ahmed Mousa Ramadan Abu ‘Amirah (24), was shot with a rubber bullet in his head; and Nidal Mousa Ramadan Abu ‘Amirah (38), was shot with several rubber bullets.

Furthermore, the fishing boat’s engine sustained partial damage and 11 fishing nets were lost and damaged.

Fisherman, Nidal Mousa Ramadan Abu ‘Amirah, said to PCHR’s fieldworker: ” At approximately 04:30, my brother Ahmed, my son Mohamed and I headed to the sea in northwest of Beit Lahia for fishing. We sailed at 3 nautical miles (the allowed fishing area). At approximately 05:30, an Israeli gunboat approached us and Israeli naval forces fired live and rubber bullets at us. As a result, my brother Ahmed sustained a rubber bullet wounds in his head and fainted on the boat board. Also, the fishing boat’s engines sustained damage and stopped working. The Israeli naval forces approached our boat again and damaged a 600-meter-long fishing nets. Fifteen minutes later, a Palestinian fishing boat approached us and helped my bother Ahmed while another fishing boat tied our broken boat and tried to pull it to a safe area. During which, Israeli naval forces targeted our boat again and I sustained metal balls wounds in my left foot and hand. Despite the extreme danger, the fishermen were able to pull us to a safe area. After that, my brother Ahmed was taken to al-Shifa Hospital, where his injuries were classified as moderate.”

At approximately 07:40 on the same Friday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah opened fire at Palestinian shepherds. As a result, the shepherds had to leave the area fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00 on the same Friday, on the anniversary of the Nakba Day, a peaceful protest took part from the center of al-Sawiyah village, southeast of Nablus into lands threatened to be confiscated in al-Wad area, north of al-Sawiyah village, adjacent to Rahalim settlement. The participants raised Palestinian flags, carried a number of olives seedlings to implant them instead of the trees that were uprooted a month ago. The participants were surprised with IOF that deployed in the area and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters to disperse the participants. As a result, 3 Palestinian civilians were wounded. They were taken to the Governmental Hospital in Nablus for medical treatment. The wounded civilians were identified as:

A 54-year-old civilian, from al-Sawiyah village, sustained burns in his hand and bruises throughout his body due to the explosion of a sound bomb; A 37-year-old civilian, from Tamoun village, southeast of Tubas, was shot with a rubber bullet in his head; and A 40-year-old civilian, from al-Sawiyah village, southeast of Nablus, sustained a fracture in his left hand sue to the explosion of a sound bomb.

Furthermore, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas canisters.

At approximately 20:00 on the same Friday, Israeli soldiers fired several flare bombs in the vicinity of Kherbat Mnaizel, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. As a result, winter cereal crops in a two-donum land belonging to Rashid family caught fire.

At approximately 22:30 on the same Friday, a number of Palestinian young men and children protested near an Israeli military border point in al-Jabal area in the center of Abu Dese village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. The protestors threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli vehicles. As a result, one of the military vehicles caught fire. An Israeli force immediately raided the village, and heavily fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters at the civilians and clashed with them in the area. As a result, 3 civilians were shot with live bullets in their lower extremities and they were identified as:

Ahmed Abdullah Saleh Khanafsah, was shot with an explosive live bullet in his hand; Mohaned Mohammed Jamal al-Kahtib was shot with several live bullets in his thigh; and Awwad Ali Younis Halabiyah was shot with a live bullet in his thigh. Eyewitnesses said that IOF established a military checkpoint near al-Izariyah village’s entrance, east of occupied Jerusalem. They stopped an ambulance belonging to Palestine Red crescent Society (PPCS) that was transferring 3 of the wounded civilians and deliberately delayed it for 20 minutes before allowing it to move after the wounded civilians’ ID cards were photographed.

At approximately 01:00 on Saturday, 16 May 2020, IOF moved into al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed adjacent to UNRWA distribution center. A number of Palestinian young men gathered in the area and threw stones at Israeli armored military vehicles. The soldiers also chased stone-throwers and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of stone throwers suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. No incursions were reported.

At approximately 01:25 on the same Saturday, IOF patrolling on Nablus-Ramallah Street, near Beta village’s square, southeast of Nablus, indiscriminately opened fire at a Palestinian civilian riding a motorcycle at the entrance of the abovementioned village. IOF also chased the civilians and arrested him after he fall from his motorcycle taking him to an unknown destination. The arrestee was identified later as: Qais Jihad Helal al-Jaghoub (19), from Beta village.

At approximately 08:00 on the same Saturday, 16 May 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi in central Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:15 on the same Saturday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:45 on the same Saturday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Gaza Valley (Johur al-Deek), southeast of Gaza city, opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 03:00 on Sunday, 17 May 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest if Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). Israeli gunboats also fired a number of flare bombs in the vicinity of the fishing boats. As a result, fishermen panicked and sailed back to the shore fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:35 on the same Saturday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Buraij in central Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:40 on the same Saturday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. East of al-Maghazi in central Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:00 on the same Saturday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:20 on Monday, 18 May 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest if Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen panicked and sailed back to the shore fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:35 on the same Saturday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:00 on the same Saturday, IOF moved into Aqabet Jaber refugee camp, north of Jericho. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sheikh Shaker Omarah (60), leader at Hamas Movement, and arrested him. When IOF withdrew, clashes erupted between them and Palestinian young men at the camp’s entrance. Israeli heavily soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 22:00 on Wednesday, 20 May 2020, an artillery shell fired by the Israeli occupation forces stationed along the border fence, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, in addition to flare bombs at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

Continued Attacks on Yabad Village:

IOF continue to attack Yabad village, southwest of Jenin, since Tuesday , 12 May 2020, after an Israeli soldier was killed after being hit with a stone from one of the rooftops. IOF conducted demolitions, arrests and assaults on civilians, closing main and sub-roads with sand berms and cement cubes; and heavily opened fire amidst collective punishment’s tight measures.

In addition to last week’s attacks documented in last week’s report, PCHR documented the following:

On Thursday morning, 14 May 2020, IOF raided and searched a number of houses in Yabud village, southwest of Jenin. they arrested 4 civilians, including a child, namely: Khalid Rebhi Mohammed Abu Baker (13), Ala’a Adnan Abu Baker (25), Mohammed Jihad Helmi Abu Baker (22), and Yusuf Qais Amarnah (28).

A number of civilians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at military vehicles stationed in the village. IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 26-year-old civilian was shot with a live bullet in the foot. He was taken to Dr. Kahlil Suleiman Hospital for medical treatment and his injuries were classified as moderate. Furthermore, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

On Friday morning, 15 May 2020, IOF raided and searched a number of houses and arrested 3 civilians, including a female and her child, who were arrested on Tuesday, 12 May 2020, from their house and released on the same day. The arrestees were identified as Suheilah Mohammed Abu Baker (42), her child Iman Nathmi Abu Baker (12), and Bara’a Bassam al-Sheikh Khalil (19). IOF released Suheilah and her child in the same day evening after they were questioned for several hours.

At approximately 06:00 on the same Friday, IOF raided and searched a house belonging to Adnan Yaseen Hamarshah, who suffer an impaired disability, in Yabud village. IOF maltreated the house residents and heavily attacked them by beating them.

According to information received by PCHR from Hamarshah family, IOF reinforced with about 30 to 40 soldiers raided and searched a house owned by Adnan Yaseen Hamarshah (55) in al-Bayarah neighborhood, east of the abovementioned village. The soldiers broke the house’s main door blowing it up and provoked the residents and shouted at them. The soldiers also separated men and women, each in a room. Adnan Hamarhsha, the house owner and a former prisoner and his sons, Anas (20) and Omer (28), who are also former prisoners. Omer has been out of the prison for 2 weeks along with their uncle. The soldiers questioned Anas at the beginning while heavily beaten him as an inspector attempted to strangulate him more than once, which provoked his father, Adnan. Adnan asked the soldiers: why do you act like this” in Jewish language. Israeli soldiers suddenly beaten Adnan with their legs and hands, legs and the rifles’ butt until he bled from his head and fell from his wheelchair into the ground. Adnan’s brother attempted to help him, but the soldiers attacked him by heavily beating him. The soldiers withdrew later from the house without offering first aid for Adnan. Palestinian ambulances arrived at the village, and offered first aid for Adnan. He was taken to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin for medical treatment. Doctors found out that a large cut in his head that needed 35 stitches.

At approximately 10:00 on the same Saturday, 16 May 2020, IOF raided and searched a number of houses in the abovementioned houses. They arrested 3 civilians, including a female and her daughter, who were arrested for the third time, namely: Suheilah Mohammed Abu Baker (42), her daughter Iman Nathmi Mahmoud Abu Baker (12) and Rabah Turkman (19). IOF questioned the detainees and released them later.

On Sunday morning, 17 May 2020, IOF raided and searched several houses and arrested Mojahid Majd Amarnah (20) and Nidal Ya’qoub Nafi’at (31).

At approximately 03:30 on Tuesday, 19 May 2020, IOF moved into Yabad village, southeast of Jenin. they raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Qais Amarnah (25) and Abdullah Abdul Rahim Abu Baker (23) and arrested them.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 14 May 2020:

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Shwaika suburb, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Bader Ahmed al-‘Areed’s (15) house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF stationed at the eastern entrance of Qalqilya, arrested Mohammed Bashar Ju’aidi (40), from Qalqilya. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF stationed at the western entrance of Ezbit al-Tabib, east of Qalqilya, arrested Majdi Majed Hasan Qur’an. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:30, IOF stationed on a temporary military checkpoint near Arraba, southwest of Jenin, arrested Tha’er Fathi Amarna (32) and Alaa’ Subhi Ali Abu Baker (25), from Ya’bod, southwest of Jenin governorate. IOF took them to unknown destinations.

At approximately 20:30, IOF stationed at the entrance of Kafr Qadoum village, north of Qalqilya, arrested Aqel Ramzi Aqel (21) and Mousa Abdul Latif Ali (17) and released them later.

At approximately 23:30, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint established on the western entrance of Taqoua’ village, east of Bethlehem, arrested Yousef Ali Thawabtah (16) and Mohammed Ra’fat Dereyah (16). IOF took them to unknown destinations.

Friday, 15 May 2020:

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Obaid village, west of al-Issaweya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Akram Fadi Ali Mustafa (18) and Adnan Obaid (23), and arrested them.

At approximately 17:10, , IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of Bita village, on Nablus Ramallah street, southeast of Nablus governorate, arrested three civilians and confiscated their private vehicle. IOF took the arrestees to unknown destinations, the arrestees are: Bashar Abdul Karim Mer’ai (30), Islam Hamed al-Jaghoub (25), from Beita village, and Karam Azzam Tayeh (26), from Araq al-Tayeh northwest of Nablus. It should be noted that all of the abovementioned arrestees were former prisoners in the Israeli prisons.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Deir Sharaf and Sebastya in Nablus; al-Shoyoukh and Tarqoumya in Hebron governorate; Badros and al-Mughayar villages in Ramallah. no arrests were reported.

Saturday, 16 May 2020:

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied east Jerusalem. They raided and searched Majd Salah Derbas’s (21) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Aseera al-Shamaleya, northwest of Nablus governorate; al-Laban al-Sharkeya and Ainabous villages southwest of Nablus governorate, and al-Beira. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 17 May 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Yatta, south of Hebron Governorate. They raided and searched Eyad Ayman Fayez Abu Alian’s (44) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hebron, and stationed in al-Salam neighborhood. They raided and searched Motaz Theeb al-Owaiwi’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Ummer, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed Abu Maria’s (32) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Waleed Hein Mizyen’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into Beit Fujjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ammar Mahmoud Thawabta’s (14) house and arrested him.

At approximately 21:50, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on al-Bathan road between Nablus and Tubas, on the northern entrance of Nablus governorate, arrested Omar Abdullah Munya (25), from Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

In the evening hours, The Israeli Minister of Internal Security issued a decision to close “Volunteer for Hope Institution” for 6 months, in charge of working for the PA in Jerusalem, and arrested its director. Ahmed Jalajel, the public information officer of the institution, said that the Israeli intelligence Services stormed the institution office in Beit Hanina, north of the occupied East Jerusalem, and handed them the closure decision which was signed by the Internal Security Minister. Jalajel added that the closure decision is in breach of an agreement law application in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, through implementing activities and work for the PA in Jerusalem. Jalajel confirmed that the institution is providing help for youth, children, women, marginal families, and persons with disabilities for 2 years. The Lawyer Khaldoun Najem said that the Israeli Authorities arrested the director of the institution, Silvia Abu Laban, and took her to al-Maskoubeya police station in West Jerusalem for investigation.

IOF carried out an incursion in Jabara village, south of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 18 May 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF stationed near “Bawabat al-Madrasa” east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. Dozens of soldiers moved out of the border fence to repair the barbed wire along the border fence.

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hadab al-Fawwar village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Wa’d Jamal al-Badawi (19) and Mus’ab Ayed Asfour (22).

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Naseem Tayseer al-Titi’s (17) house and took him to where the military vehicles were located. Around the same time, IOF moved into Adam Mohammed Tafesh’s (22) house, and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. At approximately 04:00, IOF withdrew from the refugee camp along with the arrested child.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hindaza village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Abbas Shihada al-Ta’mari’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Obaid’s house, they severely beaten and arrested his two sons; Mahmoud (22) and Abdullah (18).

At approximately 04:30, IOF moved into al-Tawr neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Khaled Abu al-Hawa’s house and arrested his two sons: Ahmed (19) and Yousef (18).

At approximately 04:35, IOF moved into Misleya village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested: Ahmed Nabeeh Abu al-Rab (25) and Talal Naser Turkman (22).

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched the house of the former prisoner Huthaifa Bader Halabeya’s (34) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Huthaifa was released from the Israeli prisons 5-months ago after his hunger-strike for 67-days as a denial of being administratively detained.

In evening hours, IOF stationed at al-Karama crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, arrested Mohammed Ameen Abu Daqqa (22), who’s suffering a kidney cancer, Mohammed is a father of two sons living in Abasan, east of Khan Younis. He was arrested while he was in his way back to the Gaza Strip after receiving treatment in Jordan hospitals for several months.

Abu Daqqa’s brother said to PCHR’s fieldworker that Mohammed left the Gaza Strip through Rafah border crossing to Jordan 9-months ago for treatment. Mohammed was not able to return from Rafah border crossing due to the flight restrictions of the Coronavirus pandemic, so he stayed in Jordan until he got a permit to return to Gaza through al-Karama crossing. He added that his family received a phone call from the Israeli Intelligence Services to inform them that Mohammed was arrested and referred to al-Majdal prison.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Kferit village, southwest of Jenin, Talouza, Sebastya in Nablus, and Far’oun village, south of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Thursday, 19 May 2020:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into several neighborhoods in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and handed Hisham Mohammed al-Bashiti (19) and Nidal Bader al-Zughayar (47) summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services. Furthermore, IOF arrested (5) civilians claiming that they were present at the reception of the former prisoner and the activist Nihad Bader Zughayar (42), who was released in 17 May, and banned from entering Jerusalem for 2 weeks. The arrestees are: Ra’ed Bader Zughayar (45), Adham Anwar al-Za’tary (19), Abdullah al-Joulani (19), Mohammed Ahmed al-Joulani (23), and Ahmed Abdullah Abu Ghazalah (51).

It should be noted that IOF released them at approximately 17:00, on bail of (500 NIS) for each and under house arrest until next Friday.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ali Eyad Jaber’s (18) house and took him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF stationed on the military watchtower established on the main entrance of al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah, arrested Mohammed Khaled Hamada, Ameer Abu Owda, Yazan Abu Owda, and Mohammed Amjad Safi, from al-Jalazoun refugee camp. They were arrested while they were cutting the street adjacent to the military watchtower. IOF took them for investigation inside the watch tower, and released them later.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Deir Samit village, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Baha’ al-Dein Mohammed al-Awawda’s (19) house, who was killed after the IOF shooting him dead on Thursday, 14 May 2020. IOF detained the family in one room and searched the house precisely, then they released and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Thawri neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Yehya Mousa al-Daqqaq’s house and arrested his son Mohammed (24), and handed his son Mousa (27) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Dura al-Qar’a, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Hasan Yaseen Hamdan’s (26) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Hamdan is a former prisoner.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Kobar village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Nassar (32) and Qais (22) al-Barghouthi’s houses and arrested them.

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into al-Obaideya village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Qutaiba Mahmoud Khalifa’s (19) hous, while he was out of the house, and arrested his father for several hours to put pressure on Qutaiba to surrender himself. After two hours, Qutaiba surrendered and his father was released.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Hamza Nimir (41), the guard of al-Aqsa Mosque, while he was inside the mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to one of the investigation centers in the city and released him after several hours.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Abdullah Waleed Syam (26), after severely beaten him in al-Wad street in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 20:30, IOF arrested Ahmed Jawdat al-Shawish (27), while he was present near al-Asbat (Lion’s Gate) one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s gates), after severely beaten him and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into Bab Hatta neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Munir Salah al-Basti’s (25) house and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 21:30, IOF moved into al-Tawr neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Oday Fadi bu Jum’a’s (16) house and arrested him. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

Wednesday, 20 May 2020:

IOF carried out two incursions in al-Fawwar refugee camp and Karza village in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

On Thursday, 14 May 2020, settlements council in northern West Bank declared a plan to confiscate and seize dozens of Palestinians’ agricultural dunums, southwest of Jenin, in favor of expanding a settlement and building a resort for settlers. Based on a statement by the council, it is planning to build a recreation resort on a 37-dunum area near Reihan Settlement, west of Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin. The project has been approved by the council’s chairman Yossi Dagan.

At approximately 11:00 on the same day, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Kherbet Ras al-Ahmar in northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas. The military construction vehicles demolished a barrack, a sheep barn and an artesian water well, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C. The IOF’s attacks were as follows:

Saqer ‘Izzat Bani ‘Odah’s 50-square-meter barrack was demolished. Suliman Jameel Suliman Bani ‘Odah’s 200-square-meter sheep barn was demolished. Mowafaq Fakhri Daraghmah’s artesian water well was demolished.

IOF also confiscated 25 water pipes; each one is 8 meters long.

At approximately 12:20 on Thursday, 15 May 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Mo’arajat area, south of al-Taiba village in eastern Ramallah. The military construction vehicles demolished a 160-square-meter residential barrack built of tin plates and steel columns, under the pretext of non-licensing. The barrack was sheltering 8 members, including 3 children. IOF also demolished 3 tents used for breeding livestock and confiscated them, under the pretext of non -licensing in Area C. The demolished barrack and tents belong to ‘Eid Fazza’ Ka’abna.

On the same day, Israeli authorities notified 8 under-construction houses and 2 agricultural rooms in Nahaleen village, west of Bethlehem, to stop construction works in them, under the pretext of non-licensing. Nahaleen Municipality Mayor, Subhi Zidan, said that the notified houses are located in Khelet al-‘Adas, Tayel and Wadi Salem areas. Among those notified facilities were: Mo’taz Hasan Najajrah’s under-construction house and Mousa Hasan Ghayada and Mohamed Jameel Fanoun’s agricultural rooms. Zidan clarified that Nahaleen village is exposed to a settlement attack, especially during the emergency state to combat coronavirus. The latest of these attacks was the notification of 8 houses, a park and retaining walls in Bakoush area 3 days ago to expand “Gush Etizaon” settlement’s boundaries. Zidan added that there is a settlement institution called “Regavim” that posted a video on its social media pages, saying: “It is following the urban expansion of the Palestinians, and this hinders the annexation plan and other plans that will be conducted in the area.”

At approximately 17:00 on Friday, IOF moved into Qattan al-Jami’ area in Dirsitiyia village, north of Salfit. IOF handed Hussain ‘Abed al-Raheem Zaidan a notice to stop cultivating his land, under the pretext of working in Area C and working in an area belongs to “Yakir” settlement. IOF gave Zidan 30 days to remove all plants and return the land to its previous status and ordered him to pay the plants removal’s cost. Zidan said that:” we were returning from Ramllah after spending a holiday and heading to our house in Dirsitiyia village. When we arrived at our house, we saw vehicles entered Qattan al-Jami’ land. I drove my car and headed there to see what happens. Meanwhile, a person, from Qarawet Bani Hassan area, phoned me and informed me that the Israeli Civil Administration officers found him near my plot of land and handed him a notice to remove 80 plants within a month or an Israeli force will do so and I will pay all costs.”

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 18 May 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Beit ‘Aynoun village in northern Hebron. IOF were deployed in the eastern neighborhood of the village while Israeli Civil Administration officers confiscated Hisham Mohamed ‘Eida’s 15-square-meter mobile wooden hut, under the pretext of construction in Area C. It should be noted that Israeli authorities seized ‘Eida family lands 4 years ago and established a mobile settlement outpost on them, overlooking “Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement.

At approximately 13:00, IOF demolished 2 houses and an agricultural shed in al-al-Walajah village in western Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Mohamed Harbi Abu Sdoud said that IOF moved into Nab’iet al-Hadafa area and demolished his 50-square-meter house comprised of 2 rooms and their facilities, in addition to his uncle Fakhri ‘Abdullah Abu al-Sdoud’s 80-square-meter-house comprised of 2 stories. It should be noted that IOF demolished Fayiz ‘Abed Rabu’s 80-square-meter agricultural shed.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 22:00 on Thursday, 14 May 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Ytizhar” settlement, which is established on Nablus south-eastern village, hide on a hill adjacent to Yatizah bypass road and threw stones at Palestinians’ vehicles passing on the road. No injuries among Palestinians were reported.

On Friday, 15 May 2020, Israeli settlers, from a settlement outpost established on Palestinians’ lands in Abu Qandoul area in northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas, leveled Palestinians lands in the area, connected a 4 km underground water line and placed a water tank on Palestinians’ lands.

On Saturday, 16 May 2020, settlers cut dozens of olive trees in Nahaleen village, west of Bethlehem. Deputy of Nahaleen Municipality Mayor, Hani Fanoun, said that settlers, from “Jaf’out” settlement, which is established on Bethlehem southern lands, cut 40 olive trees in Wadi Jamjoum area. These trees belong to the siblings Na’iem, Taha and Yousef ‘Abed al-Rahman Fanoun and Mohamed Yousef Fanoun. It should be noted that Nahaleen village is lately exposed to a settlement attack as many inhabited and under-construction houses, retaining walls, and other facilities were notified.

At approximately 14:30 on the same day, Israeli settlers, from “Ytizhar” settlement, which is established on Nablus south-eastern lands, attacked Eyad Fawzi Hasan Hussain (41), from ‘Einabous village, while he was present in the outskirts of the village from the northern side. As a result, Hussain sustained bruises and wounds throughout his body and taken to Rafida Hospital for treatment.

At approximately 17:00 on Saturday, 16 May 2020, Mohamed Baseem Mohamed Mostafa Najjar, from Yatma village, southeast of Nablus, found that 30 olive trees were cut and their twigs were broken in his plot of land in Jabal Subaieh area. It should be noted that Jabal Subaieh area is threatened to be confiscated for settlement purposes, and this attack was carried out by the settlers.

At approximately 19:20 on Sunday, 17 May 2020, Israeli settlers, from “‘Adi ‘Ad” settlement, which is established in al-Seder Ras al-Shiekh area, northeast of Ramallah, damaged Yazan Faisal ‘Abed al-Kareem Dawabsha (25)’s vehicle. Dawabsah is a dentist from Doma village, southeast of Nablus.

At approximately 23:00, an Israeli setter stabbed Mohamed Fadi al-Natsha (17) with a knife while the latter walking on al-Mosrarah street, adjacent to Bab al-‘Amoud area in the central occupied East Jerusalem. As a result, al-Natsha sustained moderate wounds in his neck and received treatment at Hadasa Hospital in West Jerusalem. Based on a statement by the Israeli police, IOF arrested the attacker. Al-Natsha stated that while he was heading to meet his friend on al-Mosrarah street, an Israeli settler chased him and asked him to talk with him several times, but he did not respond and complete walking. He added: ” the settler cursed me, so I stopped to know what he wants. Meanwhile, he pulled me, got his knife out, stabbed me in my neck, and flee”. Al-Natsha said: “ I suffocated and became unable to breathe. I then headed to my friends who were few meters away and told them about what happened with me. We went to a police patrol present in the area and told them about the incident details. They phoned an ambulance, which arrived half an hour later.”

At approximately 08:00 on Monday, 18 May 2020, an Israeli settler, under IOF’s protection, leveled 15 dunums planted with olive trees in an area located between ‘Izbet Shofa and Kafa, southeast of Tulkarm, under the pretext of belonging to ” Avni Haivets” settlement, which is established western of the mentioned villages. The land is owned by the heirs of Ahmad ‘Aref and Hamid family, from Shufa and Kafa villages.

At approximately 16:00 on Monday, 18 May 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Ramati Yashai” settlement outpost, which is established on the Palestinian confiscated lands in Tal al-Rimitha neighborhood in central Hebron, attacked Tayseer Hamed Abu ‘Isha, who lives in the settlement outpost. The settlers beat and spat on Abu ‘Isha while he was returning to his house with his son Hitham, noting that IOF were in the area and did not intervene or stop them.

At approximately 19:30 on Tuesday, 19 May 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Rehlim” settlement, which is established on al-Sawiyia village lands in the northern side, southeast of Nablus, burned dozens of Palestinians’ dunums planted with olive trees and wheat in al-Wad area. The Palestinians managed to extinguish the fire later.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

West Bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 69 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 17 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Tuesday, 19 May 2020, IOF established dozens of temporary checkpoints near occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and inside it. They denied Palestinian worshipers’ access to the city, except for its residents, and prevented them from reviving “Laylat al-Qadr“, a holy night which coincides with the 27th night of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Ramallah:

On Friday, 15 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at al-Tiba village intersection and on a road connecting between Shaqbiyia and Qibiyia villages, northwest of Ramallah.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 14 May 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints near al-Nashash area and at the entrances to Janata and Taqou’a villages, east of Bethlehem.

On Friday, 15 May 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints near al-Nashash area and at the entrances to Beit Jala and Beit Fajjar villages.

On Saturday, 09 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 14 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Samou’a and al-Dahiriyia village.

On Friday, 15 May 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to Ethna village and on ‘Oyoun Abu Saif road.

On Sunday, 17 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Shayyoukh village and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Monday, 18 May 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Ethna and Beit ‘Awaa villages and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Wednesday, 20 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to al-Dahiriyia village.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 14 May 2020, IOF closed Surra gate at the southwestern entrance to Nablus, and Madama gate at the southern entrance to the city.

On Friday, 15 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint between Madama and ‘Oreef villages, southeast of Nablus.

On Saturday, 16 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the intersection of al-Moraba’a village and at the entrance to ‘Orta village, southeast of Nablus.

On Sunday, 17 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of al-Moraba’a village at the southern entrance to Nablus.

On Monday, 18 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at Ytizhar intersection at the south-eastern entrance to Nablus, and at al-Moraba’a intersection at the southern entrance to Nablus.

On Tuesday, 19 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Asira al-Shamaliyia village, at the northern entrance to Nablus.

Tulkarm:

On Saturday, 16 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Anbata and ‘Izbet Shofa villages.

Salfit:

On Saturday, 16 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Kaful Hares and Merda villages, north of the city.

On Sunday, 17 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of the city.

Qalqiliyia:

On Sunday, 17 May 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Jenisafout and ‘Azoun villages, and between al-Nabi Iyyas and Jayyous villages, east of Qalqiliyia.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Gaza, IOF, Israeli Crimes, Occupied W Bank, PCHR, Prisoners of Zion |