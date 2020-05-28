Russian warplanes conduct non-stop flights over jihadist positions in west Idlib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Russian Su Fighter Jets

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Russian Air Force has conducted intensive flights over the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to reports, the Russian Air Force carried out low and medium altitude flights over western Idlib, with the main focus being the Jisr Al-Shughour District near the Turkish border.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said the Russian flights are part of a reconnaissance mission to watch the jihadist movements across western Idlib.

It is worth noting that this is the same area where the Turkish military was attacked on Wednesday; this assault resulted in the death of one soldier and the hospitalization of another.

Western Idlib is mostly under the control of hardline groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the foreign jihadists of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hurras Al-Deen.

The Russian reconciliation center accused the Turkestan Islamic Party of carrying out the attack that killed one Turkish soldier near the town of Al-Ghassaniyeh on Wednesday.

