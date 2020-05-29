Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Will Demise, It Is an Artificial Entity

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Zeinab Essa

Lebanon – Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave an exclusive interview to al-Nour radio station on the occasion of its anniversary in which he tackled various local and regional issues.

Sayyed Nasrallah started the interview by reiterating that the spirit of the Resistance that martyr Haj Imad Mughniyeh and which the “Israelis” recognize today an advantage for those who fought against him still exists, and that the 2006 war is its embodiment.

His Eminence began by saying, “Since 1982, the Resistance has been seeing what has happened in May 2000”.

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the Jordanians telling them that, “‘Israel’ has been conspiring against Jordan since 1982, and today it is conspiring through the ‘Deal of the Century’,” adding that “the scheme of an alternative nation for the Palestinians in Jordan still exists for ‘Israel’”.

“The ‘Israeli’ withdrawal from 1985 towards the occupied borderline was not a gratitude from ‘Israel’,” Hezbollah SG said, adding, “The resistance toppled the theory of keeping settlements protected due to the security belt that the ‘Israeli’ preserved its occupation in south Lebanon by bombing the settlements in response to the enemy’s bombing of Lebanese civilians”.

Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the performance of the Resistance in 2000 saying that it “prevented Lebanon from a sectarian civil war the ‘Israeli’ sought to ignite”.

His Eminence further said: “We are convinced that the ‘Israeli’ apartheid entity will demise; it is an urgent entity and it is no longer as it was before 2000”.

“The ‘Israeli’ entity will be defeated in any future war by God’s willing,” said Sayyed Nasrallah, explaining that “When the foreign factor ‘Israel’ is relying on weakens, ‘Israeli’ will collapse”.

Hezbollah’s Secretary General gave his opinion on the matter of Zionists returning to the countries they came from, saying that issue “will definitely happen”.

For His Eminence, he doesn’t “believe that the internal atmosphere that was in 2000 was better that the current one”.

Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “the US’ direct presence in the region expresses the weakness of its allies and the strength of the Axis of Resistance”, assuring “Israel’s” awareness “that the Resistance became stronger [than before]”.

Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah didn’t fail to mention the popular support of the choice of Resistance among the Palestinians, saying, it “is higher than any other time. The power of Resistance today in the occupied Palestine is a strategic point of strength for the Axis of Resistance”.

His Eminence said, “The Resistance and the enemy are capable of taking the initiative, but the result of the balance of deterrence between them makes all accounts into consideration”.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized, “The strength of resistance in Palestine is a strategic point of strength for Axis of Resistance. We don’t say that the entire strategic environment serves out interests, but it doesn’t either serve the enemy”.

Nonetheless, the SG stated, “‘Israel’ knows that any bombing against Lebanon would never go unanswered, and this is a rule of the rules of engagement”.

“The Lebanese achievement after the liberation was protection and deterrence. The enemy confesses that this exists,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sayyed Nasrallah shed light on Syria, saying, “There are factions within the Syrian opposition that were in contact with ‘Israel’ and receiving support on all levels”.

“The ‘Israeli’ involvement in the battle in Syria is an evidence that the Axis of Resistance has triumphed”, His Eminence said, adding, “The ‘Israeli’ bet on the terrorist groups in Syria has fallen”.

Sayyed Nasrallah stated, “The equation today is that we respond to the ‘Israeli’ enemy if any of us is killed anywhere”.

His Eminence explained that “It is not of the interest of the Syrian leadership to be dragged into war with ‘Israel’ today”.

Consequently, Sayyed Nasrallah warned “Israel” that “the patience and endurance of the Syrian leadership over the ‘Israeli’ aggression have limits”.

Regarding the equation of downing drones in the Lebanese airspace, Hezbollah’s Secretary General said that “it is still standing”.

Sayyed Nasrallah further added, “The Resistance must have a goal of the kind to convert all its missiles into precise ones”.

His Eminence explained the car incident on the border with Syria saying, “The ‘Israeli’ hit an alarming missile so that our men are not killed in the missile strike because the Resistance launched an equation that killing any of our young men will have a response”.

On the issue of the United Nation resolution 1701, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Increasing or reducing the number of UNIFIL forces is the same for us, and if they want to transfer them, this is their business, and we are not against the presence of UNIFIL, but I am speaking on this subject from the ‘Israeli’ angle”.

His Eminence pointed out, “They say that Hezbollah has a phobia from the civil war; that is a source of pride for us, and our rejection of this war comes from our concern for Lebanon”.

Internally, the Secretary General said: “The tools of change in the Lebanese internal arena must take into account the country’s composition and the fears it contains”.

Sayyed Nasrallah nonetheless added, “In Lebanon, we must have clear levels for any internal change, most notably being away from partition and not giving the enemy a chance”.

Also in the interview, His Eminence pointed out that “‘Israel’ is a racist entity, it’s not a religious state”.

“The resistance is at the top of the targeting list, and this gives us the right to think of every new situation”, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that, “Any conflict in Lebanon over any issue will quickly turn into a sectarian dispute, as what happened with the appointment of a governor for Beirut”.

His Eminence further added, “Hezbollah, allows us to fight corruption in our own way and to proceed with our reform”.

Sayyed Nasrallah tackled the issue of the parliamentary elections saying it “is a station to hold corrupt people accountable in the election”.

He went on to say, “Our ministers, representatives, or employees affiliated with us will go to court for accountability if they are charged”.

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “The country needs self-sacrifice martyrdom judges to reform it from corruption, and it is not right to fight corruption in isolation from the judiciary”, shedding light on the need to “work to reform the judiciary, and let people express their convictions in the elections”.

His Eminence continued in the subject of Lebanese internal affairs stating, “We talked about developing the Taif Agreement and the Lebanese system needs to be developed and reformed, but not on the basis of blowing it up”.

The SG added, “There are laws that protect corruption and we have called for them to be changed, and this takes time to legalize it”.

Sayyed Nasrallah also said, “Whoever awaits revolutionary action at once in Lebanon must know that this is happening gradually”.

“Reforming the Lebanese system is difficult and the solution begins with people and the broad popular participation,” His Eminence said.

Sayyed Nasrallah continued, “Over time, the country can be put on the track of reform. We can get out of the economic crisis, and there are alternatives, ideas, and perceptions that need political will”.

His Eminence explained, “The economic situation cannot tolerate long years of treatment, and it must be dealt with urgently, and this is possible”.

“Part of our acceptance to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund [IMF] is to withdraw excuses. It is a mistake to go to the IMF as if there is no solution to the economic crisis except through it,” the SG said.

On the internal arena, Sayyed Nasrallah concluded by saying, “The issue of the economic plan is marred by many complications and ambushes”.

Regarding the American presence, His Eminence asserted that the confrontation with the US after the assassination of the martyr leader Hajj Qassem Soleimani is “a comprehensive confrontation, not just a military one”.

Sayyed Nasrallah further asserted that “there is a real popular will that the Americans should get out of Iraq, and that there forces in Syria are occupation forces,” adding, “there is popular will and resistance to get the American out of Syria, America has begun to rethink the presence of its forces in the region”.

The SG also said, “The war between the US and Iran is very unlikely, and the failure of the war on Yemen is an American failure, as well as the failure of the deal of the century that no Palestinians would sign it”.

On the war with the enemy, Sayyed Nasrallah said that “a war on multiple fronts is unlikely, and there are no ‘Israeli’ indications to launch a war on Lebanon unless there is any ‘Israeli’ folly or a rolling over of an event”.

Consequently, His Eminence warned “Israel” against starting the “Great War in the region”, saying that “the Axis of Resistance is discussing opening the various fronts together and the Great War will be the demise of ‘Israel’”.

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded by saying, “One form of deterrence is the preparation in the Axis of Resistance for the Great War”.

