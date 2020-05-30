Modi’s plan of demographic change takes practical shape

Posted on by Zara Ali

Source

Srinagar, May 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Narendra Modi-led fascist government’s plan to change the demographic composition of the territory is taking a practical shape following the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution.

These Articles granted special status and rights to occupied Kashmir and its residents. Under these constitutional provisions, non-Kashmiri people or entities could not purchase land in occupied Kashmir. However, Modi government repealed these Articles on 5th August, last year, paving the way for the Indian citizens and organizations to purchase property in the territory.

In the first such instance, the Indian Army has approached the administration of Baramulla, evincing interest in buying 129 kanal (6.5 hectare) of land at Kreeri high ground at Tapperwari in Pattan area to set up a camp.

Media reports said the Quartermaster for Commanding Officer of the 19 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit has written to the district administration, requesting it to inform if the administration wishes to sell the land to the Indian army.

It is for the first time that the Indian Army has directly written to the department concerned for purchasing land in the Valley.

