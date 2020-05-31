Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Confirms via Al-Manar: All Attempts to Change UNIFIL’s Role Will Fail

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 30, 2020

In an interview with Al-Manar TV Channel, the Russian ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Zaspykin, confirmed that all the attempts to change the UNIFIL’s missions will fail, expressing hope that the extension of its mandate becomes a chance for preserving peace in the area.

The Lebanese government has requested the extension of the UNIFIL mandate for one year amid US attempts to change its missions for the sake of the Zionist interests.

International reports indicate that Russia and China will veto changing any of the UNIFIL missions in the UN Security Council, knowing that Lebanon voiced firm rejection of any Israeli attempt to alter and, thus, undermine its role.

Zaspykin emphasized that Russia completely supports the UNIFIL mission, denouncing the ongoing Israeli violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and occupation of Lebanese territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

