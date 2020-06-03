The Imam Khomeini Legacy and the fall of US Imperialism

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Elham Hashemi

He started a revolution from the sleepy village in France where he was in exile. Him being thousands and thousands of miles away did not prevent the words of justice to reach the ears and hearts of millions across Iran as well as seekers of freedom across the world.

France was the last platform of Ayatollah Imam Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini during the late 1978 and early 1979 before his return to the Islamic Republic of Iran. It was his last stage abroad; he stayed for long years of exile in Turkey and Iraq before arriving to France later on.

There were key ideas on which Founder of the Islamic revolution Imam Khomeini based his revolution; most importantly being independent from any external powers, being genuine, depending on popular power and will, and basing life style and the constitution on the teachings of Islam (which promote justice, equality, and preserving human dignity and other human values). The Islamic Republic, its wise leader and free people decided at a historical moment to be different; unique in a sense that they decided and dared to break the manacles of imperialism and colonialism.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini; Iran’s most revered spiritual figure brought a vivid revolution to Iran, which was a US ally monarchy that had no independent identity. On the 31st annual commemoration of his passing, the architect of the Islamic revolution’s spirit still lives among not only Iranians but many free people of the world.

Although many theorists, think tanks, and media outlets now believe in the growing decline of the United States, one of the most unique and first predictions about the fall of the American Empire has been made by the late Imam. It should be noted that Imam Khomeini’s predictions about the fall of the United States in the future came at a time when the United States, in competition with the Eastern bloc, had apparently become an undisputed hegemony and power in the world and at the height of its power.

Today, we see the US at the height of its fragility as the American people rise in face of probably the “clumsiest and foulest” US President Donald Trump who prefers using superlative forms in his speeches.

In one of his speeches mentioned in Volume 18 of Sahifeh Nour, Imam Khomeini pointed out that the oppressed will reach a phase when they will not tolerate the injustice inflicted upon them by the oppressor, and that is when they will rise. This includes the people of America, who will stand up one day to social injustice to which they are being exposed.

Also, in another speech mentioned in volume 11 of the Sahifeh Nour, Imam Khomeini assured that “the people of America will gradually wake up until they rise.”

Today, we see a revolution at the heart of the United States as the US regime’s violence reaches a peak and by the merciless killing of George Floyd which is only the starter of protests; much anger lies underneath.

The American regime, over the years has done injustice not only to the peoples of the world, but also to its own people. Today, anger and dissent across the American community and people unravels.

In a speech he made in Qom city in 1979 addressing the reporter of the Time Newspaper, Imam Khomeini that “The American government has done injustice to us in that it has robbed us of our possessions and properties through its agent in Iran, called Muhammad-Rida. It has done injustice to the American nation in that it has jeopardized their decency and pride.”

Imam Khomeini had always differentiated between the American administration and the American people, a fixed belief that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has as well. For instance, in his words and speeches, there was a clear differentiation between the Carter regime and his conspiracies versus the American people who were made to believe Iran was evil due to misleading information disseminated around the clock.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has reiterated Imam Khomeini’s views numerous times.

“The arrogant power of the US and the seditious and malicious power of the Zionist regime, from 40 years ago onwards, have increasingly declined. We should consider this in our calculations. The political, social and economic condition of the US in the past and in the present time should be considered in our calculations. Again, this has been acknowledged by some Americans. Some have referred to it as “a termite-like decline.” This has been coined by an American writer. He compares the decline of America decline to what occurs with termite. That is to say, it is becoming hollow from the inside like what termites do. The Americans have said this themselves. This is the case in economic, social and political areas.

Ayatollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei’s views and futuristic readings are based on divine tradition and reading of recurrent history.

As Ayatollah Khamenei expressed “The US is declining. And the factors in the decline of the US have not come into being in the present time or in the recent past so much so that someone would try to cure them. They have come into being throughout history. The factor and element which has brought about such a condition for the Americans is a long-term factor. They have created a condition in the course of history which has led to the current situation, and it cannot be cured so easily. –This is a divine tradition. They are condemned to decline and disappear from the scene of global power.”

Today, 3 decades to the demise of the leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini who is remembered and revered by not only popular masses in Iran and elsewhere but also by leaders across the world, his legacy of human rights and justice remains alive and the world witnesses his reading of history and facts.

