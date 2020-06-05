PCHR: Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (21 – 27 May 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, which marked the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was no different, as IOF attacks continued; additionally, settlers shot and wounded Palestinian farmers, set lands ablaze and attacked houses.

This week, Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) documented 106 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. The restrictions imposed under the state of emergency have hindered our fieldwork team’s ability to cover all incidents in the oPt and were forced to collect information via phone from trusted local sources. As such, this report is an in-comprehensive record of Israeli violations of human rights against Palestinians in the oPt, as IOF continues its attacks against civilians despite the exceptional circumstances that have overcome the whole world in the face of a pandemic.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: IOF shot and wounded 5 Palestinian civilians, including a child, in excessive use of force and in settler attacks. Palestinian man and child were wounded in two IOF raids into Ramallah and Tubas that included the use of live ammunition; another 2 were shot by settlers in eastern Ramallah; and 1 other was shot in eastern Jerusalem, alleging he attempted a stabbing attack.

In Gaza, 6 shootings against agricultural lands eastern Gaza Strip were reported.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 47 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 48 Palestinians were arrested, including 2 children.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: IOF continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, PCHR documented 8 violations, including: caravan dismantled and confiscated, an under construction house destroyed in central Jordan Valley; 4 street-vendor booths in northern Jordan Valley; barracks used as a barn destroyed, and a tent removed in Bethlehem; caravan, 2 resorts and historic site destroyed in Nablus; and 3 Palestinians forced to self-demolish their homes.

PCHR also documented 9 settler attacks: Palestinian lands set on fire, farmers assaulted and trees cut in Tulkarem; 2 houses and vehicles assaulted in Nablus; 2 Palestinians shot and wounded, and 2 others assaulted in Ramallah; agriculture lands set on fire in Hebron; and trees uprooted in Salfit.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

1. Violation of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity, Shooting and Other Violations

At approximately 03:30 on Thursday, 21 May 2020, IOF stormed Tubas. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered and threw stones at Israeli infantry units in the city. Israeli soldiers responded with live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian was shot with alive bullet in his right foot. He was taken to Tubas Turkish Hospital for medical treatment and his injury was classified as moderate.

At approximately 04:30 on the same Thursday, IOF reinforced with military SUVs stormed Beit Rema village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Adel Mustafa al-Barghouthi (62) and Basel Samer al-Barghouthi (21). IOF arrested both civilians before their withdrawal from the village. In the meantime, another Israeli force deployed and patrolled the village’s streets. Dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli soldiers while the latter responded with rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 15-year-old child was shot and injured with a tear gas shrapnel in his knee and he received medical treatment on the field. IOF later released Adel al-Barghouthi.

At approximately 08:20 on Friday, 22 May 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi in central Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at agricultural lands, adjacent to the border fence. The attack continued for 15 minutes. No casualties were reported.

Ten minutes later, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, adjacent to the border fence; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:45 on Saturday, 23 May 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands for 30 minutes; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 06:45 on Sunday, 24 May 20200, IOF suppressed Palestinian worshipers celebrating Eid al-Fitr after the end of the Eid prayer in al-Ghazali Square, adjacent to Bab Al Asbat “Lions’ Gate”, which is one of Al-Aqsa Mosque gates in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses stated that IOF began to harass the worshippers before the Eid prayer when the latter attempted to cross the steel gates established by IOF at the entrance to al-Ghazali Square. IOF attempted to ban the worshipers from entering the square and attacked some of them by beating them. At the end of Eid Speech, large Israeli forces raided the area and forcibly evacuated the worshippers. Eyewitnesses also said that dozens of Israeli soldiers suppressed the worshipers and attacked them by beating and pushing them following the end of the Eid prayer. Israeli soldiers also detained 2 civilians after beating them for several hours at Bab al-Asbat – Al-Qeshal police station. The 2 detainees were identified as Abdul Ghani al-Emari 62) and Riyad al-Rajbi.

At approximately 03:30 on Monday, 25 May 2020, IOF opened fire at Awad Younis Bashir (38) claiming that he attempted to stab an Israeli soldier stationed at an Israeli military watchtower, adjacent to Jabal al-Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem. As a result, Bashir was shot with several live bullets in his chest. He was taken to Sha’arei Tzedek Hospital in West Jerusalem, for treatment.Following the incident, IOF closed the scene and its vicinity and banned Palestinians from approaching the area. IOF stormed Bashir neighborhood in Jabal al-Mukaber village. They raided and searched the house of Bashir and his brothers Akram and Riyad and arrested them. Awad’s relatives said that IOF thoroughly searched the house, arrested Awad’s brothers, and summoned his father for investigation.

At approximately 07:25 on Tuesday, 26 May 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands. Adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30 on the same Tuesday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip fired live bullets and sound bombs at agricultural lands, east of Khuza’a village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00, IOF stationed along the border fence, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

2. Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 21 May 2020:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into al-Fawakhera neighborhood, in central Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ibrahim Hani Souman’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians including a child, a father and his son: Yazeed Abdul Raheem Abu Abed (16), Shu’lan Kiwan Abu Baker (20), Emad Mahmoud al-‘Abbadi (50), and his son Omar (19).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Qalqilia. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (6) civilians. The arrestees are: Mohammed Talal al-Baz (32), Abdul Rahman Mazen Khadraj (28), Zaki Abdul Fatah Dawoud (55), Jamal Othman Dawoud (58), Husni Sharif al-Nais (35), and Abdul Khaleq Mazen Khadraj (28).

At approximately 04:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Thuhr and Sha’b al-Sir neighborhood. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians including a child and took them to an Israeli army camp near “Karmi Tsour” settlement, south of the city by foot. The arrestees are: Oday Eyad Bassam Za’aqeeq (21), Majd Zuhair Muqbel (17), a high school student, Hamad Ibrahim Abu Maria (24), and Rikan Naser Abu Maria (18).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Silwad, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched Malek Ra’ed Hamed’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:15, IOF moved into the house of the former prisoner, Nihad Bader Younis Zughaiar (43), while heading to al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that Zughaiar spent 35-months in the Israeli prisons, and he was released 3-weeks ago in condition that banning his entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem for 2 weeks.

At approximately 04:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Safa village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mahdi Karaja’s (22) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Sanjal village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched Izzat Ibrahim Shabana’s (23) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Kharbatha Bani Hareth, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Shadi Abdul Ra’ouf Anjas’s (36) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Kreesa, southeast of Hebron. They raided and searched Mou’di Ameen al-Wahwah’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, IOF stationed at Jeet checkpoint, southwest of Nablus, arrested Eyad Mohammed Sadaqa (19), from Anza village, southeast of Jenin. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Bab Hatta neighborhood, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Sufian Omar al-‘Ajlouni’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 21:30, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint in the entrance of ‘Arraba village, southeast of Jenin. They arrested Mahmoud Sa’eed al-Sa’di (55), from Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin, and took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out two incursions in Azoun, east of Qalqilia, and Kafl Hares, north of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 22 May 2020:

IOF carried out an incursion in al-Beireh. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 23 May 2020:

At approximately 09:00, IOF deployed in Hebron’s Old City’s neighborhoods arrested Shadi Mohammed Sidr (30), while present in Ein Askar neighborhood. IOF took him to one of the investigation centers in “Kiryat Arba’”, east of Hebron.

At approximately 11:00, IOF stationed around the Ibrahimi Mosque, in the central Hebron’s Old City, arrested Mohammed Hisham al-Ja’bari (20), while passing through an Israeli military checkpoint. IOF took him to Ja’bara police station. Furthermore, IOF banned dozens of civilians from performing the prayers in the above-mentioned mosque.

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into Bab Hatta neighborhood, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Khaled Sharifa’s (22) house and arrested him.

Sunday, 24 May 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Sameeh al-‘Abbasi’s (26) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Jawdat al-Shawish (27), while present near the western entrance of al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that IOF arrested him before 5 days and released him on the same day in condition that imposing the home confinement for 3 days.

At approximately 20:00, IOF stationed at “al-Kontainer” military checkpoint, east of Bethlehem, arrested Aqab Yehya Mousa (26), from al-Khader village, south of the city, after detaining him inside his vehicle for hours.

Monday, 25 May 2020:

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Beit Omra and Hadab villages in Hebron, Kafl Hares, north of Salfit, Badros al-Mazra’a al-Gharbeya, in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 26 May 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and handed Ahmed Kayed Abu Asab (18) and Yaser Darweesh (38) summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in al-Maskoubeya investigation center in West Jerusalem. IOF further arrested (4) civilians including a child: Faisal Lo’ay Obaid (19), Ali Mohammed Hamdan (19), Mohammed Khaldoun Mostafa (15), and Yousef Tareq Darweesh (21).

At approximately 09:00, IOF handed Hamza Nimir (41), the guard of Al-Aqsa Mosque a decision to ban his entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque for 6-months, after calling him for investigation in al-Qishla investigation center.

The Israeli Authorities arrested Nimir last week while he was on duty, when he prevented them from storming the mosque. IOF took him to al-Qishla investigation center in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and handed him a decision to ban his entry of Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week. It should be noted that IOF arrested Nimir and banned his entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque for several times, under the occupation’s policy to vacate the mosque from the supporters and guards to prospect settler raids into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint on the eastern entrance of Qalqilia, arrested Mus’ab Mohammed Qutaish (25), from ‘Ateel village, north of Tulkarem.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint south of Nablus, arrested Faher Bilal Yehya (20), from Tulkarem.

Wednesday, 27 May 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qafin village, north of Tulkarem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Abdul Rahim Waleed Sabah (28) and Karam Ra’ed Mohammed Ammar (20), and arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Far’oun village, south of Tulkarem. They raided and searched Mohammed Nabeel Odwan’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli undercover units dressed in civilian clothes sneaked to Beit Rima village, northeast of Ramallah, using a white Ford car with a Palestinian registration palette, and stationed in front of Nour Adel al-Barghouthi’s (28) house. After minutes, IOF stormed the village, surrounded the house and covered the withdrawal of the undercover unit that arrested Nour. IOF took Nour to an unknown destination.

At approximately 05:20, IOF moved into Abu Shukhaidim village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mahmoud Emad Salim’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 07:30, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint on the eastern entrance of al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, arrested Omar Owda Abu Alia (28). IOF took him to an unknown destination.

3. Settlement Expansion and Settler Violence in the West Bank

a. Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 21 May 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Furush Beit Dajan village. The Israeli Civil Administration officers dismantled Mohamed ‘Adely Zuhdi Hamed’s a 30-square-meter caravan and confiscated it, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

At approximately 05:00 on Monday, 25 May 2020, IOF demolished a barrack for breeding livestock and a tent in Za’tarah village, east of Bethlehem. Activists said that IOF moved into Hazem Hashem Abu Mahameed’s land, demolished a livestock barrack, removed a tent, and confiscated it, under the pretext of non-licensing. The activists added that Abu Mahameed was detained for few hours and released later.

At approximately 08:30 on Tuesday, 26 May 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Nejma Kafur ‘Atiyia area on a road connecting between ‘Aqraba and Majdal Bani Fadel villages, southeast of Nablus. IOF demolished Marwan ‘Abed al-Hameed Abu Katab’s 35-square-meter caravan, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

At approximately 05:30 on Wednesday, 27 May 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Sebastia village in Nablus. IOF demolished a resort and a 30-square-meter room inside it, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C. The demolished room belonged to Ibrahim Mahmoud Ghazal.

At approximately 06:30, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Zota village in Nablus. IOF demolished Waddah Mohamed Wael; Abed al-Haq’s resort, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

At approximately 09:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Furush Beit Dajan village. IOF demolished Ahmed Ibrahim Mohamed Banyat’s under-construction house (95 s.q), under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

At approximately 10:30, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into in an area between Bardla and ‘Ain al-Bida villages in northern valley. IOF demolished 4 vegetables stalls belonging to Feras ‘Aref Akram Sawafta, Eyad ‘Abed Mohamed Sawafta, Suliman Ziyad ‘Abed Sawafta, all of them from Bardlah village, and Shadi Nabil ‘Aref Foqaha, from Kardla village.

On Wednesday, 27 May 2020. Siyam family implemented the Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished 3 of their houses in Wadi Hilweh neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. Naser Siyam said that his family house was built over 90 years ago and he built a new 80-square-meter apartment above his family house while his brothers Khaled and Majd finished the construction of their houses as a prelude to live in them. Siyam clarified that the Israeli municipality began to pursuit him when he finished the construction of his new apartment and issued several demolition notices, in addition to imposing financial fines on him. IOF gave Siyam until the end of the week to implement the demolition, so he was forced to self-demolish his family house (240 s.q) to avoid paying the demolition costs.

b. Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 13:00 on Thursday, 21 May 2020, Israeli settlers burned Palestinians’ agricultural lands in Rameen village, east of Tulkarem. As a result, dozens of olive and almonds trees were damaged and burned.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli settlers, from “Price Tag group”, attacked Mohamed Jaser Snobar’s house in Yatma village, southeast of Nablus. As a result the house sustained material damage. Palestinian young men gathered and confronted the settlers, forcing them to leave.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli settlers, from “Price Tag group”, attacked Palestinians’ vehicles passing on Jenin-Nablus street and threw stones at them. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli settlers, from “Price Tag group”, threw stones at Palestinian vehicles and at Merhij al-Damdi’s house, causing material damage. They also broke S’ad ‘Atta Mohamed Othman’s vehicle window, noting that he sustained wounds due to scattering glass inside the vehicle.

At approximately 19:00 on Friday, 22 May 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Helmish” settlement, which is established on Ramallah northwestern lands, attacked Qusai Diyab al-Tamimi (23) and Ziyad al-Tamimi (24), from Dir Nizam village, under the IOF protection. Qusai and Ziyad were attacked and beat with stones while present in their agricultural lands in Wadi Riyia area adjacent to the mentioned settlement. As a result, Qusai and Ziyad sustained wounds in the head and bruises throughout their bodies. Palestinian young men intervened and help them. Qusai and Ziyad received treatment on the spot while IOF secured the settlers’ withdrawal. It should be noted that Qusai is the secretary of the “Fatah” movement in Dir Nizam village.

At approximately 11:30 on Sunday, 24 May 2020, Israeli settlers moved into Palestinians’ agricultural lands in Shofa village, east of Tulkarem, and prevented farmers from working in their lands. The settlers also cut the olive trees twigs and withdrew at 12:00.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli settlers, from “Ma’oun” settlement, which is established on Palestinian confiscated lands, east of Yatta, south of Hebron, burned Rabi’y family’s 3 dunams planted with wheat and barley in Tawana village.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli settlers, from “Ma’oun” settlement, which is established on Palestinian confiscated lands, east of Yatta, south of Hebron, burned Rabi’y family’s 3 dunams planted with wheat and barley in Tawana village. At approximately 11:00 on Monday, 25 May 2020, 3 settlers, from “Shillo” settlement, which is established on Termas’iyia village lands, east of Ramallah, attacked and deliberately opened fire at ‘Emad Fahti Abu ‘Alia (33) and his brother Murad (28) while working in his agricultural lands. As a result, ‘Emad was injured and shot with a live bullet in his left thigh while Murad was injured and shot with a live bullet in his waist. Both of them were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for treatment.

At approximately 19:40 on Monday, 25 May 2020, settlers, from “Rafafa” settlement, which is established on Dirsitiyia village lands, north of Salfit, moved into Palestinian lands in Hares village and uprooted at least 200 olive trees belonging to the heirs of Ya’qoub ‘Odah Sultan.

