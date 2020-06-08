US “Caesar Act” clear economic terrorism against the Syrian people

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Saturday, 06 June 2020

The US “Caesar Act” that tightens the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria continues to receive condemnations from Arab and foreign politicians, academics and intellectuals.

In Tehran, Professor of Law at Iranian universities Hassan Asadi described the coercive economic measures and the so-called US “Caesar Act” imposed on Syria as “clear economic terrorism against the Syrian people”.

In a statement to SANA, Asadi said that “these inhuman and illegal practices are crimes against humanity and clear economic terrorism targeting the Syrian people who have suffered for years from takfiri terrorist groups.

He affirmed that Syria will surpass these difficulties thanks to the steadfastness of the Syrian people, calling on international organizations, human rights bodies and civil society institutions to confront the American arrogance and work to lift the sanctions imposed on Syria.

Saman Niazi, Deputy Head of the International Beautiful Peace Institute in Iran, said that the US “Caesar Act” lacks legal and humanitarian principles and embodies the West’s interference in other countries’ affairs to serve its agendas and the Zionist-American scheme in the region.

Safarov: Washington to use Caesar Act to extend its illegal presence in Syria and further loot Syria’s natural resources

In Moscow, Head of the Russian-Iranian Business Council Rajab Safarov clarified that implementing “Caesar Act” is rude violation of international laws and blatant interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

Washington uses all pretexts to achieve its selfish interests and it will use Caesar Act to extend its illegal presence in Syria and its attempts to loot Syria’s natural resources, Safarov said.

He reiterated that the Americana and European coercive measures against Syria are not only economic terrorism, but also political terrorism given the fact that Syria is the forefront of resistance movement in the region.

Havana: Caesar Act is a violation of UN Charter

In Havana, the Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla described the US Caesar Act as a violation of UN Charter.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the US sanctions and the implementation of Caesar Act against Syria,” Bruno Rodríguez said, stressing that these measures constitute a serious violation of international laws and human rights and they gravely affect reconstruction in Syria, particularly after nine years of terrorist war and amid coronavirus pandemic.

Also the Cuban deputy foreign minister phoned Syria’s Ambassador in Havana Idris Mayya and voiced her country’s support for the Syrian government and people in the face of the coercive US measures.

Dabbour calls for boosting their trade, economic and political cooperation with Syria

In Amman, Secretary General of the Baath Arab Progressive Party in Jordan Fouad Dabbour said that the US Caesar Act tightens the siege imposed on the Syrians after nine years of global terrorist war waged on their country.

He urged the countries which have independent national decision and don’t follow the dictates of the US administration to reject this inhuman procedure and boost their trade, economic and political cooperation with Syria.

On his part, Naji al-Zou’bi, a Jordanian activist and retired Brigadier General, said that neither “Caesar Act” nor the terrorist groups or the US and Turkish occupation other conspirators will be able to undermine the steadfastness of Syria and the axis of resistance.

The Jordanian academic Azmi Mansour described implementing “Caesar Act” as “moral downfall”.

He said that thanks to the strong determination of the Syrian people, army and leadership, Syria will be able to turn this illegal and inhuman procedure into a chance to enhance self-reliance and achieve food security through reactivating agriculture and industry.

Egyptian politicians: Syria’s safety is the gate to the security of the Arab region

In Cairo, Dr. Rima al-Hifnawi, Member of the General Secretariat of the Women of Egypt Front and a leader in the Egyptian Socialist Party, said that the United States practices bullying in its foreign policy and applies racism in its internal policy.

She called on the United Nations to act against this unfair and illegal US law that violates human rights.

On Friday, Head of the Egyptian National Conciliation Party Mohammad Rif’at said that the US legislation, called “Caesar Act” stresses the insolent and immoral policy of the United States, stressing that it is not acceptable to allow Washington to continue interfering in Syria’s internal affairs.

He called for lifting the unfair siege targeting the Syrian people, affirming that Syria’s safety is the gate to the security of the Arab region and that Washington wants to undermine the Arabs’ first line of defense.

“We won’t concede Syria or tolerate its enemies,” Rif’at said.

He pointed out that the so-called “Caesar Act” comes after the failure of the US-backed mercenaries in implementing the US colonialist schemes in Syria, asserting that Washington is the main supporter of the Turkish regime and the terrorists and it keeps asking reactionary Arab regimes to fund its schemes.

On his part, Head of the Arab Nasserite Party in Egypt Mohammad Abu al-Ola condemned the west’s anti-Syria policies.

He said that Washington and its European allies are committing crimes against humanity through targeting the Syrian state and people with an unfair siege that contradicts all international norms and rules.

He added that “Caesar Act” comes within the framework of the continued Zionist-American conspiracies and as a desperate attempt to undermine the victories of the Syrian Arab Army in the fight against terrorism.

Iraqi writers: Syria will foil the west’s vicious coercive measures

In Baghdad, Iraqi writers and journalists expressed their confidence that Syria will foil the west’s vicious coercive measures, calling for supporting Syria against the illegal sanctions imposed on the Syrians under false pretexts.

They asserted that the United States, which is killing its citizens and suppressing anti-racism demonstrations at home, doesn’t have the right to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext that it is defending human rights.

“Caesar Act” doesn’t only target Syria, but all countries of the axis of resistance, aiming at separating these countries from each other and serving geopolitical, economic and military goals in the region, the Iraqi writers affirmed.

In Beirut, the Syrian National Social Party in Lebanon condemned the US Caesar Act as a serious violation of human rights and the simplest moral and human values.

In a statement on Saturday, the party called for a decisive stance to foil the American sanctions by all possible means.

Syria still has all elements of steadfastness to confront economic terrorism, the party said, warning that the impacts of economic terrorism will affect all countries of the region if they don’t move fast to confront it.

Hamda Mustafa

