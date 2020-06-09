CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Martyr Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death

By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian national has been sentenced to death for spying for America’s Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] and ‘Israeli’ spying agency, the Mossad on the whereabouts of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US in Baghdad early this year, Iran’s Judiciary spokesman said.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said the convict, Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, had connections with the CIA and the Mossad.

In exchange for receiving dollars, the spy gathered intelligence for the CIA and Mossad on the Iranian security sphere and Armed Forces, including on the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Quds Forces and on the whereabouts of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, the spokesman said.

The Revolution’s Court has sentenced the spy to death, and the ruling has been upheld by another court, he said, adding that the convict will soon be executed.

Lt. General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi [PMU], and a number of their entourage were killed in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

The White House and the Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in retaliation for the US move.

