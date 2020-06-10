Syria responds to offer to ease sanctions after US mocks economic crisis

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-06-09

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Syria criticized the statements of the American envoy, James Jeffrey, about the current situation in Syria, stressing that it affirms that the United States is looking at the region with “Israeli eyes”, and it also represents a recognition by Washington of its responsibility for the suffering of the Syrian people.

An official source in the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told state-owned SANA, “The intensification of sanctions is the other side of the declared war on Syria after the aggressive project staggered in the face of successive defeats of its tools from terrorist groups,” according to the Syrian News Agency.”

The source said, “These statements confirm once again that the United States is looking at the region with Israeli eyes, because the demands that Jeffrey talks about are old and renewed Israeli demands to impose their control on the region.”

He continued: “This American policy, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the most basic human rights and international humanitarian law, will fail again in the face of the Syrians insistence to adhere to the sovereignty of their homeland and the independence of their political and economic options.”

The U.S. envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, said in a video interview with a number of Syrians abroad two days ago that the U.S. sanctions against Damascus “contributed to the collapse of the value of the Syrian pound” and that “the Syrian regime is no longer able to manage an effective economic policy, or launder money from Lebanese banks, due to the economic crisis that is also affecting Lebanon. ”

He added that “the U.S. Congress stood behind (Caesar’s law), and that the sanctions covered by the law to protect Syrian civilians, will automatically affect any economic activity, as well as any dealings with the Iranian regime.”

The U.S. administration recently approved the “Caesar Law” which comes into effect this month.

