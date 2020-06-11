Palestinian-led forces take the fight to ISIS in Syrian desert region: video

Posted on June 11, 2020 by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-06-10

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Turkish occupation’s mercenaries set fire to large areas of wheat and barley fields in the RasAl-Ain countryside) has been conducting a wide-scale combing operation against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the vast Syrian desert region recently.

Backed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Jerusalem Brigade has been eliminating Islamic State hideouts and dens, while also clearing areas believed to harbor Islamic State sleeper cells in the Badiya Al-Sham region between the governorates of Homs, Damascus, and Deir Ezzor.

Thus far, the operation has proven successful, as the Jerusalem Brigade has forced the Islamic State terrorists to either surrender themselves, fight, or flee further into this vast desert region.

In a video released by the Palestinian-led group this week, they can be seen blowing up ISIS bases and attacking the terrorist group throughout the Badiya Al-Sham region.

