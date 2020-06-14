Iraqi base hosting US forces comes under attack

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-06-14

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Joint Operations Command in Iraq announced last night that the Taji Airbase was targeted by missiles from an unknown entity.

The leadership said in a press statement: “Despite our previous warnings to those who are trying to mix cards by tampering with security and threatening our heroic security forces by targeting their camps, but these parties launched Saturday Katyusha rockets from the main street opposite the Al-Nasr facility north of Baghdad.

They said that “the two missiles landed inside the Taji camp without losses.”

The leadership indicated that “this bombing is a message that does not want the good of Iraq and its people, especially during this stage, and therefore our security services received urgent direction to undertake a qualitative intelligence effort to reveal these entities that, despite our warnings to them, seek to weaken Iraq, and to know who the same has proved to be absurd.” With Iraq’s security, he will soon be subject to the law.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack.

Multiple Rockets Hit Camp Taji Hosting US Forces In Iraq: Reports

Several rockets fell inside the Camp Taji military base hosting US forces in Iraq on April 13 evening. Local media reported at least one explosion in the military base area.

The Camp Taji is the largest US military base in Iraq. Early in 2020, the base became a target of the Iranian missile strike:

