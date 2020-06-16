‘Israel’ Fears Annexation May Trigger a Multi-front War within Weeks

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Out of its endless fears of the axis of resistance’s growing might, ‘Israel’ is studying all possible scenarios regarding its ploy to annex lands in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan valley.

The Zionist entity stands before one of the most difficult periods it has ever known, just about a perfect storm.

The political and judicial crisis surrounding its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial has barely begun, with the premier conducting an unbridled campaign to undermine the judicial system.

According to Haaretz, ‘Israel’ stands before a number of challenges, some self-made, which threaten to change the face of the region, greatly exacerbate the Zionist entity’s already severe international isolation and de-legitimization, and lead to the precipice of war, possibly beyond. The fundamental pillars of the Zionist regime’s ‘security’ will be severely tried.

Annexation will also make an escalation with Hezbollah quite possible. Just weeks from now, ‘Israel’ could find itself in the midst of an unprecedented multi-front confrontation with the axis of resistance. Hezbollah, alone, has an arsenal of 130,000 rockets.

‘Israel’s’ ties with Jordan and Egypt will suffer, its treaties with them will be put to a severe test

Also for Iran, annexation will provide an unexpected opportunity to strengthen the axis of resistance.

Meanwhile, the need for consensus may prevent the European Union from imposing comprehensive EU-wide sanctions on ‘Israel’, but this is no longer assured and, in any event, individual member states have already informed the Zionist entity of their intention to adopt unilateral punitive measures, should this prove necessary. ‘Israel’s’ high-tech industry, its growth engine, will be undercut, as will its scientific and other academic capabilities.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Egypt, Jordan, Nazi Israel | Tagged: Axis of Resistance, Jordan River Valley, land theft, Netanyahu, Netanyahu’s corruption trial, Occupied W Bank |