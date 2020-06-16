Sayyed Nasrallah to US: Before Killing Lebanese with Hunger or Weapons, We’ll Kill You..Arms to Continue Protecting Us

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Click the Pic to see Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah;s televised speech

Zeinab Essa

Beirut-Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Tuesday a televised speech in which he tackled the latest internal and regional developments.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah condoled the Islamic Jihad resistance movement in Palestine on the demise of its Secretary General Dr. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah. “He was a wise and great leader who believed in resistance to the farthest limits, and he was keen on good relationships with the resistance factions.”

In parallel, His Eminence highlighted that “Late Dr. Shallah was keen on the Palestinian unity and the integrity of Palestinians with each other.”

He further mentioned that “The interests and responsibilities of Dr. Shallah didn’t stop at the Palestinian borders, but extended to get the Islamic nation close to each other.”

On another level, the Resistance Leader condoled the family of “Late Hajj Abu Ali Farhat, who belongs to the founding generation of Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.”

“Hajj Abu Ali Farhat was a leader of axes within the resistance since its beginnings and he assumed several responsibilities in the path of resistance,” he said, revealing that “I’ve lived with Hajj Abu Ali Farhat; he is a quiet and patient person.”

According to His Eminence, “Hajj Abu Ali Farhat is one of the role model leaders in jihad, bearing responsibilities, as well as individual, ethical and moral behavior.”

Moving to the internal political arena, Sayyed Nasrallah urged “The Lebanese people to have a stance regarding the brutal and oppressive American Caesar Act.”

“Talking about the government’s resignation is baseless and is part of rumors; we didn’t discuss any related thing at all,” he uncovered, pointing out that “We consider that Lebanon’s interest is in continuity of this government and exerting the possible efforts because the current situation doesn’t tolerate any transformations on this level.”

On the same level, His Eminence confirmed that “Any steps for approaching and calming the situation between different political forces must be motivated and taken out of the political bazar.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary General reiterated that “Referring the slogans of disarming the resistance to the October 17 protests is unjust towards this protest movement. It aggrieves the movement or revolution, because a lot of those who took to the streets on October 17 do not believe in these stances and do not have a hostile stance towards the resistance.”

“Demanding rights is acceptable and a must, but making the protest movement carry the 1559 umbrella is negative and wrong,” he added, noting that “Demanding the rights must be separated from calls to disarm the resistance.”

Stating that “The parties behind the June 6 demonstration against the resistance’s weapons are well-known,” His Eminence went on to emphasize that “The real problem is the economic and social situation, the rise in the dollar exchange rate and the import and export problems. Introducing the 1559 demand into this type of demands has negative repercussions, because it leads to divisions, as actually happened on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “For the resistance’s environment, the resistance’s weapons are part of a strategic culture and ideology that is much deeper than what some people think.”

“One of the things that we had warned about during the protests was colliding with the army, insulting and blocking roads,” he reiterated, noting that “When protests erupted over the rise in the dollar exchange rate and acts of violence occurred in Beirut and Tripoli, some held the Shiite duo responsible and said that Hezbollah and Amal sought to topple the government.”

He further recalled that “In the past, the same sides fabricated and claimed that this is Hezbollah’s government, so is Hezbollah stupid to topple its government? This is a sign of confusion and absurdity.”

Warning that “Lebanon is suffering from moral failure and degradation on social media, and there is difficulty in fully and thoroughly controlling these platforms,” he added that “It is the responsibility of all political and religious forces not to allow our country fall into chaos, sectarian or political strife.”

“We must face things with responsibility as long as there is moral degradation insecurity and media fabrications,” His Eminence said, noting that “The involvement of political and religious leaders in sectarian incitement amounts to moral betrayal.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “Incitement is much more dangerous than the attacks on public property because it evokes sedition.”

He also condemned “The malicious campaign to hold the Shiite forces responsible for burning and destroying the properties during Saturday’s protests,” announcing that Hezbollah “will do anything to prevent strife, clashes and the return of fire lines, including being present on the streets.”

“Holding Hezbollah and the Amal Movement responsible for the individual actions of some people in their environment is unjust,” His Eminence viewed, pointing out that “The accusations against Hezbollah and the Amal movement have reached a great level of degradation and humiliation.”

In response, Sayyed Nasrallah called on the “security and judicial agencies to summon rioters to interrogation and declare their identities, stressing that “The attempt to blame Shiites as a sect or Dahiyeh for the incidents that happened is an unacceptable, unjust and deplorable accusation.”

Moving to the economic situation in Lebanon, His Eminence explained that “The main issue regarding the high price of dollar is related to the law of supply and demand.”

On this level, he unveiled that “There is firm and definitive information that the Americans are preventing the transfer of sufficient and necessary quantities of dollar to Lebanon.”

“The Americans are interfering and pressing the Banque du Liban to prevent poring dollar into the market,” he stressed, recalling that “We- in Hezbollah- are the ones who are bringing the dollar to Lebanon, and we are not the ones who collect it.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “There is a Lebanese bank that is protected from certain political entities which had since August 2019 collected tens of millions of dollars and transferred them out of Lebanon.”

He wondered “According to official statements and records, 20 billion dollars were taken out of the banks, who did that?”

“The issue of the dollar is an American conspiracy against Lebanon, its people, currency and economy, and there are those who are managing this process,” His Eminence stated, advising the Lebanese people, not to be taken by rumors and whoever works on spreading rumors must be held accountable

As he confirmed that “The issue of the dollar and price hikes is no longer a topic of the free and capitalist economic system, but rather a topic of national security,” he asked: “Can we find a state like Iran which sells the Lebanese state and companies gasoline, gas, and diesel?”

“Before heading to Iran or any other country, the Lebanese must accept find solutions to the economic crisis,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, highlighting that “There is a fast-track and railway project from Tripoli to Naqoura. If this project happens, it will bring money and job opportunities to the country.”

According to His Eminence, “The Chinese companies are ready to build up electricity factories, and this will create jobs for the Lebanese.”

“The Americans use Lebanon and its economy to achieve their interests, that is, the security of “Israel” as well as the maritime and land borders,” he added, pointing that “Waiting the Americans means humiliation, hunger and submission.”

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “The Americans are pressuring Lebanon, not because they love the Lebanese people, but because they are punishing them. The Americans are not keen on the laws while they are trampling them.”

“Whoever awaits moving the resistance’s environment against it will fail,” the Resistance Leader declared, sending a sounding message: “For those who bet on starving or leaving the country hungry, I confirm that this will not happen. If the equation is starvation versus weapons, we have an equation greater than this and I will not talk about it today. And I ask them to analyze.”

Clearly enough, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “For those threatening us that they will kill us with weapons or hunger I say; our weapons will remain with us, we will not starve, and we will kill you. We will kill you.”

“They want to kill our people after starving and humiliating them and we will not allow this to happen,” he added, noting that “America’s resort to Caesar Act resembles an evidence of Syria’s victory in the military war because it is the US’ last weapon.”

In addition, His Eminence clarified that “Syria’s allies who stood with it in the security and military war will not abandon it in facing the economic war,” noting that “The target of Caesar’s Act is the Syrian people, the return to chaos and civil war”

Calling the Lebanese “not to be happy with Caesar Act because it harms them a lot and perhaps more than Syria,” Sayyed Nasrallah concluded that he understands “the government’s inability to confront the US, but what I am calling for is not submitting to Caesar Act.”

Related Videos

Related Artticles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, China, Hezbollah, Iran, Lebanon, Martyrdom, Syria | Tagged: Disarming Hezbollah, kidnapping Lebanon's Protests, Leb Central Bank, Lebanon's Embassies puppets, Lebanon's Zionists, Nasrallah, Ramadan Shallah, US’ Caesar Sanctions Act on Syrian, USD$-Lebanon lira exchange rate |