Iran to Enhance Economic Cooperation with Syria amid Looming US Sanctions - Zarif

By Staff, Sputnik

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Tehran would work to strengthen economic cooperation with Syria amid looming sanctions under the US Caesar Act.

“We have strong economic relationships with Syria, and as for the latter, [it has] a credit line in Iran. We and our friends will work to develop the economic situation in Syria and enhance economic cooperation between Iran and Syria”, Zarif told Sputnik when asked about the Caesar Act.

Zarif also expressed Iran’s concern over US attempts to increase pressure on Syria, accusing Washington of doing everything to destabilize the region.

The statement was made ahead of the Iranian Foreign Minister’s talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov scheduled for later today in Moscow.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, signed into law by US President Donald Trump in December 2019, is due to come into effect on Wednesday. The document stipulates sanctioning almost all Syrian economic and trade activities, as well as government officials.

Zarif’s statement came after Trump in early May announced that he is renewing US sanctions against Syria due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle Eastern country.

“I have determined that it is necessary to continue in effect the national emergency declared with respect to this threat and to maintain in force the sanctions to address this national emergency”, Trump said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Relatively, Damascus sees the US presence on Syrian soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize the country’s natural resources.

