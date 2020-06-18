IRAQ’S USBAT AL-THA’IREEN CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR RECENT ATTACKS ON U.S. FORCES IN NEW VIDEO

Video here

Usbat al-Tha’ireen (UT), a newly-formed Iraqi armed group, has claimed responsibility for three recent attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.

On June 18, the group released a video titled “With Patience Comes Victory” showing footage of the following attacks:

The June 8 rocket attack on Camp Taji, which damaged a C-130 military transport aircraft of the U.S.-led coalition.

The June 11 rocket attack on U.S. Embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

The June 16 rocket on the military section of Baghdad International Airport.

All three attacks were carried out with rockets of the 107 mm caliber. UT claims that the coalition is hiding the results of the attacks.

“These operations have the major effect of terrorizing occupation forces and their tails [proxies],” the group says in the video.

UT revealed its existence on March 15. Back then, the Iraqi group claimed responsibility for the March 11 Camp Taji rocket attack, which killed three U.S.-led coalition service members.

The group is one of several pro-Iran factions, which emerged in Iraq after the assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Deputy-Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units, and Iran’s Quds Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, by the U.S. earlier this year.

