Syria's Jaafari to UNSC NATO Klan: Let My People Breathe

June 17, 2020 Miri Wood

Syrian ambassador Jaafari addressing NATO reps at UNSC
H.E. al Jaafari quoting Egyptian Nobel Laureate Najib Mahfouz to the rabid & deaf UN hyenas [Archive].

The UNSC held its anti-Syria meeting via webcam, 16 June, and, despite the massive anti-racism demonstrations in western countries, the NATO clique had not a single moral scruple when it came to flouting its klansmanship in its ongoing imperial plot to recolonize the Levantine republic.

One day later, the UN website has not yet found the Council meeting worthy of a press release; at this time, the only full statement available if by the UN offshoot of the Geopolitical & Peacedestroying Affairs. The UN Speck Envoy Geir O. Pedersen re-regurgitated his speeches of the last several months: Lying concern for COVID-19 in Syria; fictitious concern for humanitarianism in Syria; demand for Syria to empty its prisons; demand for Syria to stop fighting NATO-funded terrorists within its borders; demand for al Qaeda to run Idlib; demand for the imposition of fascist UNSCR 2254 only by Syria not by the other parties involved in it; demand for Syria to relinquish all control of its borders.

In short, the unindicted war criminals of the UNSC demand the racist right to run Syria like a NATO colony.

The rabid hyenas’ humanitarian bastards concern for coronavirus in Syria remains one of the most hypocritically anemic cover stories in the history of NATO humanitarian destruction of sovereign nations, given the comparison of death totals from COVID in the SAR versus this virus in the US, UK, and France.
Coronavirus COVID 19 positive cases in Syria - Syria News syrianews.cc
16 June death tolls from COVID-19 in France, UK, US.

British and French P3 members flaunted a cynical mocking of this month’s bogus meeting, in the tweet sharing of a variation on a nasty, digitally altered, war pornography photograph that was viralized by NATO stenography journalists in early May.
The Brits retweeted a variation of a digitally altered photograph that NATO media viralized in May.
In May, the stenographers demonstrated their gentleman’s agreement regarding war criminal propaganda in the diligence of not noticing that the key photograph of the bombed unhospital — from various POV‘s, taken by different ‘photographers’ on site — was not only bombed on two different days (5 and 6 May), but was also two different [un]hospitals, one even underground, according to the NYT (which claimed it proved that it was bombed twice).
  • Actually, unless Syria identifies this as actual ruins, it may simply be another CGI.
The vehicle in the criminal propaganda in the digitally altered — or completely created except for the very real and very illegal ambulance — viralized photograph appears to be a vandalized ambulance, not a bombed one. Thanks to the arrogance of the French and English, we now have inclusion of the operative who may have vandalized it.
The vehicle is from war criminal Turkey, which is illegally occupying parts of Syria. It is unlikely that the Brits, French, or Americans would accept such criminals in their countries; the exception, of course, would be the Hollywood 5th column elitists, who would surely want their children operated on by the unlicensed Mengeles who brag about performing surgeries without anesthetics, who are glorified with Oscar nominations.
“The collapse of the Syrian currency is due to our measures.” — James Jeffrey, 7 June. Jeffrey is a US Orwellian envoy paid by American taxpayers, though there is no US embassy in Damascus. The work of true diplomats is to build bridges to other countries, not bomb them, not brag about destroying the lives of their citizens.
https://www.syrianews.cc/the-us-caesar-sanctions-washingtons-last-stray-bullet-against-syria/
The US Caesar Sanctions, Washington’s Last Stray Bullet against Syria
H.E. Bashar al Jaafari addressed the NATO criminals running the UN as the consummate diplomat that he is — he congratulated the French ambassador in French, on his appointment as temporary president of the Security Council.
Dr. Jaafari again explained to them the meaning of the noble Charter of the United Nations and then explained that Trump’s stealing of 200,000 barrels of Syria’s oil, daily, is theft, and also a breach of both the Charter and International Humanitarian Law.
Syria Defies the UNSC NATO Hyenas; Vows to Liberate All Its Territories
Amb. Jaafari to UNSC COVID Meeting: Stop Terror Virus against Syria
— Miri Wood

Syrians hold large demonstration against Caesar Act in Homs: photos

Source

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Several Syrians participated on Thursday in a large demonstration against the U.S.-applied “Caesar Act”, which is a new set of sanctions that are meant to force regime change in the Arab Republic.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the demonstration took place at Martyrs Square in the administrative capital of the Homs Governorate.

Credit: SANA

The demonstrators waived the Syrian national flag, along with photos of President Bashar Al-Assad and signs against the U.S.-imposed sanctions.

“They also expressed anger and condemnation of the U.S. hostility towards the free peoples, affirming that the fake humanity of the U.S. and its allies has been exposed,” SANA reported.

Credit: SANA

The Caesar Act was applied on Wednesday, June 17th, as part of the U.S.’ continued pressure against the Syrian government.

This new set of sanctions particularly targets the Syrian government and all entities and individuals that do business with them.

