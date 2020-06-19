Syria’s Jaafari to UNSC NATO Klan: Let My People Breathe

Posted on by michaellee2009

June 17, 2020 Miri Wood

H.E. al Jaafari quoting Egyptian Nobel Laureate Najib Mahfouz to the rabid & deaf UN hyenas [Archive].

The UNSC held its anti-Syria meeting via webcam, 16 June, and, despite the massive anti-racism demonstrations in western countries, the NATO clique had not a single moral scruple when it came to flouting its klansmanship in its ongoing imperial plot to recolonize the Levantine republic.

One day later, the UN website has not yet found the Council meeting worthy of a press release; at this time, the only full statement available if by the UN offshoot of the Geopolitical & Peacedestroying Affairs. The UN Speck Envoy Geir O. Pedersen re-regurgitated his speeches of the last several months: Lying concern for COVID-19 in Syria; fictitious concern for humanitarianism in Syria; demand for Syria to empty its prisons; demand for Syria to stop fighting NATO-funded terrorists within its borders; demand for al Qaeda to run Idlib; demand for the imposition of fascist UNSCR 2254 only by Syria not by the other parties involved in it; demand for Syria to relinquish all control of its borders.

In short, the unindicted war criminals of the UNSC demand the racist right to run Syria like a NATO colony.

Syrians hold large demonstration against Caesar Act in Homs: photos

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Several Syrians participated on Thursday in a large demonstration against the U.S.-applied “Caesar Act”, which is a new set of sanctions that are meant to force regime change in the Arab Republic.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the demonstration took place at Martyrs Square in the administrative capital of the Homs Governorate.

Credit: SANA

The demonstrators waived the Syrian national flag, along with photos of President Bashar Al-Assad and signs against the U.S.-imposed sanctions.

“They also expressed anger and condemnation of the U.S. hostility towards the free peoples, affirming that the fake humanity of the U.S. and its allies has been exposed,” SANA reported.

Credit: SANA

The Caesar Act was applied on Wednesday, June 17th, as part of the U.S.’ continued pressure against the Syrian government.

This new set of sanctions particularly targets the Syrian government and all entities and individuals that do business with them.

