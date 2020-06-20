Islamic Jihad Calls for Cutting Off All Ties with Zionist Entity, Says Jordan-EU Stance “Appreciated, yet Not Enough”

Posted on June 20, 2020 by martyrashrakat

Source

June 19, 2020

manar-06849490015376483365

The Palestinian resistance movement, Islamic Jihad, called for cutting off all ties with the Zionist entity in order to expose its illegitimate existence in Palestine, stressing that ‘Israel’ has been committing crimes against the Palestinians for more than 70 years.

The group’s official, Ahmad Al-Modallel, stressed that the Jordanian and European stances are appreciated, but not enough, in light of the ethnic cleansing crime which the enemy intends to commit against the Palestinian people.

Al-Modallel pointed out that the Zionist narrative has been refuted and that the Palestinian people has been suffering from the Zionist oppression with all its forms of killing, displacing original residents, destroying constructions, arresting locals, imposing siege, carrying out the Judaization plot and building settlements.

The Zionist entity is scheduled to start annexing parts of the occupied West Bank in July in a move viewed by the Palestinian resistance and its supporters as a major escalation and aggression.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related News

Filed under: EU, Jordan, Judaization, Palestine | Tagged: , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: