Islamic Jihad Calls for Cutting Off All Ties with Zionist Entity, Says Jordan-EU Stance “Appreciated, yet Not Enough”

June 19, 2020

The Palestinian resistance movement, Islamic Jihad, called for cutting off all ties with the Zionist entity in order to expose its illegitimate existence in Palestine, stressing that ‘Israel’ has been committing crimes against the Palestinians for more than 70 years.

The group’s official, Ahmad Al-Modallel, stressed that the Jordanian and European stances are appreciated, but not enough, in light of the ethnic cleansing crime which the enemy intends to commit against the Palestinian people.

Al-Modallel pointed out that the Zionist narrative has been refuted and that the Palestinian people has been suffering from the Zionist oppression with all its forms of killing, displacing original residents, destroying constructions, arresting locals, imposing siege, carrying out the Judaization plot and building settlements.

The Zionist entity is scheduled to start annexing parts of the occupied West Bank in July in a move viewed by the Palestinian resistance and its supporters as a major escalation and aggression.

