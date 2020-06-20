PCHR: Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (June 11 – 17, 2020)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 18, 2020 11:59 PM

Summary

The Israeli forces continued to commit crimes and multi-pronged violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, Israeli Forces’ excessive use of force rendered 9 injuries among Palestinian civilians, including 3 journalists in the West Bank. Additionally, IOF continued home-demolitions in the West Bank, and distribution of demolition and cease-construction notices while it continues land razing for the establishment of settlement-roads, as Israeli occupation authorities prepare to commence its annexation plan of large parts of West Bank territories.

This week, PCHR documented 183 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt.

Israeli Forces shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: IOF shot and wounded 9 Palestinians, including 3 journalists, in excessive use of force against them in the West Bank: 5 were shot, including the 3 journalists, in dispersal of Kufur Qaddoum protest in Qalqilia; and 4 in occupied East Jerusalem.

In Gaza, 4 shootings against agricultural lands eastern Gaza Strip were reported; and twice against fishing boats sailing in northern Gaza sea. Additionally, Israeli warplanes carried out two missile-attacks on vacant lands in eastern Rafah, and southeastern Gaza.

Israeli Forces incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 74 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 75 Palestinians were arrested, including 16 children and a woman. In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted 1 limited incursion into northern Gaza Strip.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: IOF continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank, PCHR documented 7 violations, including;Bethlehem: Palestinian banned access to his land; and lands and walls razed for the establishment of two settlement-roads;East Jerusalem: 1 house self-demolished and another residential building (3-storey) demolished; other demolitions included: 1 residential facility; 7 small commercial facilities; 1 barracks; under-construction apartment and sports center wall;Ramallah: 3 demolition and evacuation notices to civilian houses.

PCHR also documented 8 settler attacks: arson attacks on a car and agriculture lands and assault on a civilian; terror attacks on residential tents, barns, and solar cells destroyed in Nablus; and assaults on civilian houses in Hebron.

Collective punishment policy: IOF took the measures of Nathmi Abu-Baker’s home, from Ya’bad in Jenin, who is imprisoned by IOF allegedly for throwing a stone that killed an Israeli soldier. This move is a prelude to demolishing Abu-Baker’s home which falls under the systematic Israeli collective punishment policy.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement: The Gaza Strip continues to suffer the worst blockade in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel. It should be noted that coordination for the travel of patients and others via the crossing have stopped since the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs’ (GACA) work was suspended pursuant to Palestinian President announcement on 19 May 2020 that the State of Palestine and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) are no longer bound by treaties and agreements with the American and Israeli governments and all consequent obligations to such treaties and agreements, including security.

The PA decision was motivated by the annexation plans of over 30% of West Bank area intended by Israel with the support of the current U.S. Administration under President Trump.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

I. Violation of the Right to Life and to Bodily Integrity/Shooting and other Violations:

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 12 June 2020, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at Kufur Qaddoum village’s lands, north of Qalqilia, suppressed a protest in which dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area, clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sponge-tipped bullets sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, 5 civilians, including 3 journalists, were shot with rubber bullets in their lower extremities. IOF targeted an ambulance with rubber bullets when it was on its way to rescue the wounded civilians.

At approximately 01:30 on the same Friday, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah into the annexation wall in Abu Laimoun area, to protest against the Israeli annexation plan to part of the West Bank lands. The protestors chanted slogans to Israeli occupation and condemns IOF crimes against Palestinians. the protestors threw stones at IOF stationed at the annexation wall while the latter fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 15:00 on the same Friday, IOF suppressed a protest called for by Palestinian national factions in al-Zubeidat village, north of Jericho. The protest was organized against the Israeli annexation plan of parts of the West Bank lands and Palestinian northern valleys areas.

At approximately 16:20, IOF stationed along the border fence, northeast of Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at lands adjacent to the border fence and fired a number of tear gas canisters . As a result, Palestinian shepherds, who were in the area, panicked and left the area fearing for their lives. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 15:15, on Saturday, 13 June 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, in eastern Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian shepherds. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30 on Sunday, 14 June 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at agricultural lands, east of Khan Younis. Palestinian farmers, as a result, of that, panicked and had to leave their lands fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:30 on the same Sunday, IOF stationed at “al-Container” military checkpoint, east of Bethlehem, detained Mahmoud Mohammed Taqatqah (26), officer at the Palestinian national security service, when he was returning from his work office in Jericho. IOF attacked Taqatqah, heavily beating him, questioned him before they released him. Eyewitnesses said that Israeli soldiers attacked Taqatqah, who is from Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem after they checked his ID card and recognized the nature of his work. Taqatqah sustained bruises throughout his body.

At approximately 13:10 on Monday, 15 June 2020, an Israeli drone fired 2 missiles at an empty land, in eastern al-Shoka village, east of Rafah. No casualties were reported.

Ten minutes later, and Israeli drone fired a missile at an open land, east of Johor al-Deek village, southeast of Gaza City. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 05:30 on Tuesday, 16 June 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). Fishermen as a result of that had to sail back fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:00 on the same Tuesday, IOF stationed along the border fence, northeast of Bethlehem in northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at agricultural lands adjacent to the border fence. As a result, Palestinian shepherds panicked and left the area. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Tuesday, an Israeli force reinforced with a number of military SUVs stormed al-Matar neighborhood in Kafer Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The soldiers deployed in the neighborhood and raided several commercial shops. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors as clashes erupted in the area. As a result, 5 civilians were wounded; 4 of them were shot with rubber bullets in their lower extremities, and one was wounded after felling on the ground according to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS)’s crews.

At approximately 21:00 on the same Tuesday, IOF stormed al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. The soldiers deployed in the neighborhoods, established checkpoints at the village entrances, prevented civilians from entering or leaving it, and searched vehicles before allowing them to leave the village. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men protested at the entrance to Obeid neighborhood, west of the village and threw stones, fireworks, and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli soldiers. A large Israeli force immediately stormed the neighborhood and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the Palestinian protestors. Confrontations that erupted between the young men and IOF continued for 3 hours. As a result, 2 civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. IOF also arrested Abdullah Ra’fat Mahmoud (16) before they withdrew from the village.

At approximately 07:00 on Wednesday, 17 June 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). Fishermen, as a result of that, panicked and had to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

II. Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 11 June 2020:

At midnight, IOF arrested Ahmed Taleb Thiyab (22), from Kafer Qalil village, southeast of Nablus, while he was working in Ariel settlement, northeast of Salfit. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Azoun village, east of Qalqilia. They raided and searched several houses and arrested a man and child; Zakariya Shbaita Abdul Hamid Shbaita (16), and Ahmed Khaled Sabri Badwan (20).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Rashayda village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Salem Eisaa Rashayda’s (55) house and arrested his son Shaher (30).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Beit Fujjar Municipality, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians including two children; Jebril Nasim Ali Taqatqah (16), Amir Murad Taqatqah (16), and Eissa Mohammed Ayyad al-Harimi (21).

At approximately 05:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of al-Beira. They raided and searched several houses and threw sound bombs which caused fear among civilians, and arrested Mustafa Abdul Karim Abu Shawish (22).

At approximately 06:00, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint established under Otara’s bridge, north of Ramallah, arrested Mohammed Ramadan al-Haq (26), and Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim al-Haq (23), from al-Am’ari refugee camp, north of al-Beira.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at Eyal checkpoint, north of Qalqilia, arrested Ibrahim Mo’een Khalil al-Shaikh (22), from ‘Azoun, east of Qalqilia, while passing through the checkpoint.

At approximately 14:30, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of al-‘Aqaba village in the northern valley. They stopped the Palestinian vehicles, checked their ID Cards and turned them back after notifying them that these lands have been annexed. Meanwhile, IOF arrested Wajeeh Abdullah Dabk (50), Council Chairman of Tayasir Village; and Mo’ayad Dwaikat (45); and took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 15:30, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint established on the entrance of Kafr Laqf, east of Qalqilia, arrested Ayoub Abdul Latif Odwan (22), from Azoun village, east of Qalqilia.

At approximately 16:00, IOF stopped and arrested Zayed Mohammed Khudairat (45), from al-Thaheriya village, south of Hebron, on a temporary military checkpoint on the eastern entrance of the village.

At approximately 16:30, IOF stationed near “Ma’ale Efraim” settlement established on al-Jaftalk, north of Jericho, arrested Yaser Abdul Karim Khater, from Ein al-Sultan refugee camp, while passing through the checkpoint.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Tafouh and Deir al-‘Asal villages in Hebron Governorate, and al-Owja village, northeast of Jericho. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 12 June 2020:

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Barqa village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ammar Ragheb Mohammed Salah (24) and Abdul Qader Sa’eed Salah (24) and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ezbet Shofa village, east of Tulkarem. They raided and searched Ahmed Zuhair Safarini’s (24) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ezbet Shofa village, east of Tulkarem. They raided and searched Ahmed Zuhair Safarini’s (24) house and arrested him. At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested Mohammed al-Sanjalawi (32), al-Aqsa Mosque’s guard, while working in the mosque’s yard in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to al-Qashla investigation center and released him after a few hours. Eyewitnesses said that al-Sanjalawi was arrested on grounds of interrupting a Jewish-American tourist while recording a video about the Al-Aqsa Mosque to correct some information to her and explained the religious and historical importance of the Mosque for Muslims around the world.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Wad Abu Kabir in Nahalin village, southwest of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mohammed Afif Fanoun’s (37) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into Obaid neighborhood, west of al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Abdullah Alaa al-‘Awaiwi’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 18:30, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint near Jericho, arrested Ahmed Nasr Turkman (24), from Qabatya, southeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 22:10, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit, arrested Khaled Ibrahim Qadous (28), from al-Zaweya village, west of Salfit.

IOF carried out an incursion in al-Beira. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 13 June 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Wad al-Hurya, the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched three houses belonging to Na’eem Mahmoud Jabara, Jawad Ayed Jabara, and Zeidan Jabara. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 14:40, IOF stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Mohammed Salim Zuhd (25), from Salfit.

At approximately 16:20, IOF stationed at ‘Annab military checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, arrested Hamza Khairy al-Qabaj (29), from ‘Anabta, east of Tulkarem. Qabaj is a member of the national security forces.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into al-Hara al-Wosta in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) children; Hamza Waleed al-Nabulsi (16), and his brother Ayoub (14), and their cousin Omar al-Nabulsi (14).

Sunday, 14 June 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Ayda refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Omar al-Badawna (23), and Osaid al-Dein Abu Shu’aira (17), and arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Harmala, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ibrahim Wajeeh Atallah’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Wadi al-Jouz neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians: Qasim Mohammed Totah (23), Yousef al-Salti (19), and Mohammed al-Salti (24).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mustafa Mohammed Nayfa (24), and Murad Rabea' (22), and arrested them.

At approximately 11:30, IOF stationed in Salim Court, west of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, arrested ‘Ateya Jamal Nabhan (18), from Jenin refugee camp, west of the city. ‘Ateya was heading to his brother Mohammed’s (20) trial who is a medicine student at the Arab American University and arrested since 02 June 2020.

In the morning, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint near Barta’a village, southwest of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank. They arrested Qusai Rabea’ Mer’ai (26), from Kafr Dan, west of Jenin.

At approximately 17:30, IOF chased a white Skoda jeep with a Palestinian registration plate driven by two unidentified persons, in Faroush Beit Dajn village in the northern valleys, north of the West Bank. IOF stopped them in Jawad Jawdat Hamed’s (48) house yard; they arrested them and confiscated their Jeep, then arrested the house owner. IOF took them to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Hebron and Sa’eer village. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 15 June 2020:

At approximately 01:20, IOF moved into Betin village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Amjad Kan’an Hamed (22), and Ahmed Yasi Alwan (24), and arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Barqa village, northeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Abdul Hameed Mohammed Salah’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Kobr village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Marwan Adeeb al-Barghouthi’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Kafr Ne’ma village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Abed Radwan Abu ‘Aadi and Suhail Jameel Ataya. IOF handed them summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services.

At approximately 06:00, IOF moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians including a child; Jamal Emad al-Za’tari (20), Sari Sami Abu al-Hawa (17), and Mohammed Naji Abu Jum’a (18). al-Za’tari’s family said that the Israeli Intelligence Services and IOF stormed their house and started beaten their son Jamal before arresting him. They also arrested his two brothers Ahmed (22) and Mohammed (25), after heading to al-Maskoubeya police station to check on their brother Jamal. al-Za’tari’s family added that they were surprised to see IOF in their house, so Jamal got out of his room and asked them to not enter the rooms because his mother and sister were alone there. Meanwhile, IOF started beaten, insulting and cursing him, then they hit Jamal’s mother and sister Houzan. It should be mentioned that IOF arrested Jamal without allowing him to wear his shoes, as he was getting ready to go to work.

At approximately 08:00, IOF reinforced with two military vehicles and infantry unit moved from Zikim Military Base, northwest of Beit Lahia 50-meters to the west of the border fence. They levelled and combed lands that were previously levelled amidst Israeli sporadic shooting. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Obada Bassam Syam’s (19) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in al-Maskoubeya police station in West Jerusalem immediately. When he referred, they investigated with him for hours and extended his arrest until Thursday.

At approximately 12:00, IOF moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ahmed Walid Abu Sbaitan (22), and Mahdi Salim Jwailis (21), and arrested them.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into al-‘Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mahmoud Ramadan Obaid (23) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in al-Maskoubeya police station in west Jerusalem, on the morning of the next day.

IOF carried out two incursions in Sir village, north of Qalqilia, and Derastya, north of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 16 June 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Ammer, north of Hebron, and stationed in several neighborhoods. They raided and searched four houses and arrested (4) civilians: Waheed Hamdi Abu Maria (52), Mohammed Shehda Slaibi (22), Suliman Jawdat Bahr (21), and Nour Mohammed Slaibi (18).

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Younis Arafat Basal’s (44) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Hafiz Ibrahim Abu Baker (20), and ‘Amer Abdul Rahman Ba’jawi (20), and arrested them.

At approximately 04:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of al-Beira. They deployed between civilians’ houses, raided and searched, causing fear among civilians. They raided and searched Hamza Mohammed al-Bis’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:30, IOF reinforced with two military vehicles moved into southern Hebron. They raided and searched Ra’ed Yaqin al-Jabari’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 20:30, IOF severe beaten and assaulted with electric guns, a group of Palestinian civilians, after a quarrel between them and IOF near Bab al-Majles, one of gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, ended in the arrest of (3) civilians. The arrestees are: Abdul Rahman Ayman al-Bashiti (16), Adham Anwar al-Za’tari (18), and Mohammed Dawoud al-Tiryaki (19).

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Bal’in, Burham, al-Tira, Ramallah al-Tahta, and Batn al-Hawa in Ramallah; and Sebastia and Qafr Qalil in Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 17 June 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles into Hebron, and stationed in Wad Abu al-Qamara. They raided and searched two houses and arrested two children: Mustafa Samir al-Zeir (16) and Majdi Fawwaz al-Rajoub (16).

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into Bir Ayoub neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses including the former prisoner Abdul Men’im Mohammed al-A’awar’s (51) house and arrested his wife, Eman Fatafita (46), his son Jibril (19), and for children, Sultan Mahran Shwaiki (15), Amer Walid Syam (17), and his brother Adam (15), and Mahdi Mofid Khadour (15). It should be noted that Emaan Fatata is Mohammed al-A’awar’s mother, who was arrested two years ago, and she was supposed to go with a group of Jerusalemite families to visit her son in prison, especially that they have been deprived visitation rights for more than 4 months. Ms. Fatata’s arrest denied her seeing her son. Additionally, Abdulminem al-A’awar, her husband, has been detained for the past 3 weeks and is under intensive investigation at Maskoubeya center.

At approximately 11:00, an undercover unit from the IOF “Mista’arvim” moved into Qabatya, southeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank. The sneaked by two cars carrying Palestinian registration plates and stationed in the western neighborhood. The unit arrested Suliman Adnan Tazazra’a (22) and took him to unknown destination.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in al-Samoua’ and Hebron. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and Settler Violence in the West Bank

a. Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 12 June 2020, IOF prevented Ahmed ‘Obaid al-Hafiz Sawad from completing excavation works conducted in his plot of land in Sha’b al-‘Arab area in Nahaleen village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of being under the IOF control. Mayor of Naheleen Municipality, Subhi Zidan, said that IOF moved into the village and stationed in Wad Abu Kbeer and Sha’b al-‘Arab areas amidst firing tear gas canisters and sound bombs. Zaidan clarified that IOF moved into a site , which includes bulldozers and trucks for Sawad, under the pretext of conducting excavations and levelling an area under the Israeli control.

On Friday, 12 June 2020, ‘Ali Rabi’ah implemented the Israeli Municipality order and self-demolished his house comprised of 2 under-construction apartments (180 sqm) in Surbaher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Rabi’ah said that the Israeli Municipality issued a demolition order against his house or the its staff will do so and Rabi’ah will pay the demolition costs estimated at NIS 80,000. He pointed out that his family attempted to license the house, but in vain. He added that his family stated to build this house in March 2019.

On Sunday, 14 June 2020, IOF levelled al-Khader village lands, south of Bethlehem. The Wall and Settlement Resistance authority stated that Israeli bulldozers, under the IOF protection, uprooted and damaged dozens of fruitful trees. IOF claimed that lands’ levelling aims to build a new bypass road for settlers.

At approximately 11:00 on Monday, 15 June 2020, Israeli construction vehicles demolished a residential building comprised of 3 floors in Ras Shehdad area in Shu’fat camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. According to PCHR’s investigations, IOF moved into the area and were deployed on the main street. They then moved into Ras Shehdad neighborhood and imposed a military cordon on the area, in addition to closing the main street. The military construction vehicles demolished ‘Alqam family house comprised of 3 floors, each one includes 2 apartments (160 sqm), and 4 stores belonging to Hasan ‘Alqam and Osama Ahmed ‘Alqam. Hasan ‘Alqam said that the Israeli Municipality staff demolished the house, despite the family’s objection to the Israeli Supreme Court and depositing NIS 40,000, as the demolition took place before the end of the specified period of challenge. ‘Alqam stated that the house was built in the beginning of 2020 and the municipality issued a demolition order against it under the pretext of non-licensing and being near the annexation wall. He pointed out that house sheltered 30 persons, including 18 children.

At approximately 17:00 on Monday, 15 June 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Beit Sira village, west of Ramallah, and stationed at the entrance to al-Latroun Street. The Israeli Civil Administration officers distributed demolition notices for 3 houses located near the mentioned street, ordering their owners to evacuate within 4 days, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 16 June 2020, IOF demolished several facilities and walls in Abu Dies and al-Sawahra villages, east of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Former Head of al-‘Aizariyia village Council, Bassam al-Bahar, said that IOF accompanied with military construction vehicles raided al-Quds University in Abu Dies village, where they demolished the eastern wall of its under-construction stadium. The military construction vehicles then moved into al-Sawahra village and demolished Dawoud Salama Shoqirat’s barrack, an under-construction apartment, 7 shops belonging to ‘Abdullah and Tariq al-Sekhi, and under-construction residential facility belonging to ‘Ali Sowan and Mohamed al-A’raj.

IOF levelled agricultural lands and demolished retaining walls in al-Makhrour area, west of Bethlehem. The Wall and Settlement Resistance authority stated that IOF bulldozed agricultural lands and retaining walls to build a settlement street on Palestinians’ agricultural lands.

III. b. Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 00:45 on Thursday, 11 June 2020, Israeli settlers attacked the outskirts of Zita Jama’een village, southeast of Nablus. The settlers set Rasheed ‘Ali Mahmoud Hansah’s vehicle ablaze while it was parking in front of his house in Wad area. As a result, the vehicle’s left side and front were set ablaze. The village residents’ neighbors could put out the fire later. The settlers also vandalized Hansah’s house walls with racist slurs.

Hanash (50) said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: ” A approximately 00:50 on Thursday, 11 June 2020, while my family and I were asleep in our house, my son Mohamed heard a loud explosion in our house. He immediately headed to the window to see what is happening. He saw my vehicle was set ablaze from the left side. He came immediately to my room and wake me up. We headed to the vehicle to put the fire out and the neighbors helped us. After that, the neighbors told me that they saw racist slurs written on my house walls, so I knew that the settlers did so. I phoned the Palestinian police and the head of the village council and told them what happened.”

At approximately 10:30, Israeli settlers, from “Homish” settlement, which is established in al-Qababat area, west of Burqa village, southwest of Nablus, attacked and threw stones at Naseem Mohamed Ameen Hejah (43), a police officer at PA. As a result, he sustained bruises in the left side of his waist and laceration the right leg veins. It should be noted that Hejah was in his plot of land in al-Mosareb area along with his friend Fateem Salah and Fateem’s son, Nasrallah. When they saw the settlers approach, they flee towards the village, but Naseem rolled on the hill and fell on the ground, so the settlers controlled him and threw stones at him. He was then taken to Rafidia Hospital for treatment.

On Friday, 12 June 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement, which is established on the Palestinians confiscated lands, east of Hebron, attacked with stones al-Ja’bari family’s houses in Wad al-Hussain area and broke the windows of vehicles parked in the area. The settlers withdrew later and no injuries among civilians were reported.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli settlers, from “Sosiya” settlement, which is established on the Palestinians confiscated lands, south of Hebron, moved into Sosiya village and wandered between residential tents. The Palestinian civilians confronted them and forced them to leave.

At approximately 18:30 on Friday, 12 June 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Yitzhar” settlement, which is established on Palestinian confiscated lands, southeast of Nablus, set fire to Palestinians’ agricultural lands. As a result, dozens of dunams planted with wheat and olive trees and were set ablaze before putting out the fire.

At approximately 22:00, dozens of Israeli settlers gathered at the entrance to Qasrrah village, southeast of Nablus, and on the main street extending from Za’tarah checkpoint to Jericho. They carried out riots on the street until mid-night.

At approximately 16:00 on Saturday, 13 June 2020, armed settlers, from “Hafat Ma’oun” settlement, moved into Palestinians’ lands in al-Tawana village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. They attempted to attack Palestinian civilians while present their agricultural lands and cursed at them.

At approximately 10:45 on Monday, 15 June 2020, four Israeli vehicles carrying at least 25 settlers moved into al-Fajem area in the central Jordan Valley, southeast of Nablus. The settlers cut the sheds of residential and livestock tents with sharp tools. These tents belong to ‘Atiyia Qasem Bani Muniyia and his brother Zuhir, and their neighbor Basem Bani Jaber. They settlers also damaged 4 solar cells and stole 8 batteries belonging to ‘Atiyia Qasem Bani Muniyia.

Collective Punishment Policy

As part of the collective punishment policy applied by the Israeli forces, against Palestinian families of those accused of carrying out attacks against the IOF and/or settlers, IOF took a measurement of a house belonging to a Palestinian detainee as a prelude to demolish it. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 15:00 on Thursday, 11 June 2020, IOF raided Nathmi Mahmoud Abu Baker (49)’s house in Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin. Abu Baker was accused of dropping a rock on an Israeli soldier’s head and killing him on 12 May 2020. IOF took the house measurements as a prelude to demolish it, noting that the 170-square-meter houses is comprised of 3 floors.

~ PCHR

