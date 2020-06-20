US threatens UAE with sanctions if they help Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

By News Desk -2020-06-20

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The U.S. special envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, renewed his warning to the U.A.E. about the sanctions they will face they continue efforts to normalize relations with Syria.

Jeffrey said in a press conference held on Friday, that the U.A.E. may be subjected to sanctions under the newly approved “Caesar Act” in the U.S. Congress.

The U.S. envoy noted that “the U.A.E. knows that the United States strongly opposes the normalization of Abu Dhabi’s relations with the Assad regime.”

Responding to a question about the U.A.E.’s efforts to open its embassy again in Damascus, Jeffrey replied: “They (Emiratis) are an independent country, they can make these decisions, but we made it clear to them that this is a very bad idea.”

Jeffrey stressed that any company or person, whether Emirati or otherwise, would be the target of the sanctions if they do any business with the Syrian government.

This is the second warning to the U.A.E. in the past two days, as Jeffrey previously made similar threats on Wednesday, coinciding with Washington’s announcement that the Caesar Law will enter into force, and start imposing sanctions on 39 people and entities associated with the Syrian government.

Under the sanctions, anyone who deals with the entities and people that appear on the American list, including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, are exposed to travel restrictions or financial sanctions, regardless of their location in the world.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syria, UAE, War on Syria |