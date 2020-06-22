Two Suns in the Sunset

Posted on June 22, 2020 by martyrashrakat

I had an idea to make an album of all the songs we did as encores on the US and Them tour.

We did “Mother” first. Had to do it remotely because of Covid 19.

“Two Suns in The Sunset” is #2.

Hope you like it.

I love it.

What a beautiful band they are. Love R.

PS. That we allow Nuclear Weapons to exist in a world controlled by deranged sociopaths is, in itself, a deranged arrangement.

We are many they are few.

We could just say no, to the whole MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) insanity. It makes zero sense and is potentially omnicidal.

Roger Waters: Guitar and Vocal Dave Kilminster: Guitar Joey Waronker: Drums Lucius- Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig: Vocals Gus Seyffert: Bass Jonathan Wilson: Guitar Jon Carin: Piano and Keys Bo Koster: Hammond Ian Ritchie: Saxophone Wrangled together by Sean Evans & Roger Waters Mixed by Gus Seyffert Assisted by Sean Cook Edited by Andy Jennison

