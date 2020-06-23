Iran releases video of IRGC missile downing expensive US drone

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

By News Desk -2020-06-23

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Over the weekend, Iran released a video showing the moment an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile brought down a U.S. spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

According to official state media, the IRGC’s Khordad-3 air defense system successfully brought down the U.S. RQ-4A Global Hawk drone while it was flying over Iranian airspace.

The incident nearly resulted in a U.S. retaliatory attack, as American President Donald Trump contemplated green lighting military strikes against Tehran.

In the video released over the weekend, Iran shows how the Khordad-3 managed to bring down the U.S. drone last year.

The video clip gives new details about the downing of the U.S. drone, which is valued at $220 million.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran | Tagged: Global Hawk AUV, IRGC, Strait of Hormuz |