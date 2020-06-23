Yemeni Armed Forces Conduct Large-scale Attack ’4th Balanced Deterrence Op’ Deep in Saudi Arabia

Posted on June 23, 2020 by martyrashrakat

News – Yemen

Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Tuesday the implementation of a large-scale attack, the 4th Balanced Deterrence Operation, with a barrage of ballistic, winged missiles and drones deep in Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the latest escalation in Riyadh regime’s bloody military campaign against the country.

“We have implemented – with the help of Allah – the largest offensive operation ‘the 4th Balanced Deterrence Operation’ on the capital of the Saudi enemy,” the Armed Forces Spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a statement. 

The statement clarified that the 4th Balanced Deterrence Operation has struck Saudi Ministry of Defence, Intelligence, Salman Air Force Base and other military targets in Riyadh, Jizan and Najran.

Sare’e indicated that the 4th Balanced Deterrence Operation was carried out with a barrage of Quds and Zulfiqar ballistic, winged missiles and drones,

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman affirmed that the 4th Balanced Deterrence Operation came in response to “the ongoing unjust blockade and the brutal aggression against our great Yemeni people.”

Brigadier-General Sare’e warned the countries of the US-Saudi aggression against going too far in their aggression, criminality and siege, stressing the legitimate and inalienable right that the religious, ethical, humanitarian and national duty imposes on the defense of Yemen and its steadfast people.

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman confirmed that Yemen will execute harsh military operations until the siege is lifted, the aggression is stopped, and freedom and independence are achieved.

