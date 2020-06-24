‘Israeli’ Internal Front Reserve Officers are Paper Tigers: Cracks, Disability and Breakdown

Posted on by martyrashrakat

‘Israeli’ Channel Seven’s website uncovered a tragic situation that exposes the weakness of the Zionist soldiers and reserve officers inside the Zionist enemy’s internal front, and the fragility that makes them totally disabled to shoulder their responsibilities and get engaged in any future war with Hezbollah, especially after Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s speech. This exposed the extent of confusion and breakdown within the occupation’s lines.

The website added that “amid [Sayyed] Nasrallah’s threats coming from the north, and the issue of readiness within the internal ‘Israeli’ front, reserve officers with different ranks in the internal front reflected a gloomy situation in their units, especially regarding the humanitarian force, maintenance and training.”

The reports obtained by the website revealed one image: gaps within the humanitarian force, maintenance and trainings in the internal front which is expected to receive on a daily basis in any future war thousands of very large missiles, with the officers not having any related side to shoulder responsibility.

“Future confrontation with Hezbollah will dismantle us more than Second Lebanon War”

A rescue and relief brigade commander defined by the channel as “veteran” within the internal front said “the problem within the leadership is not about coordination with the different authorities but exists in the internal ‘home’ of the brigades. He further added that ‘I’ve lately been afraid that as much as the ‘Second Lebanon War’ had shed light on the low professionalism of the involved brigades, it is also likely that any future confrontation would dismantle the internal front.”

Weak trainings

Additionally, a reserve battalion commander who also operates within the formation of rescue and relief in the internal front noted that his same group is at a low level due to the decline in qualifications and trainings. He went on to say that “not only the infantry and armored weapons, the internal front’s reserve battalions didn’t undergo real regular trainings since long ago, only a low-level training once every year and a half or every two years in best situations.”

70 soldiers from one battalion escaped for a thousand reason

According to the website, another commander talked about the low motivation among his officers, saying: “I have a gap within five officers, two of them are majors. There are no people. I tested 70 members, I only found 12 who are suitable. After choosing four of them, they all escaped for a thousand and more reasons. Only one officer remained. But when the time came for training she sent a letter from her family’s physician, saying she was sick.”

Weak cells in the emergency formations, humanitarian force’s qualification

Also higher level officers, who have wider and more inclusive vision, and are directly responsible for thousands of soldiers, talked about weak cells similar to those in the emergency and maintenance formations as well as in the humanitarian force’s qualifications.

“There are people in the Chiefs of Staff who must wake up before it is too late”

Another testimony by a colonel in the reserve groups said, according to the website, “We are in a state of cracks and breakdown, after two years there won’t be those who could make a reform. We are losing the ability to boost the qualifications of means in the emergency stocks’ units, professional capabilities are disappearing, and there are those who must wake up before it is too late.”

