‘Israel’s’ Bennett: We Might Wake up Someday to a Hezbollah Commandos Operation into Northern Settlements

Posted on June 24, 2020 by martyrashrakat

Source

‘Israel’s’ Bennett: We Might Wake up Someday to a Hezbollah Commandos Operation into Northern Settlements

By Staff

Former ‘Israeli’ war minister and head of ‘Yamina’ Party Naftali Bennett called the Zionist occupation government to deal with the phenomenon of ‘infiltrators’ along the Lebanese border.

‘Israeli’ Chanel Seven cited Bennett as saying that he wanted “to warn from a developing problem along the northern border especially in these days against Hezbollah. A significant number of infiltrators have entered through the northern border from Lebanon.”

“You may view this as a simple infiltrators problem but I estimate that Hezbollah definitely isn’t sad about it and perhaps encourages such step so that we get used to it, and then fall asleep during a guard shift.”

He further noted that he expects that the ‘security’ minister deal with this phenomenon and stop it, otherwise it would develop and we might wake up one day to a Hezbollah commandos, Rudwan Force, infiltration operation towards the northern border settlements, which may represent a grave danger, so we should eliminate this phenomenon at birth.”

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Nazi Israel |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on June 24, 2020 at 12:31 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: