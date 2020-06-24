‘Israel’s’ Bennett: We Might Wake up Someday to a Hezbollah Commandos Operation into Northern Settlements

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

By Staff

Former ‘Israeli’ war minister and head of ‘Yamina’ Party Naftali Bennett called the Zionist occupation government to deal with the phenomenon of ‘infiltrators’ along the Lebanese border.

‘Israeli’ Chanel Seven cited Bennett as saying that he wanted “to warn from a developing problem along the northern border especially in these days against Hezbollah. A significant number of infiltrators have entered through the northern border from Lebanon.”

“You may view this as a simple infiltrators problem but I estimate that Hezbollah definitely isn’t sad about it and perhaps encourages such step so that we get used to it, and then fall asleep during a guard shift.”

He further noted that he expects that the ‘security’ minister deal with this phenomenon and stop it, otherwise it would develop and we might wake up one day to a Hezbollah commandos, Rudwan Force, infiltration operation towards the northern border settlements, which may represent a grave danger, so we should eliminate this phenomenon at birth.”

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Nazi Israel |