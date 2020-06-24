Russia marks 75th Victory Day parade anniversary at Red Square

June 24, 2020
Russia stages Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s victory in World War II, the , featuring 15,000 soldiers, more than 200 units of military equipment as well as 75 planes and helicopters.
