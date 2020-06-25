‘Mysterious’ Russian weapon is capable of defeating any US air attack: Soho

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-06-25

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Chinese newspaper, Soho, revealed a Russian weapon capable of repelling any American air attack on Russia.

According to the newspaper, Russia’s possession of the S-500 air defense system will lead to serious consequences for the United States, should the latter send strategic bombers to launch an attack on Russia.

The Chinese newspaper described the Russian weapon S-500 as the “real treasure” of the Russian army, noting that Moscow is able to help it build the strongest air defense system on the planet, due to the system’s ability to track and intercept all existing air targets and repel any American air attack, in the event of a dispute.

The newspaper added that the S-500 is the most mysterious system, due to the lack of information about it and its unknown characteristics.

It is noteworthy that the S-500 “Prometheus” air defense missile system belongs to a new generation of air defense (“surface-to-air” missile systems). It is a missile system with a large launch range and has the ability to intercept targets at high altitudes in addition to its increased ability to carry out tasks related to anti-missile defense and intercept ballistic missiles.

This promising system is capable of destroying not only ballistic targets, but also aerodynamic targets (aircraft, helicopters, and other air targets), as well as winged missiles.

According to previous reports, the radius of the S-500 system is about 600 km. In addition, this system will be able to simultaneously discover and destroy up to ten hypersonic ballistic targets flying at speeds of up to 7 kilometers per second, as well as being able to destroy the destructive warheads of hypersonic missiles.

In terms of its properties, the S-500 missile system will significantly outperform the S-400 air defense missile system and its advanced American rival, Patriot.

