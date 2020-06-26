China’s $12.5 billion plan to transform Lebanon’s infrastructure (Arab TV report)

June 26, 2020
A recent Al Mayadeen TV presentation illustrating the major infrastructural projects that China is proposing to build in Lebanon.
Whether these projects actually reach fruition or not hinges upon a greater consensus within the Lebanese political establishment.
However, the deteriorating socio-economic situation in the country is reducing the credibility of pro-American parties who have long argued Lebanon’s prosperity is dependent upon the benevolence of Washington, Europe, and the Arab Gulf states.
Source: Al Mayadeen News
Date: June 18, 2020
