Hay’at Tahrir Violates Agreement With Fa Ithbatu, Launches Large Attack In Western Idlib

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Source

Illustrative image

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has violated its recent agreement with the Fa Ithbatu Operations Room by launching a large attack on its factions in western Aleppo.

Under the initial agreement, which was reached early on June 25, both sides agreed to suspend their movements in western Idlib to de-escalate the situation.

According to opposition sources, HTS has violated the agreement by launching an attack on Horas al-Din and Ansar al-Din in the afternoon. The attack targeted some positions and checkpoints of the two groups in the towns of al-Yacubiyeh and al-Janoudiyah.

The sources also reported that heavy clashes are now taking place around the town of Arab Said, a stronghold of Fa Ithabtu.

Before launching its new attack, HTS accused Horas al-Din and Ansar al-Din of looting, claiming that they didn’t take part in the recent battle against the Syrian Arab Army.

“They [Horas al-Din and Ansar al-Din] didn’t witness a war, or keep security [in Greater Idlib],” the statement reads.

HTS claimed in the statement that it is ready for a ceasefire and an agreement with Horas al-Din and Ansar al-Din. However, only if the two groups meet its demands, which include the removal of all the newly-established checkpoints in Idlib.

The conflict between HTS and the Fa Ithbatu Operations Room will likely escalate further in the upcoming few days as both sides appear to be determined to continue their struggle.

Military Situation In Syria On June 25, 2020 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:

Several people were injured as a result of two explosions near the city of Manbij;

Turkish-led forces bombarded the village of Umm al Kayf near Tel Tamr with several mortar rounds;

3 SDF members were killed by a roadside bomb near Raqqa;

An incident involving the Russian Military Police and US forces took place in northern al-Hasakah;

The Russian Special Firces attacked a position of Turkish-backed Suqur al-Sham in the outskirt of the town of Benin;

The Israeli strikes targeted Salamyieh and al-Sabboura in the province of Hama. 2 soldiers were killed, 4 others were injured.

Militant Infighting In Idlib And Kurdish-Turkish Tensions In Afrin (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:

Turkish-backed forces shelled the village of Babilla in Maarrat al-Nu’man District;

Horas al-Din acknowledged the death of its commander Khalid al-Aruri as a result of the US R9X drone strike on June 14;

Fa Ithbatu took control of a security checkpoint of HTS in the village of Al-Yaqoubiya, north of Jisr al-Shughour;

Clashes between HTS and Fa Ithbatu continue west of Idlib’s city center and in the village of Arab Said;

Two people were killed and 3 wounded as a result of a motorcycle explosion in Afrin;

Turkish Armed Forces artillery targeted YPG positions near the Menagh airbase and in Malikiyah, Shawargat Ar, Al-Kamiya villages;

HTS’ security forces raided the main headquarters of Ansar al-Din in the town of Saramada in northern Idlib ;

Abu Adnan al-Homsi, commander of al-Qaeda-affiliated Horas al-Din was killed in a drone strike on Greater Idlib.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Takfiris, War on Syria | Tagged: Aleppo, Fa Ithbatu coalition, Nusra Front, SAA, Syrian Occupied Idlib, Turkish Aggression |