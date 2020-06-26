‘Israeli’ Annexation to Meet Dreadful Palestinian Resistance – Amir Abdollahian

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Iranian Speaker’s Special Adviser for International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian warned that any action by the ‘Israeli’ regime to annex the West Bank will be dreadfully met with the Palestinian Resistance.

In a tweet on Friday, Amir Abdollahian referred to the Zionist entity by describing it as the ‘fake regime’.

He also noted that the future is undoubtedly in the interest of the Resistance and the Palestinian people.

“Any move by the fake Israeli regime about the #WestBank annexation will face the dreadful response by the Resistance Front. The FUTURE will be in the favor of the Resistance Front & the #Palestinian people. The Zionists do have no room in the future of the region.”

Amir Abdollahian’s remarks came as the Zionist occupation entity intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war to the territories under its control. The move is part of US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities including the European Union.

