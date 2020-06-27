Lebanon: Judicial Decision Bans Media Outlets from Hosting US Ambassador

Posted on June 27, 2020 by martyrashrakat
The emergency matters judge, Mohammad Mazeh, issued Saturday a decision which bans the US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea from making media statements.

The judicial decision also prohibits the media outlets from hosting Shea under the penalty of closure and imposition of fines which reach up to tens of millions.

The US diplomat has recently made several statements in which she accused Hezbollah of destabilizing Lebanon, instigating the various Lebanese segments against the Resistance.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

