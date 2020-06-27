On anniversary of the liberation of Quneitra , the return of the occupied Syrian Golan inevitable

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Rawaa Ghanam

Friday, 26 June 2020 18:29

The 26th of June , 1974 marks a day of pride for Syrians across country for in that day the Israeli occupation of the southern city of Quneitra was brought to an end..

Forty-six years have passed since the anniversary of the liberation of Quneitra from the Israeli occupation and raising of the national flag in the city , the Syrians confirm their insistence more than ever to continue their struggle till the liberation of the occupied Syrian Golan and every inch of Syrian land, whether from terrorism or the occupational forces which support it.

The day of victory over the Zionist enemy and the restoration of Quneitra to the bosom of the homeland on June 26th 1974 is the day on which that late president Hafez al-Assad, raised the nation’s flag in the sky of the liberated city after it had been liberated by the Syrian Arab Army from the Israeli enemy thanks to the heroism and sacrifices of the army personnel and the resilience of the Syrian people during the October Liberation War.This victory proved a basic fact – Syria’s inalienable and legitimate right to fully restore the occupied Syrian Golan.

In spite of the policies of Judaization and repression practiced by the occupation authorities during their brutal Zionist aggression on Quneitra and the aggressive destruction of the city in order to erase the national identity of the Golan, yet the Golan challenged these policies and remained steadfast in the face of the occupation.

Citizens of the Golan affirm strongly their adherence to their homeland Syria and reject the “Israeli identity”, expressing determination to liberate the Golan and return to the homeland.

The Syrians in general and the Syrian citizens of Quneitra governorate and in the occupied Syrian Golan in particular recall proudly June 26th moments of victory over the Zionist enemy and the liberation of Quneitra city , while they are more confident of their ability to confront the colonial and terrorist conspiracies against Syria to undermine its firm resistant stances in the region.

The released Syrian captive Sidqi Al-Maqt confirmed to SANA correspondent in Quneitra the continuation of resistance and struggle against the Israeli occupation till the liberation of the entire occupied Syrian Golan and the rejection of all arbitrary measures practiced by the occupation authorities aimed at Judaizing the Golan.

Al-Maqt expressed his confidence in the liberation of the occupied Syrian Golan thanks to the Syrian Arab Army .He was sure that the national flag will once again fly in its skies.

He stressed that the anniversary of raising of the national flag in the city of Quneitra will increase the Syrians determination to continue the struggle to restore the entire occupied Syrian Golan.

With the commemoration of the liberation of Quneitra from the Zionist occupation, the Syrians confirm day after day that the return of the Golan is a non-negotiable matter , and that land is the subject of dignity above all and that the steadfastness of Syrian people and their rejection of the Zionist measures are the best evidence of the inability of the occupation to undermine the will of the resistance and steadfastness against the usurper and that the will of the peoples is invincible.

