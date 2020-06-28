HOUTHIS TARGET SAUDI POSITIONS, AMMO DEPOT IN NAJRAN WITH RECOILLESS RIFLES (VIDEOS)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

26.06.2020

On June 26, the Houthis’s anti-tank units targeted a number of military positions near the southern Saudi province of Najran.

The Yemeni group’s fighters shelled positions of Saudi forces in al-Sawh with Soviet-made B-10 82 mm recoilless rifles. The fighters scored direct hits.

In the al-Hamad military camp, the Houthis targeted and destroyed an ammo depot of Saudi forces. A B-10 recoilless rifle was also used.

A day earlier, the Houthis destroyed a pick-up and a military bulldozer of Saudi forces in two separate attacks near the Kingdom’s southern province of Jizan, west of Najran.

The Houthis are apparently stepping up their attacks along the border with Saudi Arabia. This is likely a response to the continued attacks by the Saudi-led coalition. On June 25, five civilians were killed in an airstrike on the southern Yemeni province of al-Bayda’.

