HOUTHIS TARGET SAUDI POSITIONS, AMMO DEPOT IN NAJRAN WITH RECOILLESS RIFLES (VIDEOS)

26.06.2020
On June 26, the Houthis’s anti-tank units targeted a number of military positions near the southern Saudi province of Najran.
The Yemeni group’s fighters shelled positions of Saudi forces in al-Sawh with Soviet-made B-10 82 mm recoilless rifles. The fighters scored direct hits.
In the al-Hamad military camp, the Houthis targeted and destroyed an ammo depot of Saudi forces. A B-10 recoilless rifle was also used.
A day earlier, the Houthis destroyed a pick-up and a military bulldozer of Saudi forces in two separate attacks near the Kingdom’s southern province of Jizan, west of Najran.
The Houthis are apparently stepping up their attacks along the border with Saudi Arabia. This is likely a response to the continued attacks by the Saudi-led coalition. On June 25, five civilians were killed in an airstrike on the southern Yemeni province of al-Bayda’.
Related Videos
- 88 Recorded Violations by US-Saudi Aggression in Hodeidah
- Ministry of Health Warns of Major Health Catastrophe Due to Lack of Oil Derivatives
- Mohammad Al-Houthi to Griffith: Talk to US Foreign Ministry to Launch Oil Tankers
- 2.4 Million Children in Yemen Could Go Malnourished Amid Pandemic: UNICEF
- Saudi-led Aggression’s Warplanes Launch Series of Raids on Yemen
- Aerial Aggression Launches Series of Raids on of Al-Baidah, Marib
- US-Saudi Aggression’s Daily Update for Thursday, June 25th, 2020
- US-Saudi Aggression Commits Heinous Crime Against Innocent Civilians in Al-Baidha
- 110 Recorded Violations by US-Saudi Aggression in Hodeidah
Filed under: House of Saud, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: Ansarullah, Houthi Rebels, Najran, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees |
Leave a Reply