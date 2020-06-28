The Anti-American Universities Are a Much Greater Threat to Us than Putin and China

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 24, 2020

Paul Craig Roberts

This is an introduction to a letter written by a black American professor at the University of California, Berkeley. He says that the University no longer serves scholarship and has become a servant to the Democratic Party and Black Lives Matter. He says that the university is akin to a suppressive regime that crushes real diversity and exiles free debate. At the end of his letter, he damns the University of California regents and the Berkely history department for eulogizing George Floyd, a depraved, drug-ridden thug “who hurt women. A man who hurt black women. With the full collaboration of the UCB history department, corporate America, most mainstream media outlets, and some of the wealthiest and most privileged opinion-shaping elites of the USA, he has become a culture hero, buried in a golden casket, his (recognized) family showered with gifts and praise. Americans are being socially pressured into kneeling for this violent, abusive misogynist. A generation of black men are being coerced into identifying with George Floyd, the absolute worst specimen of our race and species. I’m ashamed of my department. I would say that I’m ashamed of both of you, but perhaps you agree with me, and are simply afraid, as I am, of the backlash of speaking the truth. It’s hard to know what kneeling means, when you have to kneel to keep your job.”

Here is an honest and highly intelligent black American professor at a prestigeous State University who understands that the collapse of white confidence has destroyed scholarly integrity and respect for truth. He understands, unlike the dumbshit white regents of the university and the dumbshit propagandists in the history department who pretend to be objective historians, that this is a threat to him, to black Americans, to white Americans, to a multicultural society, to the United States, to Western civilization, and he is despondent that he cannot state his views except anonymously.

The history department has denounced the letter as an unpardonable statement of truth.

Here is his letter: https://www.rt.com/op-ed/491889-anonymous-uc-berkeley-professor-blm/

Read it. Read it again, and again. You will understand what The Saker means when he says the United States has entered the final stage of collapse. If you want a clear picture of your future, read The Camp of the Saints, if you can find a copy of this best seller that has been withdrawn from publication and suppressed.

