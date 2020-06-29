ISF: Hariri’s Convoy Not Directly Targeted Itself

Posted on June 29, 2020 by martyrashrakat

Source

June 29, 2020

Lebanon's PM-designate Saad Hariri

Lebanese security forces are investigating an explosion that took place 11 days ago near the convoy of former Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri.

Hariri’s office said the incident, in which nobody was hurt, took place during a tour of the eastern Beqaa valley.

Saudi TV station Al-Hadath claimed that a rocket had exploded 500 meters away from Hariri’s 30-car convoy during a recent trip to the Bekaa Valley, quoting unidentified “Lebanese sources.”

The ISF issued a statement on the matter, stating that a citizen had “witnessed the explosion of an object in the air,” whilst also cautioning the media not to jump to any conclusions before the investigation is complete.

The ISF also confirmed that Hariri’s convoy was not directly targeted itself.

Filed under: Lebanon | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: