ISF: Hariri’s Convoy Not Directly Targeted Itself

June 29, 2020

Lebanese security forces are investigating an explosion that took place 11 days ago near the convoy of former Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri.

Hariri’s office said the incident, in which nobody was hurt, took place during a tour of the eastern Beqaa valley.

Saudi TV station Al-Hadath claimed that a rocket had exploded 500 meters away from Hariri’s 30-car convoy during a recent trip to the Bekaa Valley, quoting unidentified “Lebanese sources.”

The ISF issued a statement on the matter, stating that a citizen had “witnessed the explosion of an object in the air,” whilst also cautioning the media not to jump to any conclusions before the investigation is complete.

The ISF also confirmed that Hariri’s convoy was not directly targeted itself.

