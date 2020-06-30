Lebanon Warns ‘Israel’ Over ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Michel Aoun warned the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity against its “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on Lebanon’s maritime border, parts of which are claimed by the Zionist regime, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Aoun’s warning came a day after the Tel Aviv regime approved a license for oil and gas exploration in “Block 72,” located close to the Block 9 gas fields, where Beirut is set to begin explorations for natural gas and oil soon.

“Block 72” sits along the disputed 860-kilometer line of waters that separate the Lebanese from ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

“This will complicate the situation further as Lebanon will not allow any violations of its internationally-recognized territorial waters, especially in the Exclusive Economic Zone where Block 9 — which will be explored by Lebanon within a month — is located,” Aoun said Monday.

He further called for the country’s Supreme Defense Council to meet on Tuesday to discuss the development at the southern border.

