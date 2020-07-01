Putin’s Address to the Nation Ahead of the Vote on Amendments to Russia’s Constitution

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 30, 2020

A quote from Andrey Martyanov: “A really telling response projected at the facade of US Embassy in Moscow on the eve of July 1 voting for amendments to what amounts effectively new Russia’s Constitution. The text of the projection says, in addressing the US: 1993–it was yours (constitution), 2020–it is now our (constitution). I cannot emphasize enough the profundity of this seemingly simple projection and its message. ” http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2020/06/projection.html

Filed under: Putin, Russia, USA | Tagged: Russia constitution amendment and West’s reaction |