Bridging China’s past with humanity’s future – Part 3

July 01, 2020

by Straight-Bat for the Saker Blog

This will be presented in 3 parts

Part 1

Part 2

PART – 3

2008 ONWARDS – PREPARATION FOR FINAL ACT

The financial crisis that started in USA in 2007 became global by 2008 which impacted countries and societies across the world. The year 2008 has already been identified as watershed moment for world economy. However, I would like to put forward a hypothesis stretching the arguments further on why 2008 will be remembered as historic moment that started new preparations:

a) Since 1990s, the latest version of capitalism – Financial capitalism – has been developing strong operations in Anglo countries USA-UK-Canada-Australia and west Europe on the back of Financial services-Insurance-Real estate (termed by economists as FIRE) sectors. That was in line with the political economy of ‘capitalism’ – capital, by definition, needs continuous expansion, the capitalists were/are always in search of new horizons which would provide them more profit that would continue the ‘endless accumulation of capital’.

Before the chapter on financial capitalism got initiated, the businessmen in USA and other Anglo countries carried out two rounds of well-planned outsourcing (by definition, outsourcing brings down the product cost on one hand, and on the other hand outsourcing relieves company management from mundane tasks to devote more time on core competences) of non-MIC non-Energy manufacturing activities: (i) in stage 1 during 1950s and 1960s, they outsourced such economic activities to Japan-South Korea-Taiwan in order to create an economic vassalage through which the living standards of the so-called east Asian tiger economies will be pulled upwards to show ‘miracles’ (happened due to western liberal capitalist democracy), (ii) in stage 2 during 1980s and 190s, they outsourced even larger part of such economic activities to China that in turn would provide massive employment opportunity in China (happened due to western liberal capitalism and technological superiority), which would entice the Chinese government to join the Zionist Capitalist camp.

During 2007 and 2008, all the financial engineering that designed and implemented the FIRE sectors came crashing down. Apparently, ‘financial capitalism’ wasn’t that fault-proof in the face of infinite greed of capitalists. The situation was salvaged through ‘socialising the losses’ suffered by the ‘too-big-to-fail’ banks and financial services companies in USA, and other Anglo countries – the government released trillions of USD to support the crisis-creators. But a much more significant incident was that, the Zionist Capitalist Deep State clique started introspection on how long they can depend on ‘financial capitalism’ to continue accumulation of capital, and as a natural corollary, it appeared to them that ‘industrial capitalism’ was a more secure version of capitalism that was sent abroad with much fanfare. Both the beneficiaries of outsourcing i.e. China and Japan-South Korea-Taiwan block were very well established in the nuances of complete business cycle of ‘industrial capitalism’. The Deep State headquarters (in USA) also remembered that most of the Zionist Capitalist elites of non-Anglo west Europeans were never very serious about outsourcing – as a result, even in late 2000s, Germany-France-Italy-Netherlands-Sweden could maintain a base of ‘industrial capitalism’ (though not a vibrant one under the competitive stress generated by east Asian industrialists)!

The fact that, the Chinese government steadfastly refused to carry out political reforms and to privatize state-owned enterprises came as addition of salt to injury for the Zionist Capitalist Deep State. There was unanimous consent – Chinese manufacturing ‘juggernaut’ would have to be rolled back, and along with that, the unfinished WW II task of destroying CPC would have to be completed.

b) If the Deep State elites were trying in vain, to create environment for Chinese top leadership to switch over to liberal capitalism, the same Deep State elites were dreaming about Russia being colonised by the London-based Zionist Capitalist businessmen and bankers. By the time when they woke up in 2008, Russia developed on all fronts including exports (USD 468 billion primarily from petroleum and natural gas) and Russian government was working all-out to improve the living conditions of the society. After 1991, the Russian capitalist-swindlers were in self-congratulatory mode about how they grabbed the resource extracting sector like petroleum, natural gas, aluminium etc. – with huge mineral and hydrocarbon reserves, using the Anglo-American technologies, the Russian capitalist-swindlers were confident to generate huge revenue and profit year after year. However, post-1991 ‘reformed political environment’ brought such a top leadership who would slowly but surely entrust the custody of most of the natural resources to the state-owned enterprises. Even more interesting event was that, Russian scientists and technologists were again engaged on research and development of military equipment. The military-industrial-complex of Soviet Union was decimated after 1991 mainly because no single successor country of Soviet Union had the entire production chain (it was distributed among different provinces like Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus etc.). Russian leadership intuitively developed the entire supply and production chain in their territory – as a result, very soon Russia became a potent force in arms export. It is not the total amount of export that mattered – the advancements in technology was far ahead in complexity and quality of armaments compared to the armaments owned by military forces of USA-5 Eyes-NATO, particularly in electronic warfare, missiles, and fifth generation military aircraft.

The writing on the wall was clear for the Zionist Capitalist Deep State – the resurgent Russia would utilise the energy export revenue to restructure its own military forces with such magnificent military machines, and Russia will curve-out a share of world-wide military arms export market. This entire cycle would create unwanted competition from technically strong Russia in energy sector and MIC sector, the only sectors of ‘industrial capitalism’ for which the Zionist Capitalist oligarchy still maintained their business portfolio. Again, there was unanimous consent – Russian energy export would have to be rolled back, and along with that, the Russian Federation would have to be dealt a decapitating blow to eliminate current leadership.

c) While all partners of the Deep State cabal were in agreement on the above mentioned points (a) and (b), there was complete lack of convergence on the long-term strategy and plan of action to achieve these objectives.

Such lack of strategic planning and coordination was evident after 2008. For the first time in five centuries the Zionist Capitalist Deep State cabal thought that, they need to include more ethnic groups – Barack Husain Obama (representing Afro-Americans) was selected as the President of USA for two terms from 2009 to 2016. It is doubtful, if that action really increased the strength of the cabal. The Zionist Capitalist cabal made a half-hearted initiative to create political-economic supranational blocks (through signing of TPP, TTIP, and TISA) that will impair all-round security of China-Russia and few other countries where governments were being run by anti-imperialist political parties. Such exclusive trade blocks, if materialised, would have (i) impinged on ‘state’ sovereignty of all member states where MNC business entities took priority over state, (ii) created ‘captive market’ for goods and services produced by MNC business entities owned by Jewish, Anglo, Dutch, French, German oligarchy plus Japanese and Korean oligarchy, and (iii) maintained US fiat Dollar as global exchange currency.

If such trade blocks would have been superimposed with EU and NATO, the world would have seen the birth of largest directly controlled empire in history spanning across east and south-east Asia, Europe, North America, most of South America. It is doubtful, if the Deep State elites ever pondered over the absurdity of such planning.

Donal Trump burst into the centre-stage in 2016 end without getting selected by the Zionist Capitalist Deep State cabal. But he was quick to get accustomed with the Deep State objectives and strategy – after all, the role of President of USA have been the façade of the Deep State since 1945 (replacing Prime Minister of UK who used to shoulder that ‘responsibility’ for previous couple of centuries). At the first place, Trump’s election as the President of USA itself showed the lack of coordination among the factions of Zionist Capitalist cabal. After Trump settled in, the policy appeared as ‘bring back the manufacturing industry from China any how’ without any arrangement for upstream and downstream supply chain. Any planning of this type of infantile disorder is bound to fail. On the other hand, Trump thinks that Russia would be immature enough to get mollycoddled by his words on how Russia is important in current world economy while maintaining the economic sanctions (which have been hitting Russian economy hard for past 6 years). Again, Trump alienated most of the west European partners through his repeated calls for increasing military budgets by west European NATO partners. Needless to say that, none of Trump’s action plans are backed by thorough study. Similar to immature strategic plans vis-à-vis China, the Deep State have been showing lack of ingenuity vis-à-vis Russia.

Across the world, the serious fact-based researchers and reporters are divided in their opinion – the larger group is of the opinion that the Deep State cabal is in deep crisis that have been brewing for decades (due to factors like ‘intrinsic crisis’ of capitalism, and ‘limitations’ of fiat US Dollar printing or QE, ‘limitations’ of imperial outreach etc.), while relatively smaller group feels that irrespective of such limitations, Deep State will continue to maintain its hegemonic hold over the world order through new tricks. I tend to side with the logic of the smaller group. Notwithstanding the obvious weaknesses of the Deep State cabal, they have wealth cumulatively built up for past five centuries and they have corrupted the educated group of people in all countries since the end of WW I – hence they would look to perpetuate their hegemonic world order in the foreseeable future.

d) Nevertheless the Zionist Capitalist cabal has made an impressive array of arrangements, even if that won’t be coherent enough to defeat either China or Russia:

i. USA Military forces through its regional commands across the world, along with the 5-Eyes military forces maintain high degree of military alertness and preparedness aimed at fighting at least two wars simultaneously at two different ‘theatres’. They have developed and deployed a ubiquitous comprehensive C4ISTAR system and standard operating procedure that will support ‘first strike’ to decapitate the adversary (with Hypersonic strike vehicles, Russia and China are the only countries that defy this). Among significant military assets, very strong naval force with 11 Carrier Strike Groups (CSG), largest fleet of nuclear submarines, largest fleet of ‘stealth’ multi-role military aircrafts, outdated Ballistic Missile Defence system (BMD) to strike down incoming (up to supersonic) projectiles through launching or midcourse or terminal stage, second largest stockpile of Nuclear warheads that can be delivered from land, air, and sea.

ii. Apart from above mentioned weaponry (common across the world), USA possess highly sophisticated space based weapons like kinetic kill vehicle, and directed energy weapon which, apparently, can be launched by robotic orbital vehicle (X 37B); monitoring and surveillance of satellites sent by other countries to the high earth orbit (HEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) using four satellites of Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP); special armaments researched by DARPA like robotic combat force, microsatellite-cum-drone, microbiological weapons, weather control techniques (HAARP etc.)

iii. USA (along with forces from Rest of 5Eyes, NATO, Israel, Japan) Deep State has been meticulously carrying out military encirclement of Russia and China around their geographical boundary for past two decades. Nuclear warheads in NATO bases in Turkey, Italy and other European countries, BMD system installation in at Poland, Romania, Japan, and South Korea, CSG in all the oceans, more than 700 military bases in Europe-Asia-Africa-Pacific Ocean-Indian Ocean-Atlantic Ocean, and agreements with dozens of non-NATO but pro-Deep State countries for sharing military facilities and logistics facility

e) The Zionist Capitalist oligarchy has been looking beyond the ‘industrial capitalism’ and ‘financial capitalism’. A set of new possibilities have appeared on the horizon – these are not completely ‘new’ because during past two centuries all of these formed a small segment of all-encompassing ‘industrial capitalism’. In the new century, however, any of these or a combination of these can grow into ‘opportunity’ of a new ‘version’ of capitalism:

Exotic materials like Cobalt, Lithium, and Uranium etc. Genetic engineering and artificial life Climate engineering Artificial intelligence Surveillance and mind control Healthcare and medicine Space travel and settlement

Current geopolitical control-points of Deep State:

1. In East Asia, South-East Asia, South Asia, Pacific Ocean zone, Indian Ocean zone the key strategic control revolves around objectives like ‘All-round Containment of China’, ‘Military Partnership with India’ and ‘Creation of Indo-Pacific NATO’ through the programmes like:

Installing Deep State followers as the ruling elites of Taiwan island who could declare formal independence from Chinese mainland Fomenting secessionist movements in Hong Kong, Xinjiang (East Turkestan), Xizang (Tibet) regions of China. The Deep State would utilize fault-lines of multi-ethnic and multi-religion society of China to tear apart the country into multiple vassal states Provoking trouble in South China Sea, East China Sea through mobilising the governments of littoral states like Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan and nudging them towards confrontational behaviour with China Keeping the ‘Korean problem’ alive by manipulating successive South Korean governments to take aggressive stance towards North Korean government so that peace agreement (as logical settlement of Korean War armistice) never happens Keeping the ‘Kuril Islands problem’ alive by co-opting successive Japanese governments towards taking an illogical stand towards proposals of Russian government so that peace agreement (as logical end of WW II) never happens Keeping the land boundary dispute between India and China alive through co-opting the Indian ruling party leadership and nudging them towards confrontation Provoking Salafist Islamic terrorism in India, and then cozying up to the Indian government with offer for ‘generous support’, if India joins the USA-led multi-country military block mainly targeted against China Manipulating Indian leaders and bureaucrats to play a hegemonic role in the south Asian neighbourhood, which would seek to get elite followers of the Deep State camp elected as top leaders of countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives Forming an ‘informal’ naval alliance among India-Japan-Australia-South Korea which would keep navy of China and Russia under check, and if push comes to shove the ‘quad’ navy would block the Malacca strait to cripple Chinese trade Corrupting the political parties in Asia’s south-east and south region (countries like Vietnam, South Korea, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka etc.) which had glorious anti-imperialist struggle for many decades to influence them against economic association with China and Russia Spreading concocted stories on global media identifying infrastructure projects under Chinese government’s BRI initiative as ‘debt trap’ and maligning Chinese manufacturing industry as ‘sweatshop’ to create a negative image

2. In West Asia, North-East Africa, North Africa zone, the key strategic control revolves around objectives like ‘Reorganize State boundaries’, ‘Turn the Region into Domain of Israel’, ‘All-round Containment of Russia and China’ through the programmes like:

Destabilizing existing states through opposition political party (controlled by Deep State) who would manipulate the popular despair and anger against the autocratic rulers in North Africa, West Asia, North-East Africa; Creating multiple groups of Salafist terrorists by recruitment among the mostly unemployed and uneducated Arab youth from Sunni Islam communities living in the vast desert corridor stretching from Morocco to Afghanistan Portraying the army of Arab Salafist terrorists as army of ‘pan-Islamic Caliph’ through recruitment of non-Arab mercenary forces from Caucasus, Central Asia, South Asia to create a ‘legitimacy’ among the mostly unemployed and uneducated Asian and African Muslim population who have been brainwashed by religious preachers for generations about glorious ‘Islamic Caliphate’ Mobilising multiple Salafist terrorist groups to bring down existing rulers and simultaneously creating as many fiefdoms by dividing the existing state boundary – thus existing ‘state’ would be converted into ‘statelet’ managed by the terrorist groups Positioning Israel as the de-facto politico-military leader for all governments in West Asia, North-East Africa, North Africa regions; Israel would act as coordinator entity for providing economic and military assistance to the series of satellite statelet Manipulating the Kurdish liberation forces spread over Turkey, Syria, and Iraq to break away from their parent countries and create new state of ‘Kurdistan’ that would be a NATO asset in west Asia Creating multiple power-centres within the Sunni Arab sheikhdoms which would be crucial to control the ambitious Saudi clan

Keeping Iran as a ‘pariah’ state in global affairs through sanctions and limited military strikes until the internal political situation would be ripe enough to be manipulated to overthrow the government of Shia Iranian revolutionaries

Maintaining a high level of USA naval readiness in Persian Gulf through which would keep navy of Iran and Russia under check Spreading concocted stories on global media identifying Russian ruling party’s internal policies as corruption of ‘Putin faction’ to create negative image of Russian energy and defence industry

3) In Western Africa, Central Africa, Southern Africa zones, the key strategic control themes have been ‘All-round Containment of China’, ‘Military Partnership with Nigeria’ and ‘Transform Military Foothold into Large Bases’ driven through programmes like:

Destabilizing existing state apparatus by arming various tribal warlords who are divided among religious lines (Christian, Sunni Islam) in central and western regions of Africa; state like Rwanda and Burundi would remain hotbeds for ever Deploying military detachments by USA, France, Israel citing old Zionist Capitalist rhetoric of ‘maintaining human rights, democracy and governance’ Corrupting the political parties in Africa’s southern region (countries like South Africa, Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania etc.) where anti-imperialist struggle were in the global headlines for three decades (1950 to 1970) to influence them against economic association with China and Russia Building ‘client state’ in all regions of Africa where the entire spectrum of political leadership would follow the ideology and policies pushed by the deep State – countries like Malawi, Liberia, South Sudan etc. Keeping the ‘Katanga problem’ alive by manipulating the internal political parties, armed groups, neighbouring countries – either DR Congo would become satellite of the Deep State or Katanga would be curved out as ‘independent’ country Spreading concocted stories on global media identifying Chinese ruling party’s internal debates as ‘factional fight’ to create factionalism within the ruling party, and maligning Chinese manufacturing industry as ‘sweatshop’ to create a negative image

4. In West Europe, and East Europe zones, the key strategic control revolves around objectives like ‘All-round Containment of Russia’, ‘Every state under supranational EU’, ‘Create African-Germanic-Slavic Hybrid Society’, ‘Ruin the Slavic Civilization’ through the programmes like:

Bringing all countries under ‘EU’ banner either as a direct member or as associate thereby diminishing the sovereignty of European states through shifting all governance and policy matters to EU – it ensures single point of contact for hegemonic empire run by Deep State Expanding NATO to the borders of current Russia through creating Deep State loyalist governments in ex-Soviet bloc countries like Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary and creating USA army bases with nuclear missile installations Manipulating Turkey, Saudi, Libya political and bureaucratic leadership to mobilize millions of Arab Sunni Muslim low-skilled people into different countries of Europe Manipulating EU member states to take those ‘forced refugee’ and settle them in Europe to create a multi-ethnic multi-religion hybrid society in Europe – they will form the ‘working class’ people as well as form the backbone of a future European army Infiltrating the leadership of European political parties which profess ‘socialist’ ideologies (hence, ‘anti-imperialist’ but not Marxist) so that all these parties become ‘controlled opposition’ – in case Deep State supported elitist party loses election, the new government still maintain the capitalist and imperialist policies Staging false flag terrorist attacks in countries like France, Germany, Italy whenever the ruling leadership in those countries appear to deviate from policies of Deep State, particularly if these leaders try to develop economic relationship with China and Russia Spreading false propaganda in European media and academic institutions identifying fascist Germany’s territorial expansion and genocides as equivalent to communist Soviet Union’s defensive manoeuvres and administrative overbearingness, and vilifying present Russian government as authoritarian Provoking secessionist movements (using any fault-line – religion, language, ethnicity) in all geographical regions that come under erstwhile Yugoslavia and Soviet Union so that both these regions are destroyed beyond repair – thus, if ex-Yugoslavia now comprises of (say) 5 statelet, the Deep State would strive to make 10 splinters, similarly if ex-Soviet Union now comprises of (say) 15 statelet, the Deep State would strive to make 30 splinters Manipulating the political leadership and bureaucracy in all ex-USSR states towards taking government policy decisions/actions which will actively hurt Russian interests Creating hindrances for Russian access to deep sea ports in Baltic Sea and black Sea to not only restrict their economic activities but also to check the naval forces

5. In South America, and Central America zones, the key strategic control revolves around objectives like ‘All-round Containment of Russia and China’, ‘Creation of Latin American NATO’, ‘Keep Latin America as USA Playground’ through the programmes like:

Bringing all countries under ‘OAS’ banner through which the Deep State will directly interfere in the governance and policy matters – in fact, this organisation coordinates the appointments to legislature, executive, and judiciary in all South American and Central American countries so that only Zionist Capitalist elites get into the top positions of political parties and bureaucracy Expanding NATO in South America so that the main anti-zionist anti-capitalist government of Venezuela can be directly invaded – to that effect, the Deep State has enrolled Colombia, Peru and Brazil governments to become host of the USA military bases Infiltrating the leadership of European political parties which profess ‘socialist’ ideologies (hence, ‘anti-imperialist’ but not Marxist) so that all these parties become ‘controlled opposition’ – in case Deep State supported elitist party loses election, the new government still maintain the capitalist and imperialist policies In case, political parties with Marxist ideology comes to state power through democratic elections, the Deep State will organise trouble within common people and Defence establishment and instigate them to seize power by overthrowing the elected government (Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Ecuador, Bolivia etc.) Keeping Cuba under most severe economic sanction and blockade for over six decades – key objectives have been to wreck the Cuban economy and break the Marxist ruling party Creating a second ‘homeland’ for the Jewish elites and aristocrats, by acquiring very large tract of land and building townships in Patagonia region of Argentina – considering Israel, the first ‘homeland’ has been facing quite difficulty in accomplishing the target of direct control of the stretch of ‘Nile-to-Euphrates’ land, this move will ensure long-term control of Latin America Spreading concocted stories on global media identifying infrastructure projects under Chinese government’s BRI initiative as ‘debt trap’ and maligning Chinese manufacturing industry as ‘sweatshop’ to create a negative image

All dressed up, but nowhere to go!

As noted above, the Deep State has been making quite assiduous preparations for teaching China and Russia the final lessons on the consequences of violating the rules of “end of history” – the principles of capitalist market economy and electoral democracy. But nobody among the Zionist Capitalist oligarchy knows how such lessons will be taught – China and Russia together control the largest land area, together they house the largest population, together they store the largest reserve of natural resources, together they have most educated and most disciplined work force, together they process/ manufacture largest share of energy and manufactured goods, and together they deploy the largest and most sophisticated military forces. Considering only China, it has third largest land area, largest population, most educated and most disciplined work force, largest share of manufactured goods, and fourth largest military force.

The Deep State, within a span of 100 years forgot that, not only they became more sophisticated, but their biggest adversaries in ‘Eurasian Heartland’: Russia and China, also became more astute. This is not to conclude that Deep State would put to rest their final assault. They will, because ideology and political economy of the Zionist Capitalist oligarchy would compel them to do so. It is imperative that China (and Russia) plan and implement their strategy in the most opportune time.

8. ROAD AHEAD

Let me recall the first paragraph of the first section (INTRODUCTION) of this document. A question was put forward as “what would be the action plan of the global oligarchy who collectively own banking and industrial sectors and who maintain current unipolar world order through chosen members of the so-called Deep State”; most probable answer was “state policy and implementation of the same would be geared towards accumulation of capital in every country except the six countries”. If the global oligarchy remain busy in wealth accumulation, what would be the strategy and action plan of the local oligarchy (consists of industrialists, bankers, large landlords, leaders of main political parties, bureaucracy)? Answer to this question is complex – local oligarchy being directly integrated with the local society, they can’t act in a complete self-seeking manner like their global counterpart. Local oligarchy is bound to look after the arrangements for minimum subsistence of the citizens, and thereafter carry out wealth accumulation. Hence, there is a necessity of minimum economy and governance in every state in the world. With IMF, WBG, ADB banking institutions retreating into conservative procedures as well as USA, 5-Eyes, EU, Japan applying partial break on aids, at least 150 out of 194 UNO member countries would require loan, aid, other techno-economic help. China with largest GDP PPP, largest forex reserve, gigantic domestic market, and largest STEM pool of students would be in a position to fulfil this historic role, even if the leadership may not find it enviable.

Moreover, as noted in previous sections (CHINA IN DENG ERA, POST-DENG CHINA) China has been moving on a continuous journey initiated by Deng’s reforms and managed by successive leaders through tweaking some policy matters and effective coordination. Key statistical indicators during this entire period is given below:

Chinese government would have to reach a ‘logical destination’ in near future – CPC leaders have set their targets on what figure of common socio-economic indicators would be construed as ‘successes. Hence, China will stay on current course till 2028/ 2030 CE impacting global capitalist economy in fundamental way:

Chinese companies will design and develop wide range of consumer products using Chinese patented technology and receive wide acceptance across the world; China will cease from being ‘factory of the world’ and develop relationship with Asian/African/ South American countries to spread the manufacturing activities there. A mix economy driven by domestic consumption plus exports in China will be healthy for the entire world Chinese government (along with Russian government) will develop an ecosystem across Europe and Asia in which Banking-Finance and Industry-Economy are intertwined The system of ‘capitalist market economy through state-owned and private-owned enterprises’ developed in China will evolve as a ‘model’ for many African and Asian countries Chinese government will continue with the BRI programme as a framework for investments in railways, roads, ports, electricity generation, communication network, mining, manufacturing factory projects in Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America While making investments in China or in any other country Chinese government will give due importance to environment and take necessary actions so that ecosystem is well-preserved Chinese government (along with Russian government) will establish an international monetary system to ensure that interests of the non-European and non-5 Eyes countries are maintained This should also include replacement of US Dollar as world’s reserve currency by a basket of currencies of world’s top ten economies (GDP in PPP terms) backed by gold/valuables

The quest for world-wide Zionist capitalist democratic empire (as noted in section GEOPOLITICS 1930 ONWARDS) will never end unless the oligarchy and aristocracy take such decision against their five century old collective psyche. So, it can be safely presumed that the Deep State will continue to look for destroying all sorts of resistance to their hegemony – it is simply immaterial whether the antagonist country profess liberal capitalist (Russia) or socialist (Cuba, China) or Shia Islamic (Iran) or nationalist (Venezuela) philosophy. For the Deep State, complete subjugation is the only way forward. Let’s go back to the first section (INTRODUCTION) again where I mentioned that, China (because of its large landmass and huge population) would be in ideal position to resist the unipolar world order and roll back the onward march of global capitalism in order to build a more equitable society (with crucial support from Russia). Current world order (even when Russia-China-Iran are putting up a brave resistance to the hegemonic Deep State) is anything but equitable. It is one thing to struggle against Zionist Capitalist world order to establish an order with cosmetic change, and it is entirely different thing to struggle to establish an ideal order that brings fundamental transformation. Whichever path Chinese leadership follow, there has to be a detail planning for the same. Let me play the role of a candid analyst.

Looking forward – Option 1:

Option 1 of simulation considers that CPC wishes to struggle against existing Zionist Capitalist world order to establish a parallel world order with cosmetic changes around 2030 CE, and there won’t be any change in ruling party in China during this journey when CPC top leadership maintains their current road – this road would lead the world into the following state of affairs:

China will continue to grow in the path of ‘capitalist market economy’ which will result in further evolution of the private capitalist businessmen class – share of capital asset owned by private enterprises will crawl upwards and share of output by private enterprises will rise faster in GDP. Government will control corruption-inflation-unemployment strictly, will implement new policies to control the capitalist class, and will provide welfare schemes to commoners in order to maintain legitimacy of CPC within the society. Confrontation in South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korean border will continue to increase to such a level that the Deep State will find it completely embroiled without an easy exit – a ‘hot’ limited war will be fought between two sides: USA-Japan-South Korea and China-North Korea, which will end with effective departure of USA military from Asia region, and Chinese unification with Taiwan. Zionist Capitalist Deep State cabal would redefine their ‘territory’ by identifying core zone as Europe continent, North America continent, Australia-New Zealand-Japan (islands), and India-Israel (countries living with island mentality) – within these regions, the governance, the economy, the military, and socio-cultural affairs would be under sway of MNCs owned by the oligarchy clique. In Asia, Africa, South America continents, China will get accepted as the leader in economic and socio-cultural sphere, while Russia will evolve as the leader in military and energy sphere – within these regions, the governance, the economy, the military, and socio-cultural affairs would be more or less driven by the local political parties and local oligarchy who will have majority part of their business relationship with China and Russia; however the local oligarchy will also maintain minor trade and finance relationship with Deep State dominated regions. Fundamentals of capitalistic economy will remain intact in the China-Russia dominated regions with both state-owned and private-owned enterprises ruling the roost – the cycle of profit and endless accumulation of capital will continue, but under supervision of the state; also, general welfare and social security for all classes of citizens will be ensured by the state. 2050 CE onwards, the tussle between two ‘worlds’ will be reflected very badly in the realm of space and planetary exploration as well as environment of our planet – the Deep State-controlled ‘world’ will seek domination of space through advanced technology in the field of aerospace and defence, which may not become a priority for Chin-Russ civilizational combination. the Deep State-controlled ‘world’ will seek final revenge on the other ‘world’ by climate engineering during which weather manipulation in the form of substantial temperature rise, extreme cyclonic storm, long duration of drought, out of season rainfall etc. will be effected to destroy agriculture and urban society within a decade or so. Though the Deep State will attempt to become the uncontested hegemon the other world will continue to struggle independently as a block.

Looking forward – Option 2:

Option 2 of simulation considers that CPC wishes to struggle against existing Zionist Capitalist world order to establish a parallel world order with cosmetic changes around 2030 CE, and there will be unpredicted change in ruling party in China during which CPC will be replaced by a liberal capitalist political party supported by Deep State-led ‘democracy movement’ – this road would lead the world into the following state of affairs:

China will continue to grow in the path of ‘capitalist market economy’ which will result in further evolution of the private capitalist businessmen class – share of capital asset owned by private enterprises will increase substantially and share of output by private enterprises will rise exponentially in GDP. Government will not be effective to control corruption-inflation-unemployment. The capitalist class will create political party with so-called nationalist ideology supported by local academia and media. CPC will move in the direction of legitimising such political party, which will seize power after election (it will be immaterial whether CPC really win or lose election – either way, the opposition will seize power). Confrontation in South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korean border will diminish after new political party form the government which will be completely under control of the Deep State. Without any ‘hot’ war mainland China and Taiwan will be unified – for USA Deep State this will be a revenge after a century. After all, Kuo Mintang was the favourite of Zionist Capitalist oligarchy from 1927 onwards when Chiang Kai-shek proved that he can fight against CPC ruthlessly. It has been USA’s economic and military support that kept Taiwan as viable ‘entity’ till now. Zionist Capitalist Deep State cabal will find the entire world (except Russia) as their ‘territory’– the governance, the economy, the military, and socio-cultural affairs, essentially everything under the Sun would be under sway of MNCs owned by the Zionist Capitalist oligarchy clique. Entire world (except Russia) will accept USA (along with Israel and 5-Eyes) as the leader in military, economic and socio-cultural spheres – everywhere, the governance, the economy, the military, and socio-cultural affairs would be more or less driven by the local political parties and local oligarchy who will be directly appointed by the Deep State; however the local oligarchy will also maintain minor trade relationship with Russia for energy import. Across the world capitalistic economy will remain intact through the cycle of profit and endless accumulation of capital – however, due to mismanagement of resources and brutal exploitation of common people, there will be wide-spread hunger. Population in Africa and Asia will decline. This will conform to the Zionist ideology which portrays earth as a settlement for the ‘golden billion’ – one billion of Jewish and Anglo population and their flunkies. Automated robots will be utilised for industrial and agricultural production – they neither require food, shelter and healthcare nor do they demand justice and equality! 2050 CE onwards, the tussle between the ‘one world’ owned by the Deep State and Russia will turn into a serious ‘hot’ war. The Deep State will seek final revenge on Russia by complete obliteration using military technology that apparently will confine the radioactive ashes and dust within the destroyed land itself instead of moving upwards to cover the entire atmosphere of earth – thus the Deep State will attempt to become the uncontested hegemon and will succeed, albeit with major losses.

Looking forward – Option 3:

Option 3 of simulation considers that CPC wishes to struggle against existing Zionist Capitalist world order to establish a parallel but new world order based on basic Marxist philosophy around 2035 CE, and there won’t be any change in ruling party in China during this journey when CPC top leadership changes their current track – this road would lead the world into the following state of affairs:

China will continue to grow in the path of ‘capitalist market economy’ with restrictions on further evolution of the private capitalist class – share of capital asset owned by state enterprises will increase substantially and share of GDP output by state enterprises will surpass the private enterprises by a multiplier of two. Government will control corruption-inflation-unemployment strictly, will chalk out policies on transformation of economy into a Marxist economy in which private-owned and state-owned enterprises will be transferred to community ownership by 2035. However, both private capitalists (local, foreigner) and state capitalists (central, provincial, local) will have marginal share in the enterprises earlier owned by them – such benefits will construe as long-term compensation against the asset transfer, apart from an immediate compensation paid to the erstwhile owners. By 2030, the technology-based modernisation of the forces of production in China will be complete which can be interpreted as ‘creation of material basis is done’. CPC can plan with earnestness for achieving their original objective of achieving a Marxism-based society through a SINGLE-STAGE TRANSFORMATION. As Stalin and Mao faced socio-economic reality, two stage transformation has immanent difficulties – with completion of stage 1 (during which Capitalist society with bourgeoisie democracy transforms into Socialist society with dictatorship of proletariat), increasingly detrimental geopolitical and economic factors imposed by the opposing forces of monopoly capitalism will not provide opportunity or time for further progress into stage 2 (Socialist society with dictatorship of proletariat transforms into classless Communist society). CPC may make a thorough plan of action for a single-stage transformation with as minimum shock as possible – a point to remember: people never plan to fail, they fail to plan. While the planning for a single-stage transformation is undertaken by CPC, they need to make the fundamental action – replacement of ‘private ownership’ by COMMUNITY OWNERSHIP. Neither any citizen nor State will own any means of production (land, natural resources, machinery, real estate and other infrastructure, financial capital etc.) apart from their living houses/flats/bungalows/vehicles. Military Industry will be required for production of military machinery which should be owned and managed by the state. Rest everything will be owned by community. Only when the entire world has decisively transformed into an ocean of humanity without any presence of ‘private ownership’ anywhere, the ‘State’ will relinquish its ownership of MIC, and ideally, there should not be any necessity of the same. The cycle of profit and endless accumulation of capital need to stop for the sake of humanity. Confrontation in South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korean border will continue to increase to such a level that the Deep State will find it completely embroiled without an easy escape – a ‘hot’ limited war will be fought between two sides: USA-Japan-South Korea and China-North Korea. With major losses on both sides, China will reap the benefit of being ‘son of the soil’ while USA will bite the dust by acting as an invader to east and south-east Asia. At the end of such conflict, two of the WW II ‘problems’ will get resolved in favour of socialist and workers parties of China and Korea. This will also initiate the complete retreat of the USA military from Asia continent, North Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean regions leaving Japan and India to reconcile itself with a new China. Zionist Capitalist Deep State cabal would redefine their ‘territory’ by identifying core zone as North America continent, west European region, Australia-New Zealand-Greenland (islands), and Brazil-Argentina-Chile-Paraguay. By then, Patagonia in Argentina would have become the second homeland of Jewish oligarchy and aristocracy – it will secede from Argentina to become an independent corporation (i.e. democratic capitalist country). Most interesting change will be in Europe – Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia et. al will be left in the lurch by the Deep State. That action of the Deep State will be intelligent indeed – such ethnic groups who could be easily lured into any geopolitical activities that will finally result in their downfall, can’t be true ally! Since past three centuries the leaders of these countries proved time and again that, they will wreck their own economy and society (by unnecessarily fighting with Russian Slavic land) in lieu of hundreds of millions of Dollars credited into their offshore bank accounts. Within the ‘Anglo and Jewish enlightened world’ the governance, the economy, the military, and socio-cultural affairs would be under sway of MNCs owned by the oligarchy clique. A significant number of south Asians, Koreans, east Europeans will be given permanent citizenship because of their extraordinary greed, and socio-cultural servitude to the Zionist Capitalist ideology and Anglo/Jewish ethnicity. Across the world (excluding the zones of ‘Anglo and Jewish elite world’) China will get accepted as the leader in economic and socio-cultural sphere, while Russia will evolve as the leader in military and energy sphere – in these regions, the governance, the economy, the military, and socio-cultural affairs would be more or less driven by the local political parties and local oligarchy who will have majority of their business relationship with China and Russia; however the local oligarchy will also maintain minor trade and finance relationship with Deep State dominated regions. In the long run, most of the countries will follow the Chinese system of community-ownership of means of production within their country. 2040 CE onwards, the world will be the most safe and peaceful compared to the past five millenniums (during which conflicts used to be the rule rather exception). China and Russia will lead the way for research and development related to sustainable economy and environment. There will be significant use of technology in making the individual life and social life better and comfortable than before. New frontiers of space research and planetary exploration will open up. Human civilisation would proceed further in understanding the ‘reality’ of ‘universe’ – we will know how ‘life’ got created and what the ‘mystery’ of creation is! the Deep State-controlled ‘Anglo and Jewish elite world’ will seek final revenge on the ‘other world’ by complete destruction using military technology that apparently will confine the radioactive ashes and dust within the destroyed land itself instead of moving upwards to cover the entire atmosphere of earth. However, as history repeats itself, such research and development by the Deep State would be known to the leaders of ‘other world’ much before fruition – left with a choice between complete surrender and complete destruction, the Deep State will chose the former ‘to live and let others live’.

Conclusion:

China and CPC are fortunate to get Xi Jinping as the paramount leader. I’m not saying this because of his achievements and successes in governance or economy or defence or any other sphere. My point is – a top leader who remembers the origin and mission of his party and his ideology, can do wonders. In 2017, while visiting Shanghai and Jiaxing building/site where 1st National Congress of CPC was held in 1921, Xi stated “only by remaining true to our original aspiration, keeping our mission firmly in mind, and keeping on striving, could the Party stay young and live”. Such ideological plain-speaking is a sign of very rare honesty and sincerity. Hope, CPC leaders and core group of members will provide required strength and support to Xi.

I wonder, if top CPSU leaders in post-Stalin era ever remembered original aspiration and goal of CPSU. The ideological decomposition initiated by Khrushchev was so effective, that it wiped out all lofty ideals steered by none other than Lenin. Shouldn’t the true patriots in the land of Lenin start their journey once again and join forces with their Chinese comrades in the final stage of the long march?

