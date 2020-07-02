Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of protesters marched through New York City to voice opposition to the Zionist entity’s annexation plans in the West Bank and the continued occupation of Palestinian territory as the Tel Aviv regime gears up for a major land grab.

A sizable crowd of demonstrators gathered in Brooklyn for Wednesday’s ‘Day of Rage’ rally, where marchers were seen carrying an array of flags and banners while shouting slogans for a “free Palestine.”

The gathering grew throughout the afternoon, according to local reporters at the scene, who estimated that some 2,000 people turned out for the rally. Though there were no reports of clashes with law enforcement, riot police were present, trying and failing at one point to corral protesters to one side of the street.

Dozens of speakers from local organizations addressed the crowd during the march, while members of Neturei Karta, an anti-Zionist Orthodox Jewish organization, were also spotted at the event carrying elaborate signs and placards.

Similar rallies were also staged in New Mexico and California. Early on Wednesday morning, protesters gathered outside the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) to protest against the annexation plan, calling on the lawmaker to join progressive Democrats in opposing the scheme, local media reported.

The protests come as the Zionist regime moves ahead on plans to annex all Jewish settlements in the West Bank – including in the strategically important Jordan Valley – many of which were built on Palestinian land in defiance of international law.

While the move was initially slated for July 1, on Tuesday Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested the plan would be delayed as talks continue with Washington, which has yet to give its formal blessing for the land grab.

