Armed Forces Spokesman Announces Massive Operation by Number of Qasef-2K, Drones on Khamis Mushait, Najran

2020-07-03

Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, announced Friday, that the Air Force conducted a massive operation with a large number of Qasef-2K, drones on Khamis Mushait and Najran.

He explained that the broad operation targeted the operation and control room at Najran airport, on Fighter Jets’ Hangers and Warehouses of King Khaled Air Base in Khamis Mushait and other military targets, stressing that the operation had hit its targets accurately.

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said Thursday in his intervention with Almasirah TV that “the continuation of the aggression and siege means continuing of the legitimate response,” noting that the recent military escalation by the aggression alliance is not new, and that the Armed Forces are able to defend Yemen.

“Our people will not starve to death, and we have options that we have not revealed yet,” said Sare’e.

Sare’e vowed to the Saudi enemy by saying: We will continue targeting the Saudi depth with its military and sovereign institutions, and we will make sure that our targets are far from harming the Saudi people.

