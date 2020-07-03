Trump Could Cozy Up to Iran If He Wins 2nd Term - Bolton

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Thursday said ‘Israelis’ should be worried about US President Donald Trump winning a second term in office.

Bolton excoriated his ex-boss as detached from reality, saying Trump could shift policies and try to foster ties in a second term with Iran, as he did with North Korea.

Bolton said in a video conference interview with ‘Israeli’ Channel 13 that Trump had been eager “to have a meeting with the Iranian leadership… to talk about getting a new nuclear deal with Iran.”

“Just as Kim Jong Un played Trump along in the Korea context, I worry that in a second term the Iranians might be able to do the same,” Bolton said.

Bolton said that while he was ambassador to the UN under former US president George W. Bush, he believed Bush when the president said he wouldn’t allow Iran to get nuclear weapons.

Now, when asked whether he believes Trump vows to rein in Iran, Bolton said: “I don’t know.”

“I think [Trump] has his own definition of what amounts to honesty,” Bolton said. “He certainly has a lot of different versions of facts. They tend to come and go as they suit him. I found that very frustrating, I think foreign leaders find it frustrating. I’d rather have somebody more grounded in reality as president.”

